WTI Daily Rewind 13Sep18: Price Discovery Lower From Key Supply, Pullback To Key Demand Below

Thursday’s auction reflects price discovery lower to support following Wednesday’s halt of the buy-side phase within key supply overhead.

Sellside continuation in the NY auction to 68.35s near key demand cluster below.

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

13 September 2018:

As noted in Wednesday's WTI Daily, structural sell excess developed within key supply, 71.25s-71s, indicating a halting of the buy-side auction. Price discovery lower continued during Thursday's auction through Key Support, 70.10s, as the pullback continued ultimately toward 68.35s, near Sharedata's daily 2nd standard deviation low target where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side auction near the key demand cluster, 68.50s-66.85s.

Thursday's auction saw price discovery lower following the selling interest that developed at Wednesday's NY close. Price discovery lower developed through key support, 70.10s, during the London auction, achieving the Globex stopping point low, 69.07s, near Sharedata's average daily range low target. Responsive buying interest emerged there as sellers trapped, driving price higher, forming a buy excess, 69.07s-69.20s, providing structural indication of a halting of the sell-side auction. Balance development ensued, 69.07s-69.73s, into the NY open.

Responsive selling interest emerged, early in the NY auction, at the balance high as rotation lower developed to the Globex stopping point low, 69.07s. Initiative selling entered, 69.10s, driving price lower out of balance, in sell-side continuation, achieving the stopping point low, 68.35s, near Sharedata's 2nd standard deviation low target. Responsive buying entered there as sellers trapped, developing balance into the NY close, settling at 68.59s.

While our first daily inference was negated by the breach of key support, 70.10s, a statistical framework with a dual probability path provided downside support targets as the market structure and order flow provided the indications of sell-side activity.

Looking ahead, Wednesday's sell excess, 71.25s-71s, halted the buy-side auction as a sell-side phase ensued in pullback to key demand, 68.50s-66.86s. Buying interest emerged late in Thursday's auction near the top of key demand. Response to support, 68.50s-68.35s, is key. Following the pullback, the expectation would be for buying interest in this area to emerge and develop balance. Alternatively, new sell-side interest at this key support absorbing demand will imply price discovery potential lower through key demand, 68.85s-66.86s.

As noted in last week's WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness, in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money, suggests headwinds for WTI trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Near term, the market structure (sell excess, 71.25s-71s) provides empirical evidence indicating the buy-side auction has been halted within prior supply, and balance development following the buy-side phase is the likeliest near-term probability path.

