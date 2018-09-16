Intel: Is The Brand Overvalued?

My analysis endeavors to value Intel's brand and determine any mispricing by the market using a wide array of valuation methodologies and considerations.

This issue has become increasingly important as potential investment opportunities arise when the gap between a company's brand value and market value widens.

Internally-generated brands of large companies such as Intel are not recognised on company balance sheets due to the lack of standard accounting frameworks for brand valuation.

Intangible assets now account for more than 84% of the S&P 500 market value, with company brands making up a significant portion of the intangible value.

The Premise

Intel (INTC) is one of the most recognised companies in the United States, and known as a leader in chip and possessor manufacturing. They are ranked as the 34th most powerful technology company. They are the US market leader in the semiconductor industry by revenue with their brand ranked as the 29th most trusted in the US. Internally generated brands such as Intel are not recognised on company balance sheets despite intangible assets now accounting for more than 84% of the market value of the S&P 500.

Brands are seen as strategic assets whose value is strongly correlated to the companies' value. The relevance of brand valuation goes from marketing portfolio optimisation and strategic positioning, M&A pricing, to the day-to-day business for royalty rates definition. Despite accounting bodies working to establish frameworks for brand valuation, standard approaches in valuing company brands remain elusive due to the many methodologies available and different factors that need to be considered.

Considering that valuation results are different according to the aims and objectives defined, there cannot exist a single, unique value for a brand. I determined and employed the most appropriate brand valuation methodologies to value Intel's brand. Following that, I obtained the brand value according to the market share price to determine if the market has attributed an inaccurate value to the brand.

The Approach

During any valuation attempt, one should keep in mind that brand value arises from the power it gives to a company to sell products at higher prices, in larger quantities, or to decrease operating costs. Different methodologies used based on the different benefits that arise from a brand creates a high discrepancy in brand valuation results. The different approaches include Income-based, Cost-based and Market-based methods.

In Part A, I firstly determined the appropriate discount rate to be used applied across the different models. As brands are assets, I determined that the Weighted Average Return on Assets (WARA) is more appropriate than the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (OTC:WACC) in computing the discount rate.

In Part B, I selected the most suitable valuation methods based on accessible public information, industry best practices and company specific factors. After discounting the selection of cost-based methods (due to historical costs not being a useful forecast predictor), I arrived at the 4 most appropriate income-based or market-based valuation methods and incorporated them into my financial models to value Intel's Brand. The methods were selected prioritising models which were more objective, reliable, accurate and forward-looking. The results obtained are averaged to produce the weighted average brand value. The table below highlights the methods selected:

Method Approach Description Margin Comparison Income-based Calculates the EBIT margin differential between the company and the industry average. The differential earnings are assumed to be attributable to the brand Excess Earnings Income-based Calculates the earnings above the profits required which uses the estimated rate of return based on the current value of the assets employed. The excess earnings above the WARA are assumed to be attributable to the brand Transaction Multiples Market-based Calculates the brand's value by a multiple of EV/sales derived from similar transactions of comparable companies Strength Analysis Market-based Multiplies the earnings above profits required by company with an assigned score based on fundamentals attributed to their brand

In Part C, a 5th valuation method based on the market share price is used to obtain the market brand value. This figure reflects the attributed value by the market to Intel's brand and is compared to the weighted average brand value to determine any under or overvaluation.

Part A: WARA

In determining the appropriate discount rate for an intangible asset, I used a modified version of WACC. The WARA is obtained similarly to WACC but with the weighted returns of working capital, tangible assets, intangible assets and tax shield instead of weighted costs of debt and equity. The model relies on the assumption that WACC = WARA. The difference above is due to the incorporation of the 56% weight of assets over enterprise value compared to 100% of WACC. The WARA is used as the discount rate for all the brand valuation methods to follow.

WACC

Risk Free Rate: 2.82% - Based on 10-Year US Treasury rate

Equity Risk Premium: 4.4% - Obtained from National Bureau of Economic Research based on expected 10-year S&P 500 return relative

to a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield

to a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yield Beta: 0.98 - Intel levered beta obtained from Reuters

Yield on Debt: 2% - Average 5-Year interest rate of Intel

Tax Rate: 29.8% - Combined California State and Federal Corporate Tax Rate (FY2018)

WARA

Return on Working Capital (rWC): 1.9% - Based on US short term interest rate

Return on Tangible Assets (rTA): 4.4% - Based on 10-year fixed mortgage rates

Return on Tax Shield (rTS): 1.4% - Based on Cost of Debt

Return on Intangible Assets (rIA): 13.8% = {[WACC*WARAweight] - [(rWC*WC/EV ) + (rTA*TA/EV) + (rTS*TS/EV)]} / (IA/EV)

Part B: Brand Valuation

Margin Comparison Method

This method calculates the excess EBIT margins of Intel over the semiconductor industry average of 24.9%. The excess margins are attributed to the brand of the company. The present value of the Intel's 5-year forecast of free cash flows is applied to the margin differential and computed as the brand value.

