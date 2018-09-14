United Technologies Corporation (UTX) CEO Greg Hayes Presents at Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference Call (Transcript)

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference Call September 14, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Greg Hayes - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Rajeev Lalwani - Morgan Stanley

Rajeev Lalwani

I'm Rajeev Lalwani, I cover Aerospace and Defense here at Morgan Stanley. I’m excited to have Greg Hayes, the CEO of United Technologies up here. Greg is going to come up and make some prepared remarks I think for about five or 10 minutes, go through some slides. And then I will join him up there to do some Q&A, and we'll try to get you guys involved as well. Greg, come on up.

Greg Hayes

Thanks Rajeev. Good morning, everyone. Just as a precaution here, of course we got these, you guys want to read through that for about 10 minutes and I will keep going. Just a quick warning, there is of course forward-looking statements here and actual results may differ. In addition, in connection with the proposed Rockwell Collins acquisition, UTC has filed a registration statement that includes a prospectus for UTC and Collins, which is effective and contains important information about UTC, Rockwell Collins, Yada, yada. Anyways so that's out of the way.

Let’s just switch to UTC, and you guys know the Company, right? This is -- there is nothing new here; four great industry-leading global franchises; all with great growth trajectories; all with solid, solid backlog. Think about the aerospace business, about $30 billion and this is before we close on Collins. Again, you got aerospace systems and Pratt & Whitney today, little over $30 billion. With the acquisition of Rockwell Collins that will be about $50 billion business in 2020, so a huge aerospace business.

And of course solid businesses in the commercial building space Otis elevator world's number one elevator manufacturer. We're having a little over $12 billion and of course, there is the climate controls and security business, the carrier business, was about $18 billion in sales. And again, all market leaders. And I think more importantly, all position to grow, not just this year but for years to come. And no change here and we talked about this. I've been CEO for just about four years now, and the priorities remain the same. The first of course is focused on execution, and that is meeting our commitments to share owners, meeting our commitments to customers, meeting our commitments to all of our stakeholders.

We’re going to continue to innovate for growth. We’re going to spend $2.5 billion this year on R&D. We’re going to keep spending $2.5 billion to $3 billion when we get Rockwell Collins. The key is you have to stay ahead of the game on innovation, and I think UTC has a track record of doing that. And we’re going to invest no matter what the cycle looks like. We’re going to continue to invest, because that's how we're going to continue to grow. Structural cost reduction, you'll hear more about this as we go towards the end of the year, but we’ve continued to look for ways to take out costs. And again, one of the hallmarks of UTC is margin excellence and the way you maintain margin excellence is through continued process improvements in the factories, that’s about lean manufacturing. And it’s about continually focused on taking our costs doing more with less. And I think that's just something you will see and last disciplined capital allocation. Some of my question here a year ago about disciplined capital allocation and we spent $30 billion to buy Rockwell Collins. I would tell you today the deal looks heck of a lot better than it did 12 months ago. And I think it’ll look even better once we get it closed and once we start the integration process.

And we’ve got at least $500 million of cost synergies already identified. The team is ready to go, I think Kelly Ortberg who will lead the combined Collins aerospace business and Dave Gitlin, who’ll be the Chief Operating Officer, have done a tremendous job in preparing the Collins and aerospace systems business of UTC to hit the ground running as soon as we close. The question is when are we going to close? If you would have asked me three months ago, I’d have said almost any day. The fact is it has taken us a little bit longer. We still expect to close before the end of this month, which I think is about two weeks from today. There is still little work to do. Although, I think we have answered all the questions from all the regulatory agencies.

I’ll tell you in all candid, the reason we think we are where we are is we had a problem with one of the business divestitures. And it's just taking us longer to find a buyer for one of the businesses that Rockwell has, that's behind us now, that is saffron and you’ll see that they’ve made an announcement a couple weeks ago buying that business. But it's taken a little bit longer than I would've liked. We still expect to get to be close to shortly and hit the ground running with those cost synergies.

Of course what that does for us is give us tailwind into next year. And I'll just spend just a minute here. I've been giving this little chart of pluses and minuses for the following year. We always come out here to beautiful Dana Point to talk about what the next year is going to look like. I think someone sarcastically wrote this is the UTC earnings takedown season. That is not my intention today. In fact, I would tell you for the first time in a number of years, if you look at this chart, there’s actually more positives than there are negatives. And leading the list of course is organic growth, and we'll continue to see very-very solid organic growth next year.

