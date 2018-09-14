Marathon Oil: Buying Quality Is This Easy

There’s no debating that Marathon Oil (MRO) has been a great stock this year, delivering a 21% return for shareholders so far. Primarily driven by positive pricing developments for crude oil, the stock has finally been able to ride a wave of a positive macro data points. This stock is expensive, but earnings are expected to materially improve, so there is pressure on the company to execute through in the next twelve to twenty-four months. Second, the stock has been trading in a lull, and I suspect that the market wants more from Marathon, whether it comes in the form of an increased dividend or asset purchase. I am cautious in advocating to buy the stock right now until I see management make an acquisition or take another action to accelerate earnings growth.

Can Marathon Deliver For Shareholders?

Marathon is focused on rapid expansion right now, and that’s an investment in the long term, ahead of more pipeline capacity coming online in the US. The company was able to boost its full-year production guidance during Q2 results, now seeing 14-18% YOY from the previous 10-14% on a boe basis. Oil production has been increased to +22-26% YOY from the original guidance of +16-20%. The company has now well-established itself across four U.S. basins of the highest quality: the Bakken, Northern Delaware, Eagle Ford, and STACK/SCOOP. The Bakken and Eagle Ford are their most developed operations, producing roughly 82 mboed and 106 mboed, respectively, while the Northern Delaware property (~90,000 acres) is under appraisal. STACK/SCOOP is in the early development phase and is over 3x as large as their exposure to Northern Delaware. That basin is producing 80 mboed right now, making it comparable to its Bakken asset, but we should expect that to scale as it reaches a more mature level.

These basins are performing for Marathon, and I think it’s difficult to argue otherwise. For example, within the Bakken, the company has seen a doubling of production in the last two years, and even Q2 2018 production was up 11% versus Q1 2018. That’s a significant uptick in just 90 days and makes me rather optimistic on the potential of the STACK/SCOOP assets, as well as the Northern Delaware assets, as the company continues to develop them.

With a great asset base, the total return profile becomes quite attractive. The company has already repurchased $250 million in stock and has $1.25 billion left in the current authorization. Considering that the company’s market cap is $17.5 billion, that’s a significant amount at 7.14% and really helps investors who are positive on the name to have a downside buffer should crude prices weaken. Couple this with a 1% dividend and shareholders are getting 8% before even considering capital gains potential. The company is able to return a high level of capital to shareholders – despite the dividend not yet being on par with the broader equity market or at the level of the majors – because it’s beginning to generate sizable sums of free cash flow. Based upon the $250 million generated in Q2, the company is on track to do $1 billion in FCF this year.

Think about what $1 billion in FCF enables this company to do. We’ve already seen that they’ve prioritized basin expansion, gaining exposure to assets outside of their core operations, so I believe they’ll pursue M&A. For as large as Marathon is, they really didn’t do much during the downturn to take advantage of low asset prices. Granted, hindsight is 20/20, and there was an exponentially higher amount of uncertainty 32 months ago than there is now, so perhaps, the strategy was to keep delivering on what they had been. Either way, there are still opportunities to be had.

Marathon picked up Payrock Energy Holdings in September 2016 and then purchased assets in the Permian basin (which is now one of their core resource plays) on two separate occasions in 2017. At the same time, they’ve also made several divestments, notably in their international division. That division is likely stronger, as a result, and is on track to generate $600 million in EBITDAX this year. Think about this another way, I think the company has the capacity to pursue M&A because the balance sheet is extremely clean. Net leverage is currently less than 1x, with no strings attached. There’s no add-backs to consider, such as the proverbial “adjusted net debt/EBITDAX,” that you'll find with a lot of competitors.

With that kind of balance sheet, what can the company buy? In my opinion, I don’t think they’re going to try and go after a new basin, but rather expand operations in their current basins. Given that M&A in the E&P space is highly valuation sensitive, I’m inclined to believe an expansion of their acreage in the Northern Delaware is the next step for the company. Some of the largest players in that basin are Concho Resources (CXO), Halcon Resources (HK), and Matador Resources (MTDR). I don’t think it’s a stretch to speculate an outright acquisition of one of these players.

Beginning with Concho, the company is leveraged about 1.2x on a gross basis and nearly the same on a net basis, as it doesn’t have a large cash position to work with. While that’s a workable balance sheet to begin considering, the stock is expensive at 31x forward earnings – well above that of Marathon’s own valuation – and the pure EV of the company is over $30 billion. At this point, MRO would have to consider a merger, and I see them more as a strategic acquirer at this point, given their own capacity to pursue deals in the first place.

Thus, looking to Halcon, we have a company with a very small EV at $1.2 billion (~$780 million market cap) and substantial leverage at 5x on a net basis. I think that with the company already being too small to make a meaningful earnings impact, let alone being 5x leveraged and having a non-existent P/E due to a negative earnings profile, I’m inclined to believe this company doesn’t pass even the initial screen by Marathon’s management. Finally, there’s Matador, and this company actually has a very small leverage profile, with debt/EBITDA just over 1x, but on a net basis it’s less than 1x. That’s a quality balance sheet to pick up, and the company has bolstered its asset position this year, now totaling 123.8k net acres in the Delaware Basin. A like mindset would appeal to Marathon's management, especially when it gives them a chance to significantly grow their footprint.

Marathon Trades At A Substantial Premium

The O&G sector is one of the trickiest to value properly, as there are dynamics like the majors receiving discounts for being as large as they are but also premiums for the size of their reserve base. Additionally, add-backs like exploration expenses for E&Ps when it comes to evaluating EBITDA adds another layer of complexity, especially when not all operations are equal (some basins are just simply more economical than others). With that being said, Marathon doesn’t look cheap, and if I were a value investor, I’d shy away from a stock like this. Marathon trades at 19.5x forward earnings versus a peer average of 14.2x. While I do believe it deserves a premium valuation, considering the expanse of its operations, production growth, and growing free cash flow, I’m uncertain if the premium of five turns, or 37%, is appropriate.

I think that the realization of a higher EBITDA at the end of the year, for which the markets expects to be $3.7 billion, is going to solidify the long investment case for this stock as it is going to start to showcase earnings power. It’s simply not enough to have the correct assets, but rather it is the leveraging of those assets to generate a higher level of earnings relative to peers that’ll set it apart and make it an outperforming investment. The street is currently expecting a 33% uplift in EBITDA and a near tripling of earnings on an adjusted diluted basis.

I’ve watched this stock all summer fail to break out above $22 and is currently sitting about 7% from its 2018 highs. Volume has trailed off, even as investors are back from August vacation, and momentum is dead-flat as the RSI reads 48. I think two things move the stock in the short term. First, I think earnings on October 31st stand to serve as a catalyst, especially as the market is looking for a real inflection in bottom-line growth. Second, I think a strategic decision inside the next twelve months, such as an asset purchase or a small to medium-sized acquisition, will allow the shares to re-rate. However, if management sits idly by and fails to take the next step to grow the business, not capitalizing on their balance sheet, then this stock continues to move sideways.

Conclusion

Marathon has been trading sideways through the summer on what I view as a combination of investor complacency and a lack of news flow. I think this is a solid opportunity to take a long-term position, especially relative to a crude oil price that isn’t overextended with a healthy fundamental backdrop. One of the major lessons investors learned during the downturn is that quality companies that deliver earnings growth deserve to be rewarded and are better investments over the long-run. Companies like Marathon not only have clean balance sheets but also diversified operations, the best well technology, and a far greater ability than competitors to scale production to fit the marginal need in the market. I’m confident in Marathon’s prospects, especially if they include M&A in the next twelve months.

