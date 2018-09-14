Guess?: Beware Sales Gains At The Expense Of Profitability

Image credit

Investor sentiment swings back to the upside

Guess? (GES) has seemingly been resurrected from the dead. The company has struggled for years with traffic and margins and as you can see below, shares eventually fell into the single digits as a result. However, a nice Q2 report has investors bidding the stock up once again as the company enjoys momentum in a couple of its segments. However, like many other retail stocks today, shares have become so expensive that the potential upside in Guess? is quite limited while downside risk remains high. As a result, it looks to me like it is time to trim exposure to Guess? given where the valuation is today.

The stock has nearly tripled off of the low set last spring as Guess?' turnaround has been well appreciated by investors. After years of disappointing results, the successful turnaround of the company's business, including expansion in overseas markets, has taken sentiment that was probably too negative and made it into what I believe has swung too far in the other direction. Guess? has certainly turned the corner, but the current valuation is far too steep.

A mixed Q2 that was taken as a blockbuster

The Q2 report saw Guess? produce a 14% increase in revenue, 2% of which was due to forex gains. The company's relatively recent switch to focusing on international growth has yielded strong results thus far as gains in Q2 were once again due to Europe and Asia, while the Americas region was cited as seeing improving profitability. Indeed, some eye-popping numbers came out of Europe and Asia, which saw comparable sales rise 5% and 17%, respectively, in Q2. In fact, all segments with the exception of Americas Retail produced positive comparable sales in Q2 and management forecast improvements in all segments moving forward. Commentary around revenue was very favorable as this company has a lot of confidence in the direction it is taking.

Profitability is improving as operating margins rose 70bps to 4.9% in Q2. Lower markdowns helped boost the Americas Retail segment's margins despite a lower comparable sales number, while the rest of the world saw lower margins. In other words, the segment that had lower comparable sales boosted margins by a massive 460bps in Q2 while the segments with strong comparable sales all saw margins decreased meaningfully. Culprits were listed as liquidating old inventory, supply chain investments, and higher promotions, but overall, Guess?' margin picture isn't quite as rosy as the headline number would suggest. Indeed, I'm quite concerned that during a quarter when so many regions produced solidly positive comparable sales and total revenue increased 14%, the company's operating margins fell in all of its segments except for the least profitable one. Guess? is undoubtedly turning the ship around and management seems upbeat, but from what I'm seeing, there is a lot of work left to do.

Guess? guided for operating margins in the range of 4.4% to 4.7% for this year and also said that its goal of 7.5% operating margins is still within reach. That seems like a very ambitious target given where we are today and the struggles the company is having with growing profitably in the international business. As I said, the fact that the company grew so quickly in its non-US regions but managed to decrease profitability at the same time is alarming. What catalysts will arise that will drive operating margins to nearly double their current levels? Keep in mind the core Americas business is only barely profitable and has struggled for years with breaking even; I'm not sure what is going to change to suddenly turn the company's fortunes around. The focus on the international business is certainly working to boost the top line, but Guess? still has a margin problem. In particular, if it takes promotions and discounting to boost revenue, as we saw in Q2, 7.5% will never happen.

A soaring valuation has me cautious

The company offered up guidance of ~99 cents in EPS for the full year and while that's a worthy improvement over last year, the valuation has, in my view, gotten far ahead of the actual fundamentals. Shares are trading for almost 23 times this year's guidance against a longer-term average PE multiple in the high teens. That means Guess? is a lot more expensive than it has been in the past and while you'd expect the stock to be bid upon turnaround efforts, it appears to me that most of the anticipated gains from a successful turnaround are priced into the stock already. The multiple has simply gone too far to the upside given that Guess? is still far from what you'd call an elite retailer with operating margins in the area of 4%. Investors have given Guess? too much credit here for what are still very mixed fundamentals and I think it is a mistake.

The turnaround is certainly working and we're seeing some evidence of it. However, Guess? has a long way to go in terms of improving profitability as it chases revenue growth at the expense of margins. The company itself stated some of the revenue gains in Q2 were due to promotions and while that does boost the top line, it crimps margins. Given that Guess? has had margin problems for so many years and apparently hasn't figured out a way out of that issue, I'm skeptical of paying 23 times earnings for this stock. If you want to own Guess?, I think you can wait and buy it in the mid-teens because this valuation simply isn't sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.