You think about the Pratt backlog alone is up sold over 10,000 GTF engines, and we'll ship almost 800 engines this year over a 1,000 engines next year. You're going to see solid organic growth there. We continue to see solid aftermarket growth as RPMs revenue passenger miles continue to go -- or to grow in the aerospace side. Of course we’re going to get accretion from Collins next year. We’ve talked about that already. As we've looked at the plans the other day, that’s a solid plan for next year, commercial aftermarket we talked about and the military, haven’t talked a lot about the military. But as you know, the budgets have been going up and our sending has gone up and we have a preeminent position in military, aerospace, and Collins just adds to that.

On the challenges, I can tell Akhil Johri put this together because he wants me to talk about the effective tax rate, he is our CFO. This year the tax rate we think is about 24.5, Akhil tells me next year will be 25.5, because of some change in BEAT's regulations. They’re going from 5% transitionary rate to 10%. The point is we’re still working on it but it’s something we're going to need to keep in mind but tariffs, who knows. This year we said $50 million or so in tariff headwinds for the back half of the year.

Should those tariffs continue that’s probably double that number for the full year next year, but I would tell you that is just a big question mark. I saw it -- we're not going to have tariffs, we are going to have tariffs, everybody's got the same headwinds. So I think we'll figure that out as we go. And FX, again, the year started out the dollar was weakening versus the currencies it since strengthened. I think next year you could have a little bit of first half headwind with FX, but it's early. And again, as I look this morning the European and other currencies continue to strengthen against the dollar.

In terms of the big question marks, I don’t know surprise to your political environment? What's going to happen? Are we going to have a global trade war? I don't think that's in anybody's best interest. And then pricing productivity and input costs and this is a concern I have. It's primarily a U.S. based issue. Although, we see a little bit of cost headwind in Europe, especially around logistics; UTC spends over $1 billion in logistics costs annually; the costs to ship our products either into the factories or to our customers. We have seen significant pressure on logistics costs this year, especially at the carrier business. We saw that the end of the second quarter where we couldn't get enough trucks in to deliver air-conditioning units at the end of June. That has not abated. And I think this whole issue around the trucking shortage in the U.S. is something that is not going to solve itself in the near-term just given the shortage of truckers available.

Other input costs, we've seen some headwind on commodities. Not a big deal this year beyond the tariffs. We typically have those things locked in six to 12 months. But we're always little bit worried as you start to see inflation kick up but again, something that we're going to have to manage. On the productivity front, we have seen some calls for labor increases beyond what we have seen the last five years, especially in Europe as the economy has started to recover. We've seen some very, very hefty increases proposed by some of the trade unions in Europe. Again, things that we need to work through, things that we need to figure out, how we're going to offset those. But that's what you guys pay us to do every day.

So with that, that's a little brief look at '19. How we're going to go about the business? Again, our focus is, how do you create value for shareowners on a long-term basis. It's pretty simple, right? We've got this great industry-leading franchises, global reach, global scale, and we're going to continue to invest if you have innovative products. At CCS, just the climate controls business, over 200 new products in the last two years, because of the money we've invested in R&D. We've got a great business model. More than 40% of our business comes from the aftermarket services. I would tell you we have a strong performance culture.

We meet our numbers every quarter, every year and we're going to remain disciplined in capital allocation. You saw earlier this year we sold one business Taylor. It's a great little business but we found a better owner. We're going to continue to look for opportunities on the portfolio side to streamline the portfolio, and that’s in absence of any bigger portfolio little bit that we'll be looking at here.

So let me stop there, that’s my 10 minutes. And Rajeev, what's on everybody's mind?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rajeev Lalwani

Well, we're both relaxing. Let's see [Multiple Speakers] I need to make you stand for another 30 minutes. So Greg there is obviously a lot to cover out there. So let's start with strategic direction, right? That might be something on our mind, your mind, investors' mind. Can you talk about just some of the work that you've been able to do that the board has been able to do in terms of evaluating the direction of UTX longer term? Why you're waiting for the Rockwell deal to close?