Advantages: This method incorporates the cost associated to the brand and considers blended margins from different products relative to the semiconductor industry. It is also more easily applicable as the information is very publicly available.

Disadvantages: EBIT and free cash flows include costs not related to the brand ownership, which causes an undervaluation of the brand.

Excess Earnings Method

This method is similar to the margin comparison method but replaces the EBIT margin difference with the excess earning returns which is calculated by the spread between the WACC (6.34%) and WARA (3.55%). This approach assumes the remaining 2.79% of cash flows not dedicated to serving the assets to be related to the brand earnings.

Advantages: This method relies completely on Intel's financials, providing a fully intrinsic valuation.

Disadvantages: This method relies on the calculated assets employed required returns excluding the brand, which shifts the issue of brand valuation to the issue of analysing Intel's assets through the WARA. As a result, the valuation is computed by eliminating what composes the company's value, without focusing on the brand in itself.

Transaction Multiple Method

This underlying idea of this method is that the fair value of the brand is better approximated by using past transactions of similar companies in the open market. I compiled a list of 16 acquisitions in the semiconductor industry occurring throughout 2017. I used the average EV/Sales figure of 5.7x from these past transactions to estimate Intel's selling price. The difference between Intel's current EV and selling price EV is the theoretical maximum amount that can be attributed to its brand. I first discount this amount by the 56% WARA weight. The remaining amount is then resized by the estimated takeover premium during acquisitions. The average goodwill/sales ratio of the semiconductor industry of 39% is used to estimate the takeover premium, with the remaining amount being allocated to the brand. The formula used is as follows:

{(Revenue*EV/Sales average) - Actual EV}*(1-WARA weight)*(1-Goodwill/Sales)

Advantages: This method relies fully on precedent transactions within the industry providing a fully comparative valuation.

Disadvantages: Transaction prices are publicised with few details which limit the scope of application. The average EV/Sales ratio used to estimate the selling price may not be accurate as it fails to capture differences in valuations from earnings power that arise from different profit margins. This method assumes the semiconductor industry average goodwill/sales ratio is used to calculate the control premium which is not very reasonable to expect but nevertheless provides an objective valuation.

Strength Analysis Method

The general idea in this method is to determine the brand specific earnings of Intel through the difference between Intel's EBIT and the semiconductor industry average. The free cash flow to the firm from the differential brand earnings is multiplied with the fundamental score given. To reduce subjectivity, I assign observable metrics to measure each of the 7 factors. The reasoning behind my scores are as follows:

Advantages: This method allows the fundamental aspects of Intel to be considered and thus gives weight to non-financial metrics in valuing Intel's brand.

Disadvantages: This approach is highly subjective as it requires each of the seven factors to be rated.

Weighted Average Brand Value

Method Value (USD millions) Margin Comparison 7,578 Excess Earnings 13,680 Transaction Multiples 29,236 Strength Analysis 32,288 Weighted Average Brand Value 20,696

Part C: Market Value

This 5th method reflects the brand value according to the market share price. It relies on the efficient market hypothesis. As this theory does not hold constant, this method cannot be used to accurately value brands. However, this exact reason makes it suitable to determine any misvaluation of the company brand according to its share price.

This approach is both comparative and intrinsic. I started by obtaining semiconductor industry ratios from NYU Stern School of Business database. The multiples I obtained correspond to the main factors in each of the previous models:

P/E to correspond to the EBIT in the Margin Comparison method

P/B to correspond to the required return on assets in the Excess Earnings method

P/S to correspond to the EV/Sales in the Transaction Multiple method

P/Revenue Share to correspond to the revenue share in the Strength Analysis method

This method considers that the value of intangible assets not properly registered on the balance sheets is captured by the difference between market capitalisation and equity book value. That value is then adjusted upwards by the 11% discount based on the comparable analysis. Finally, the 13.8% required return on Intel's intangible assets (obtained in Part B) is applied to the figure to obtain the market brand value of 24,228 million USD.

The Verdict

Weighted Average Brand Value 20,696 Market Brand Value 24,228 Difference 3,532 Overvaluation 1.2x/20%

By comparing the market brand value to the weighted average brand value obtained by the initial 4 valuation methods, I find that the market has overvalued Intel's brand by 1.2x or 20% or 3,532 million USD. This difference is still small considering the spread between Intel's market capitalisation and book value is 155,719 million USD, which is the theoretical maximum value that can be attributed to Intel's brand.

A slight overvaluation in a company's brand does not necessarily imply the share price is overvalued. It is one of many factors which need to be taken into consideration in equity valuation. This analysis serves to shed light on the brand valuation process and its prevailing importance to equity research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, as an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.