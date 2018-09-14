Omega Healthcare: Ignore Fundamentals At Your Own Risk

The change to PDPM might be good long term, but could bring near term costs.

The Omega Healthcare (OHI) bulls are coming out again. Two new articles on Seeking Alpha, one suggesting that dividend raises could return in 2019 and another describing the dividend as "safe".

A little over a year ago, I wrote my first article on OHI where I concluded that it was a value trap. Since then, OHI took a significant dive and has spent the better part of this year recovering to approximately breaking-even.

For those interested in short-term trades, OHI has offered some great opportunities for those who bought into the dip. Holders have gone through a bumpy ride and saw their dividend increases come to an end, but are likely feeling better now that the share price is back above $30.

While the price is about the same, OHI is actually more expensive today than it was when I wrote my article in August of last year. In 2017, OHI beat expectations and raised the bottom end of their AFFO guidance to $3.42-3.44 (a target they dramatically missed, coming in at only $3.30).

This year, they again beat Q2 expectations and raised AFFO guidance to $3.03-3.06. Despite the beats in Q1 and Q2 being due to the timing of their dispositions taking longer than expected, the market seems to be interpreting them as news that the skies are clearing. Despite their AFFO guidance being more than 10% lower than last year's guidance, the shares are trading for the same price.

Is it really "all clear" for OHI?

Orianna

In May, OHI struck a deal with Orianna which was approved in bankruptcy court to transition their properties. OHI expected that the deal would result in $32-38 million in rent when all of the properties were transitioned. While a significant reduction from the $53 million that OHI was receiving before the Orianna bankruptcy, at least it was lemonade.

OHI had successfully transitioned 13 facilities for a total of $12.5 million in annualized rent in July. Unfortunately, that process came to a halt when Orianna defaulted on their DIP loan. According to the 10-Q:

On July 23, 2018, Omega notified Orianna that it was in default under the DIP facility and, as a result of such default, Omega (A) declared the amounts owing under the DIP facility to be immediately due and payable, (B) terminated the DIP facility and any further commitment of Omega to extend credit to Orianna under the DIP facility, and (C) restricted Orianna's use of cash collateral solely to payment of those amounts contained in a budget approved by Omega. Omega also informed Orianna that while Omega did not (as of such date) intend to immediately collect amounts owing under the DIP facility, Omega may at any time in the future exercise further rights and remedies under the DIP facility.

While management has reiterated their belief that they will eventually be able to get $32-38 million in rent from these properties, it is uncertain when that will happen and so far, only $12.5 million is in writing. Even if they achieve their target, it is still a 34-44% cut in rent.

Signature

OHI reached an out of court agreement with Signature. Under the new agreement, OHI will "defer" $6.3 million in annual rent for 3 years and will also provide $4.5 million in annual capex funds. These are expenses which are generally paid by the tenant in a NNN lease. It is effectively a rent reduction.

Additionally, OHI increased their exposure with a $25 million loan for operating expenses.

The net result is that net rent will be down $10.8 million for three years. In 2016, Signature paid $61.8 million.

Genesis

OHI had extended Genesis (GEN) a $48 million loan at a rate of LIBOR +13% requiring principle repayments of $250k/month. After granting 6 months forbearance, the loan was renegotiated and is now at 14% fixed with 9% of the interest paid "in-kind" with GEN warrants.

Then they extended another loan to GEN of $16 million at 10% interest, with 5% of it paid in-kind.

The warrants were looking pretty good in June, but not so much now. That is the risk of investing in a troubled stock. OHI sacrificed cash flow and is getting paper instead which might or might not be worth more.

Large Tenants, Large Problems

Source

This is a slide from OHI's 2016 supplement. It emphasizes that these tenants were not small, insignificant tenants for OHI. Signature, GEN, and Orianna (previously ARK) were OHI's #2, #3, and #4 tenants. Those three alone combined to be 20% of OHI's revenue.

OHI was able to resolve Signature and GEN by conceding cash. Orianna remains uncertain, but management's target is a substantial cut in rent. The big question for OHI is whether that is the end of it, or whether some of their smaller tenants are going to have similar problems - or potentially GEN or Signature continues to deteriorate and the concessions are not enough.

It's The Fundamentals

Even a shallow look into Skilled Nursing Facilities reveals that the industry is not faring well. With revenue primarily coming from the Federal government through Medicare and Medicaid, operators have faced compressing margins as revenues have failed to keep up with increased expenses. Particularly, staffing.

Medicaid and Managed Medicare are becoming a larger portion of revenues, both of which pay less per a patient day than Medicare. Meanwhile, occupancy continues to plunge reaching a new low of 81.7% in Q2 of 2018. According to the latest NIC Skilled Nursing Report released Sept. 13, 2018:

Pressure on skilled nursing occupancy continues. Occupancy decreased 79 basis points to a new low at 81.7% as of the second quarter 2018. Year-over-year occupancy decreased 137 basis points from 83.1%. The decline in occupancy is not unexpected as the data has shown a decrease from the first quarter to the second quarter in past years as well. The second quarter decrease, although evident across all geographic areas, saw the sharpest decline in rural markets, which dropped 89 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

The NIC report provides the following table of indicators.

Fundamentally, the SNF industry is not strong right now. If these pressures continue, it is very likely that more OHI tenants will experience issues. It is even possible that the same tenants experience more issues.

Is It Bottom?

The much more difficult question to answer is whether or not the bottom is near. Welltower (WELL) recently moved back into the sector in a big way by purchasing Quality Care Properties (QCP).

Many are bullish about the pending reimbursement change to the "Patient-Driven Payment Model" or PDPM. This is a new set of reimbursement rules that are scheduled to take effect in October of 2019. The new rules also will be coming with a 2.4% boost in total funding.

However, transitioning to the new system will require new staff training and possibly a complete change of business practices to maximize the potential benefits. One consulting firm suggests that some SNF's might see huge cuts in revenue.

Although the implementation of PDPM would be budget neutral in aggregate, individual facilities may experience a change in total Medicare reimbursement under the new system. CMS compared current payments under RUG-IV to estimated payments under PDPM and found that Medicare reimbursement may decrease by roughly 40% for some SNFs but could increase by approximately 70% for other facilities.

Will the conversion be smooth for all of OHI's tenants? Even if long-term the new system is a net-positive, in the short-term, it could put more pressure on operators who are not exactly rolling in cash to begin with.

Conclusion

I remain unconvinced that the bottom is in for SNFs, and I believe there will be more troubles. New reimbursement rules might lead to reduced operating costs in the future, but the immediate impact is higher training expenses and the learning curve as facilities figure out how to optimize their practices to get the highest reimbursements.

This is a situation where a REIT that is heavily focused on one operator might actually have an advantage over a REIT with a highly diversified base of operators. The more operators, the greater the risk that some of them will transition poorly.

I do not believe there is an immediate risk to OHI's dividend because even if it is not covered by FAD, I would expect them to run in the red for a quarter or two. However, a dividend raise appears to be a distant hope and with the transition to PDPM occurring in 2019, SNF operators will have elevated costs in an environment where revenues continue to drop. There very well could be some unpleasant surprises in 2019.

Best case scenario, OHI has their work cut out just replacing the AFFO they have lost over the last year. Even if there are no more future problems, it is difficult seeing real AFFO growth until 2020.

At best, OHI remains a value-trap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.