Greg Hayes

Rajeev, it's actually been about a year now since I think we've told everybody, told investors, that we would be evaluating our strategic options once we close on Rockwell Collins. I would tell you that we haven't been waiting for the close of Rockwell to do the work, and we have continued over the last 12 months to do analysis around what it would look like to potentially split up UTC. We've looked at various options whether it's your split aerospace commercial, whether your split aerospace and the two commercial businesses. I would tell you that work is nearing completion. And I would expect within the next 60 days or so, we'll have an answer for all of our investors. We certainly talk to all the investors try and get input from them, probably not a surprise for most of you in the room if I could ask you guys what you want us to do.

What we have heard is that that people prefer focus. And our investor base, even though they appreciate the benefits of UTC and the ability to whether big economic storms is part of the large multinational, investors tend to value focused companies. And we have I think some great, great businesses. I think the best thing that we've gone through this analysis with the Board is as we sit here today, we don’t have to do anything. We've got great businesses. We've got great growth prospects. The question that the Board has to answer that we have to answer is, what is the best way to create additional long-term share owner value? And is that through these focused businesses, or work together as UTC? And again, that’s to presuppose an answer but we're working on it. And I think again within 60 days, we'll have something for everybody.

Rajeev Lalwani

And we've been asking you about that’s very dynamic over the last year. So something that you've highlighted as an obstacle to doing it is just cost associated with tax and just given the various entities and stand up cost for new businesses, and that number seems to be coming down over time. Just some thoughts there on -- and how material that is and how much of an obstacle really is based on all the evaluations to-date?

Greg Hayes

We have done a tremendous amount of work in the last year on that question. And I would tell you that the biggest costs associated we’re trying to pull UTC apart is the tax costs. We have about 1,200 legal entities around the world. And to pull these legal entities apart, because our business in the Far East owns pieces of Otis and pieces of carrier and pieces of Pratt, you end up paying taxes in local jurisdictions. That’s going to be a big damn number. And I think big damn number is probably going to be $2.5 billion to $3 billion. At the end of the day, while it's a big number in the context of $100 billion market cap, it’s not that big. And in the context of what we think the value creation from standalone businesses is, I think it's manageable.

So the tax cost is big. There is one-time costs for advisors, bankers and lawyers and accountants all that. The other costs I think the other thing we need that we’ve been focused on is what’s it going to take in terms of additional overhead costs to run through separate businesses. And I think we came out with a number six months ago of about $350 million of additional incremental costs. The biggest piece of that incremental cost not surprisingly is standing up the IT system and each of the businesses. Today, UTC has a single IT infrastructure for all of UTC, plus to replicate that that's going to be expensive. At the same time, as we've looked at this and we've look at other companies that have been spun, what we see is they work down those costs over time.

And so while again $350 million of headwind is big number, you can capitalize that number its $3 billion or $4 billion. Again, we think that you can overcome most of that over time just through doing things more efficiently. And just to give you an example, we have 140 people in our tax department at UTC. We have 26 different server farms around the world that we use. If you’re going to set up a standalone company, you’re not going to stand up the big tax department, you’re not going to stand up the big IT infrastructure. You’re going to use the cloud. You’re going to use outsourcing. You’ll find ways to do things more efficiently. But we’re working through those things and I think it -- that won’t be the impediment I think at the end of the day to how we decide to pursue the -- what we decide to do strategically with the portfolio.

Rajeev Lalwani

And is it unfair to say that there’re other ways to explore offsetting some of those costs, I mean things like M&A, selling assets so on and so forth. I mean, you read where all those put outs in terms of HVAC consolidation and so on. What are your thoughts there?

Greg Hayes

Well, I would tell you, we’ve been pretty popular since we’ve been talking about this. I’ve gotten a lot of inbound calls from a lot of people about opportunities for consolidation, not just in HVAC but in really all of the businesses. And if you think about if you have a focused Otis elevator business or a focused climate business, or a focused aerospace business, the M&A aperture is very different. Because all of a sudden if you're focused just on aerospace, there are some things that you might do that you wouldn't do as a multinational. And if you're an elevator business, there’re things that you might do is expensive as they might be. But if you’ve got a currency that’s based on elevator multiple different than what you might do standalone.

So I would tell you all of those things are on the table. And when we talk about portfolio optionality, I can't tell you what UTC will look like 18 months from now. I’d tell you we’re going to explore every single option that’s out there and what's the best way to create value. And I think obviously some combinations on the commercial side where you can get some big cost synergies is very attractive. The downside of course is antitrust. And you've got to overcome, whether it’s in the elevator business or in the HVAC business. The big players -- there’s not that many of us. And so I think that's the dynamic that you always have to keep in mind. These deals, while they seem attractive, there is some risk associated with them.

