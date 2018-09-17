Oil Inventories Bolster Prices

Iran is the most bullish factor in the market that is already strong.

The price of crude oil has been making higher lows and higher highs since June 2017 when the price found a bottom at $41.05 per barrel. The energy commodity had been rallying since February 2016 when it reached the lowest level since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel. At the most recent high at $75.27, the price of oil was almost triple the level in early 2016.

Crude oil took off to the upside when OPEC decided to cut production and install quotas on members of the cartel. While U.S. production rose with the price of crude oil, economic growth, fewer regulations on the energy sector, and corporate tax reform amounted to a potent bullish cocktail for the energy commodity. On Friday, September 14, the price of crude oil was sitting at just below the $70 per barrel level. While the prices of most other industrial commodities have declined over the past months, the crude oil market remains near its high. Last week, inventory reports provided another reason for a continuation of price strength in the crude oil market.

API numbers are bullish

On Tuesday, September 11, the American Petroleum Institute reported that stockpiles of crude oil declined by a much greater than expected 5.82 million barrels for the week ending on September 8. The API reported that gasoline stocks rose by 2.122 million barrels for the period as refiners continue to process crude oil into gasoline to meet the buoyant demand for the fuel. Distillate stocks rose by 5.82 million barrels for in the prior week as processors prepare for the winter heating season. At the same time, more production of distillate products reflects the optimism about demand for jet, diesel and other distillate products.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of nearby October NYMEX crude oil futures came into the API release at the $67.50 per barrel level, but the large withdrawal from storage caused the price to bounce as the market awaited the next data release from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday, September 12.

EIA weekly data pushed NYMEX crude oil over $70

On Wednesday, the EIA validated the API data by reporting a decline in crude oil stocks of 5.3 million barrels for the previous week. The EIA said gasoline stocks rose by 1.3 million barrels, which was about one million barrels lower than the API reported. However, the EIA said that distillate stockpiles increased by almost 400,000 barrels more than the API had said putting the increase for the period at 6.2 million barrels.

The decline in crude oil stocks sent the price of the energy commodity on the New York Mercantile Exchange higher. On September 12 the price of October WTI futures reached $71.26 per barrel. Crude oil settled last week at just under the $69 per barrel level at $68.99 on the October futures contract.

EIA says that next year the rate of growth in U.S. production will slow

In addition to their weekly data on crude oil stockpiles, the EIA added bullish sentiment to the market when it said that U.S. production will slow on a percentage basis in 2019. In 2017, the U.S. produced an average of 9.4 million barrels of crude oil each day, and in 2018 the average will be around 10.7 million. The increase of 13.8% from 2017 to 2018 will be higher than the year-on-year increase in 2019 according to the EIA. The agency expects that U.S. output will average 11.5 million barrels per day in 2019, an increase of 7.5%.

The EIA projects added to the bullish sentiment in the oil futures market that took it to highs of over $71 per barrel on September 12 before the price fell back to the $69 level on the October futures contract.

A challenge of the highs is coming

The bullish pattern in the crude oil futures market has been in place since February 2016 with the latest leg to the upside starting in June 2017 at just over $42 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, crude oil has been making higher lows and higher highs since early 2016. The critical technical resistance level stands at the early July high on the continuous contract at $75.27 per barrel. The price corrected from that high, but open interest dropped with the price which is typically not a validation of an emerging bearish trend in a futures market. At the same time, price momentum and relative strength have declined to neutral territory which appears to have washed speculative bulls from the market since early July leaving room for buying when the price begins to head higher over the coming weeks and months.

Meanwhile, the price action in Brent crude oil has been even more bullish over recent weeks as the Middle East will come into focus in November when sanctions on Iran begin to bite, and the potential for retaliation from the theocracy in Teheran increases.

Iran is the most bullish factor in the market that is already strong

The Brent premium over NYMEX WTI crude oil continues to rise in a move that began in August.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of WTI minus Brent November crude oil futures shows, the premium for Brent has increased from $6.35 per barrel on August 10 to its most recent high at $10.36 on September 11. The premium was trading at the $9.30 level as of the close of business last Friday.

Source: ICE/RMB

As the monthly chart of Brent futures shows, at just over $78 per barrel on September 14, Brent was trading at the top end of its trading range. Technical resistance is at the May high at $80.50 per barrel. Above that level, there could be clear sailing for the price as the next resistance point is over $100 per barrel.

With sanctions coming on Iran, the potential for turbulence in the Middle East will rise in the coming weeks. Any hostilities that impact production, refining, or logistical routes like the Strait of Hormuz could cause sharp price appreciation in the nearby futures contracts in both Brent and WTI crude oil markets. However, the prospects for the most significant appreciation could be in the Brent futures contract as the price is the benchmark for oil production from the Middle East.

This past week, oil inventory data from the API and EIA, and projections for 2019 production from the EIA provided support for the price of the energy commodity. With Brent in the spotlight over the coming weeks, we are likely to see the most volatility in the price of Brent futures.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the United States Brent Oil ETF (BNO) is sitting near the recent highs. With net assets of $100 million and an average of over 266,000 shares trading each day, the ETF that hold Brent futures is an alternative for those who do not trade in the volatile futures arena.

Oil inventory data bolstered prices of the energy commodity last week. It is likely that the price of Brent has the most upside potential given the coming sanctions on Iran that will take effect in the weeks ahead.

