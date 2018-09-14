Commodities Recap For The Week Of Sept. 14, 2018

The Story of This Week: One Sign of a Bottom in Copper

On June 7, the price of nearby COMEX copper futures traded to a high of $3.3155 per pound copper rallied to the top end of its trading range and within 0.65 cents of its level of critical technical resistance at the December 2017 high of $3.3220. Copper moved higher in early June on the potential of a strike at the world's leading copper producing property in Chile. The dispute between management at BHP and the union stoked fears that the market would see a repeat of the strike in 2017 when BHP lost $1 billion in revenues, and the market lost over 150,000 metric tons of the red metal over a forty-four-day period. Even though the negotiations between the union and management dragged on over the summer, the price of copper began to drop as the strength of the U.S. dollar and fears over the rising potential of a trade war between the U.S. and China rose.

The price of copper had not broken a technical support level since finding a bottom at $1.9355 in January 2016, but in July and August, the price of the red metal disintegrated. The strike at the Escondida mine did not materialize as both sides reached an agreement during the government mediation period. However, long before the settlement that avoided a strike, copper had declined to a low of $2.5520 per pound in mid-August 23% below the early June high for the nonferrous metal. The price of copper fell to its low as the dollar reached its most recent high.

The price of copper recovered to just under the $2.65 per pound level on the active month December COMEX futures contract on Friday, September 14. While the dollar remains near its high, the Escondida mine continues to produce the base metal, and the trade dispute shows few signs of any resolution, copper inventories on the London Metals Exchange have dropped dramatically since reaching a high of over 388,000 metric tons in March.

Source: Kitco/LME

As the chart of LME copper inventories highlights, the amount of the red metal held in LME warehouses around the world stood at 225,125 metric tons as of September 13, which is 162,875 tons or almost 42% below the March 2018 high.

Time will tell if the drop in copper stocks will cause a continuation of the rebound in the price of the red metal. Inventories are just one of many factors that can determine the path of least resistance for the price of a commodity. A strong dollar, trade issues between the U.S. and China, and the technical break in copper over the recent weeks and months point to a bearish trend for the nonferrous metal that is a barometer for many other raw material prices. Technical support on the continuous COME futures contract stands at the recent low at $2.552 and at $2.47 per pound, the May 2017 low. On the upside, resistance is at the $2.8750 per pound level the last level of support that gave way in July.

The significant decline in copper stocks on the LME is just one factor that could determine that path of least resistance for the price of the base metal. I will be keeping a close eye on the LME stocks over the coming days and weeks for clues if copper found a significant bottom.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.06% gain on the week as $1200 remains the pivot point for December futures

Silver moves 0.20% lower since the last report making it the worst-performing precious metal

Platinum posts a 2.33% gain for the week and was trading at a $397.60 per ounce discount to gold on their respective October futures contracts

Palladium moves only 0.18% higher on the week and closes at just over $970 per ounce on Friday

Copper moved 0.90% higher on the week and closed at the $2.6460 per pound level on the December futures contract

Iron ore moved 0.96% on the week

The BDI drops 6.87% since the last report

Rotterdam coal rises just 0.05% on the week

Lumber down another 3.27% on the week and closes at $370 on the November futures contract

October NYMEX crude oil moved 1.83% higher on a weaker dollar and inventory declines

November Brent crude oil moves 2.35% lower but Iran remains in the background

The premium for Brent over WTI in November closes the week at the $9.36 up $0.03 on the week

Gasoline moves 0.01% higher, and heating oil drops 0.41% since last week on the October futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread falls 7.44% while the heating oil crack declines by 6.06% on October futures

Natural gas 0.32% lower on the October futures contract as the energy commodity remains below the $2.80 per MMBtu level. The EIA reports an injection of 69 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on September 7

Ethanol moves 0.93% lower on the week on the back of weakness in corn

November soybeans move 1.60% lower for the week in post-WASDE trading

December corn falls 4.16% on the week on a bearish WASDE

CBOT wheat gains just 0.05% on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 4.75 cents premium over CBOT wheat up 1.25 cents from last week

October sugar moves 1.36% higher on the week

December coffee down 2.68% since last week's report and closed below the $1 per pound level

Cocoa moves 1.77% lower on the week on the December futures contract

Cotton down just 0.20% on the week as WASDE is bearish, but Hurricane Florence threatens crops in the Carolinas

FCOJ futures down 2.10% on the week

Live cattle gain 3.50% since last week

August feeder cattle up 3.87% since the previous report

Hog futures move 1.03% higher on the week and they settle above the 56 cents per pound level

The December dollar index futures contract moves 0.46% lower and closes at the 94.50 level

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 141-20 down 0-30 for the week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 26,155 on Friday, September 14, up 238 points on the week. The VIX moves 2.83 lower and was trading at 12.07 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,517.48 Friday up $95.23 or 1.48% since last week

Ethereum moved lower to $219.18 up 0.68% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week

GSG closes the week at $17.28 per share, up 9 cents since last week's report.

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.37 billion and trades an average daily volume of 351,123 shares.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.