Rajeev Lalwani

That’s helpful, Greg. Thank you. Let's switch gears a bit. You made a comment about closing the Rockwell transaction here in, I guess, the coming weeks. You didn’t mention in your prepared remarks concerns around China. I think that’s something that I am certainly concerned with and investors are. Are you comfortable with that side of it?

Greg Hayes

Well, I think the process -- the regulatory process in China has gone as well as we could have expected. I think what has typically happened here is the Chinese will not give us final approval until the DOJ signs off. And so right now we’re waiting for DOJ signoff, which we expect I’ll say shortly. And then I would tell you, we do not see any issue. We've answered all the questions of the Chinese authorities. They have not given us any indication if there is any issue other than DOJ final approval.

So as I think about this sequentially, I don’t see an issue getting this done by the end of the month. And so far, I think you saw the other day the paper that also we put, the Chinese have not analyzed the multinational over some of these tariff threats and some of these other trade threats that have come out of Washington. So I think they understand that the free trade is good for China, and the investments that we bring to China are also good for the Chinese economy. So, so far I don't see any real concerns at all there.

Rajeev Lalwani

In terms of -- you mentioned earlier some divestitures. Can you just talk broadly about the impact of selling some of the -- the smaller businesses to get the deal done, some of the concessions with the likes of the Boeing of the world. What impact is that having or there’s numbers within which you are planning when you announced the deal?

Greg Hayes

I think in terms of the divestures, we knew there were three businesses where there was some level of overlap that we had to dispose of. Again, these are tiny businesses in the scale of scope of what is the combined columns aerospace, which is about $26 billion. So the businesses have been divested now. I think the issue has always been how long does it take once you divest, actually transition to the new owner and that’s what's taking us so long with the DOJ here is actually trying to make sure that these businesses as we stand them up and as we sell them are viable. But I think there has been no surprise there at all. What was the other part of it?

Rajeev Lalwani

Just in terms of the concession…

Greg Hayes

Yes, the concessionaire. We've talked about this. I think Dave Gitlin mentioned it back in our investor conference earlier this year. At the end of the day, our work with both the OEMs and the airline customers did not result in any significant concessions. We have a deal with Boeing on TFS 2 and broadly speaking, its NPV neutral. We gave some things. They gave some things. They gave us some additional content. We gave them some price concessions. It works the same with Airbus. We're working with them on that same trade. But at the end of the day, again, this was all in line or better than what we had assumed a year ago when we sing the deal.

Rajeev Lalwani

And maybe a last question on Collins and I'll turn it over to the audience to see if they have a question or two. How is the underlying business been performing relative to say a year ago? I mean, my perceptive it seems like it's gotten better in places like biz jet and defense. But I'd love your perspective if it's better, worse, or bottom line

Greg Hayes

So I think if you think specifically about the Collins business, I would tell you the base avionics, the defense business has done better than what we have forecasted a year ago. Where we have seen some concern is in the interiors business is the legacy BE business. There are a little bit -- that surprised me behind plan, they've seen some deferrals, especially out of the Middle East and some of these wide-body aircraft, which is a very profitable segment for them. So that -- as we talk to the Collins; folks, it’s a concern but not a long-term. I think again if you believe what -- you're going to continue to see 30,000 new aircrafts in the next 20 years. We're going to need seats. And I think BE aerospace is uniquely positioned as the leader there to deliver. So the little bumps that we've seen this year are not really a concern for us long-term.

Rajeev Lalwani

With that let's pause and see if we've got any questions in the audience. Yes, right here.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm just trying to understand how you can have a chart that shows your challenges. It doesn't have fixing GTF, its number one on the list. I mean, it's like the elephant in the room. Even you talked about it, so…

Greg Hayes

So I would tell you when you talk about fixing GTF, I'm not sure if you're talking about production deliveries on GTF, I think…

Unidentified Analyst

I am just talking about works. I am talking about making the engines work in the marketplace for carriers…

Greg Hayes

Yes. So look, I think we have had as we have told you, I think three problems with the engine since its inception, or since it went into service three years ago. I would tell you those engine, those issues be it the combustor life, we've got a solution out there. It takes us about two years actually campaign the entire fleet to implement the new combustor design into the fleet. We had a knife-edge seal issue that was design the issue that we had early on. We've seen that it's caused a lot of removals. But the removal forecast that we had six months ago is exactly what we have experienced. So while there have been challenges there, I would tell you the airlines have been relatively patient with us because we can tell them when they're going to have their removals. We've got lots of spare engine out there. And we’re doing the best to minimize disruptions.

