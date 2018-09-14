An Asian Stock With Great Financials And Scary Government Intervention

The majority ownership of the Hong Kong government and their intervention make me pass on this stock.

The company has seen strong growth over the last decade and has solid fundamentals.

MTR Corp. is an operator of train services in Hong Kong, China, and select Western markets as well as one of the largest landlords in Hong Kong and China.

With many economists and think tanks agreeing that Asia/China will see greater growth in the next decade than Western economies, I am looking into ways to invest into the growth of this area. While so far I have mostly invested in American or European companies with exposure to this market, I recently found an interesting Hong Kong-based company, MTR Corp. (OTCPK:MTRJF), so I decided to take a closer lock.

What I found was a great business model, a very solid balance sheet, growing dividends, and a scary level of government intervention, which unfortunately make me pass MTR Corp.

A fast growing train operating service

MTR Corp. started as operator of the Hong Kong subway system in 1975 and is creating annual revenues of HK$55.4 billion (US$7.1 billion) in 2017. In recent years, the company has also started to grow internationally and is operating train services in Mainland China, the UK, and Australia.

Annual Report 2017

MTR Corp. gained major media coverage when it won concessions in the United Kingdom for the new Crossrail project connecting Heathrow Airport with the City of London. The international business excl. China is creating revenues of HK$17 billion (US$2.2 billion) in 2017 from passenger fares. Compared to the fare income in its home market Hong Kong of HK$18 billion (US$2.3 billion), the company has been very successful in diversifying the revenue in its recurring business.

A real estate business with properties in prime locations

But the real booster in the company's portfolio is its activity in real estate in Hong Kong and China. While building new lines, MTR develops properties along the stations, thus making sure all properties are in high-demand areas. Part of the property gets sold, part is rented out to residential tenants. Space in the stations is rented out to store operators creating additional income.

MTR Corp. is one of the largest landlords in Hong Kong, a property market well-known for its notorious lack of supply, driving up the value of existing properties. While several cooling measures have been introduced by the government, the shortage of property will drive rental yields for landlords in the short term.

While the rental business and station operation are another source of recurring revenue (HK$10.9 billion/US$1.4 billion) the sale and development of property is depending on the completion of new developments and can therefore create significant swings in earnings.

Recurring revenue is strong

Half Year Report 2018

This clearly shows in the latest half-year report, where the property development in Mainland China completed in 2017 leads to a massive drop in revenues. While these swings are not welcome by investors looking for a business with constant growth, recurring revenues are continuously growing.

Half Year Report 2018

In Hong Kong, the property rental and station operation business is growing faster than the actual transport business and is operating at a higher margin, benefiting the bottom line.

Internationally, China revenues and profits are seeing strong results. Same applies to Australia. The company is quoting cost issues in the UK and Sweden but foresees to resolves this in the near future.

Growth prospects

Annual Report 2017

The company has seen strong growth over the last ten years and is placing its bets on the international business to continue this growth in the future.

In China, the number of cities with a metro system is growing fast, and by now, 30 cities already have one. The country offers lots of opportunity for MTR Corp.

Additionally, to its existing international markets, the company has been selected for a trial track in Macao and is tendering for metro services in Canada (Toronto) and Norway.

The best showcase for the company's abilities in the train operating activity is best showcased by the punctuality of its services:

Hong Kong shows 99.9% of all journeys on time, and even in the UK, a market not spoiled with overly punctual trains, MTR is seeing good performance:

Since taking over the concession in 2015, MTR Crossrail has been enhancing performance as measured by the Public performance Measure Moving Annual Average on the routes that it operates, making TfL Rail one of the most reliable services in the UK.

Strong balance sheet

MTR Corp. has a rock-solid balance sheet with a net debt to equity ratio of 21%.

Annual Report 2017

Two-third of the outstanding debt is fixed rate, and one-third is variable with an average maturity of 15 years. While the debt structure and the debt ratios look very good, the company hedges all the debt to HKD. With the growing importance of the international business and the growing share of assets held in foreign currencies, I would like this to be reflected in the currency exposure.

Strong dividend growth

MTR Corp. has been increasing its dividend 11 years in a row with a CAGR of 8%, currently yielding 2.75%. With the continued growth of the international business, I expect the company to be able to grow the dividend in the future.

Source

To sweeten the deal, MTR has paid an additional special dividend of HKD2.20 in both 2016 and 2017.

One major catch because of which I'm not buying

So, I like the business model, the company has an extremely strong balance sheet, the dividend is nicely growing, and the company is paying out special dividends - why am I not buying?

The reason is the majority shareholder, the government of Hong Kong. With more than 70% of the shares under their control, this poses serious risks for minority shareholders. Best example is the special dividend from 2016 and 2017, which was "commanded" by the Hong Kong government to help with a funding gap for infrastructure projects.

The issue is that MTR Corp. did not have the funds to pay for this and had to take on additional debt for the payment of the special dividend. The great 21% net debt to equity ratio I mentioned earlier would actually be closer to 9% without the special dividend.

Granted, the Hong Kong government used the money to fund an express track between China and Hong Kong, which will create additional revenues for MTR Corp. in the future, but I am shocked by how openly the government grabbed money from the company.

Seeing they did this once, I would not be surprised to see this happen again in the future (that pension gap could use some additional funding as well).

As much as I like the company and am actively looking for some more exposure to Asia, as long as MTR is majority owned by the Hong Kong government, I cannot invest in this stock and would not recommend it to individual investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.