Having said that, there are a number of AOG aircraft out there, about 10 today as we speak. I think the team at Pratt has done a pretty good job. We had another issue earlier this year we talked about with the knife-edge seal. We opened up a clearance to try and solve one problem and created another. Again we've campaigned the fleet for that. There's lots of noise with these engines. I would tell you though there was an issue we heard from Lufthansa that there was a vibration issues on the engine. This is an issue that affected a very small number. We understand what the issue is, you’re talking about 2% of the fleet. So when I think about the issues with GTF, reliability we're at 99.89% reliability. That’s pretty good for an engine at this level of maturity.

We've got about 800,000 hours on it, once we approach a million hours, I think we’ll have found all the problems. I would tell you the bigger issue that we didn’t really talk about is getting cost out of the GTF. We've got the delivery on pace. We'll do 800 plus engines or so this year. We'll do more next year. The challenge on GTF is coming down the learning curve. And so far we've got this 87% learning curve and we're coming down it, but it's a challenge. There is about 1,100 highly engineered parts on an engine, 8,000 total, 1,100 highly engineered, we have a cost reduction plan for at least 500 of those today.

So again the technical issues that are out there, they're well understood, they've been well communicated. There are no real surprises and there's always going to be issues. We continue to see issues today on the PW 4000, on the 2000 and the V2500. It's not unusual in these engines. But I would tell you that’s -- the technical side is not my concern today, its cost more than anything. And people are focused on it, but there is a whole lot of work to do.

Rajeev Lalwani

We've got one more question here and I'll get back to our Q&A.

Unidentified Analyst

You said that million dollars are spent on logistics [Technical Difficulty] little bit more about what you’re trying to do to circumvent that and is it just taking more price to get to the front of the Q? And you said it's not going away soon. So what your strategy is there?

Greg Hayes

So what we have done of course to get product out the door is you pay premiums to the free forward as you do get to the front of the line. We have national logistics supply contracts with a number of the big players in the industry but everybody is suffering right now. And it was especially acute in July when you're trying to ship thousands and thousands of air-conditioners a day. We won't probably have that problem again as the market slows down in the back half of the year due to seasonality. But it’s something we’re keeping our eye and as we think about next year. I’m not going to stand up my own trucking company, interesting as that may seem, because that’s not what our expertise is. So we’re going to rely on the logistics providers to find solutions for us.

In the meantime, I think its higher cost. It takes two to three years to train a truck driver, and people don’t want to be truck drivers in country. And I think that's the root cause of what the problem is; so pay is going to go up, we know; costs are going to go up for those logistics; and then we’re going to have to look for alternatives be that freights -- be that rail versus truck, or some other opportunities just to get fuller loads instead of half loads. But they're working through a whole of those different challenges today.

Rajeev Lalwani

And Greg, I wanted to come back to the GTF. Can you talk about a bit more about the refinish here around the vibration? And has your team been able to take a close look at it and get comfortable that that's not going to be like any of the three issues we saw before?

Greg Hayes

So I think there’ve been about 10 engines out there that have suffered a, that we call it a vibration issue and there’re vibration limits on the engine. This is a situation where we have sensored the engine to tell us when vibrations exceed at certain limit. And when that happens in flight, a notification goes to the pilot. It's not a safety or flight issue, it's simply warning that next we have to service the engine. We've identified is what the issue is in a couple of these engines. We’re still doing some testing. But it's not a -- we think maybe in total, there's 15 or 20 of these engines out there that may exhibit this, because of a assembly issue. But again, we think this is not a big campaign the fleet like the combustors liner that was a big deal, the liftoff seal that was a big deal.

Rajeev Lalwani

Maybe a higher level question for you on the GTF. There's clearly a debate out there as to whether or not the program is worth anything and people may even believe it's negative. What is it that you think folks -- I mean, we can laugh it. But what is it that folks are missing?

Greg Hayes

Well, I think here's the problem of the GTF. We’ve invested $10 billion and it will generate about $750 billion of revenue over its life. Unfortunately, we’ll never get the breakeven on the OE side. Even when we get to 10,000 engines, we'll still be losing money just like we do on the V2500 today. So if you think about that, every time you ship an engine, you’re shipping or you’re sending a check out of over a million dollars for the cost of that engine in excess of what you're getting in terms of revenue. And you don’t start seeing the aftermarket for five or six years. And so the engines that we shipped in ’16, ’17 and ’18, there’s no revenue. There’s no additional revenue, right? But come 2021, you'll start to see revenue pick up in the aftermarket. You go through the first overhaul cycle.

And the first overhaul cycle is typically got heavy overhaul, but the margins are such that it typically offsets the negative engine margin when you originally ship it. You don't actually start seeing the bigger margin benefit until you get to the second with the heavy overhaul we replace life with new parts. And that’s going to happen somewhere, call it 10 to 12 years, after we’ve shipped those engines. So as we look at it from a time value and money standpoint, it's a good return. But if you're planning horizons the next three years, it’s not a great investment. And I think that's why as we think about the aerospace investments. When you have 25 year time horizon on these investments, you got to be damn sure that you know what you're doing here.

And while there’ve been obviously issues on the front end, those pale in comparison to the aftermarket margins that you’re going to get. But we got to get the engines out there. We got to get them to the reliability level where we’re making money in the aftermarket. Well, I think it’s simply a question of time horizon.

Rajeev Lalwani

Switching gears a little bit, very topical within aerospace is the headwinds amongst the supply-chain. Can you talk about how your suppliers are performing your ability to get the engines out to the various aircraft OEMs?

Greg Hayes

So, I think we have done -- again I talked about 8,000 parts, 1,100 highly engineered parts. We have visibility into our supply chain. So we can see for each one of those parts what is the yield of the parts as they come through the suppliers; factory, what is the timing. There's probably a handful of parts today that we would tell you are problematic, they’re late either yields are down or there’ve been some other production snafu at the supply -- somewhere in the supply chain. I won’t name names, it's the usual suspects. I think you can read the paper and you can figure it out. But there’s at these volume levels, it’s difficult. I think all of the big supply chain operators are suffering from the same thing that is there is excess demand that nobody really anticipated five years ago.

And when it takes four or five years to bring out capacity, it’s a problem. I think it's even in our own factory we've got a plant down in Columbus, Georgia where we do isothermal forgings. This is you operate these presses at 2000 degrees F under about 200,000 pounds of pressure in the turbine discs. While we've got four of these presses down there, we just brought the fifth online, we need a sixth. And it'll be four more years before that number six is actually online. So it takes time for the supply chain capacity to catch up. And I think that's what we're seeing today.

Rajeev Lalwani

And maybe a last question on the aerospace side for you before I put it away. We've seeing Boeing making handful of announcements, seeding EPUs and so on. It seems like they're coming after you in a way. But I'd love to get your perspective on how concerned you are about some of those capabilities that the large OEMs are at?

Greg Hayes

So I think this is a constant debate between these big OEMs is what do they do in house versus what do they do in the supply chain. I would tell you that the answer to that for us is to continue to invest in innovation where they have to come to us, because we've got the best most innovative products. And whether that will be electric systems side or I think we've got a significant technological lead whether it's on engines, even APUs. I think we have a long history in these businesses. We know the technology. We know how to build them. And Boeing and Airbus may decide they want to get into the missile business, we've heard that. We think we can do it in a cost basis that they can't possibly approach just because we've been doing it for 50 years.

But again, for us the way to stay ahead of this is to continue to spend money on innovation to continue to drive cost down. And to show them that the value proposition is better with us than to do it themselves. And Boeing had talked about avionics and standing up in avionics business that would take a long time to replicate what Rockwell Collins has today at the Boeing level would take years and years and lots and lots of investments. And I just think Rockwell Collins will stay ahead of them, because they've got a long history and we're going to continue to invest the R&D dollars.

Rajeev Lalwani

Let's move over and talk Otis, two topics, in particular, one, the obvious one around China and new equipment. And are we seeing that inflection you've been talking about for a while? And then the second is just on European side as it relates to services and the growth there?

Greg Hayes

So if you take a look at the last six months in China, I would tell you orders have turned the corner but they've turned the corner primarily on the infrastructure side. So we're seeing higher dollar value orders out of Otis fewer units. We have not yet seen the recovery in the residential marketplace in China that we have been anticipated. But dollars and margin dollars look to actually be improving here. And I think that trend will -- you will see will have continued through the third quarter here. But the Chinese market, the days of 20% growth year-after-year, probably not going to happen. I think we've talked about over-billing in China, over-leverage, those things are real. At the same time, the economy is still growing to 6.5% or so a year. And the government is still making investments in the infrastructure, and there is a lot to do and we've been very successful there.

Europe, I guess, it’s a good new story, I would tell you, on the OEM side in terms of new equipment. We've been very successful there. We've turned the corner in many markets. We’ve seen share improve. We’ve seen pricing stabilize in the services side. And then particularly on the repair side of the Otis business, which is about a third of their aftermarket, but we're not seeing pricing traction yet in Europe. So that will continue to be a headwind for us I think, or at least an area where we’re not going to see growth or much growth. And that’s again our biggest service market of the 2 million elevators we service worldwide 1.1 million are in Europe. So as Europe goes in the aftermarket, so goes to the Otis after market.

Rajeev Lalwani

We've only got a few more minutes. I wanted to make sure I hit on CCS and HVAC. Can you just talk about how the resi market is doing? How this summer went overall?

Greg Hayes

Really, really good. This is one of those situations where there is almost a dichotomy globally where the U.S. economy is so good and we have seen such strength in the U.S residential businesses get to the carrier. You wonder what's going on in the rest of the world, the rest of the world we're seeing growth but nothing like what we’re seeing in the U.S. So this is -- again, some of this is catch up from years of, I would say, less than replacement market levels. But we have seen a little bit of catch up but we’re also -- the market remains robust, not just recurring but I think the whole industry you're seeing has had a very, very good year, and hot weather helps. It continued at least as I saw through the end of August, orders were very, very good on the resi side. And that’s really the only place we’re still in the res business, most everything else is done through joint ventures, be it in Europe, the Middle East or even in China.

Rajeev Lalwani

Maybe a last question or two for you. Can you talk a little bit more about the cost headwinds, you motioned be the logistics side earlier. But just give us a little bit more about tariffs, raw materials and maybe even labor and so on, as we look into next year?

Greg Hayes

As I mentioned, tariffs this year is about $50 million headwind that's really the back half of the year issue, could double that for next year if nothing changes. So there is $100 million or $50 million of additional headwind. The bigger concern I think as you've seen copper, it's moved around a bit. Again you've got to block the most, pretty much for the first nine months. But there will probably be some headwind on the raw material side. Where we have not yet seen pressure is on the labor side. Again, it's 2% or 3% labor inflation generally across the supply chain and in our own factories, and those are relatively manageable.

The other cost inputs that we have can see from the second third tier supply chain, there is a little bit of pressure there. We have passed almost all of that on. I think we have three price increases this year at carrier to compensate for these costs. And so far those price increases seem to be sticking. So again, it’s a robust market. There is some pricing power out there to offset the cost headwinds, which is something we don't often see.

Rajeev Lalwani

And a last question for you. So you talked about the puts and takes around 2019. You talked about some of the cost headwinds. But when you pull it all together in next year more about margin stabilization and maybe an opportunity to start taking margins up, are we looking for maybe a deceleration, if you will?

Greg Hayes

Well, I think what you’re going to see next year is again solid organic growth. This year you're going to see 5% to 6% across the portfolio, which is we haven’t seen in a very long time. You're going to continue to see solid organic growth on the aerospace side that's in the backlog today. And we think both CCS and Otis again will see solid organic growth, not the same level that we’re seeing on the aerospace side but probably in that 3% to 4% range. Margins have to improve, and I think that was one of the things. Margins have flattened out at CCS and they’ve gone down at Otis. They’ve gone down at Otis for two reasons; one is China, not surprising; and the other of course has been Europe service. We have to turn those around. And the way we're going to do that is by taking costs out, that’ll continue to be a focus for both of the commercial businesses.

Rajeev Lalwani

Okay, we are pretty much up on time. Greg, thank you.

Greg Hayes

Thank you very much, Rajeev. I appreciate it.