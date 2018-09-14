John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Remains A Solid Long-Term Holding

Lower margins and earnings in the last quarter were a temporary factor that has already been solved.

Its consumer distribution channel is consistently growing into being a larger part of the business.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) continues to generate solid free cash flow and strong margins in relationship to its industry, which, over the last few years, has allowed it to continue to boost dividends while rewarding shareholders with special dividends.

In its most recent quarter, the company experienced lower margins and earnings, which are only a temporary result. In this article, we'll look at why the company will continue to produce robust free cash flow while still having room to grow revenue and earnings.

What the company does

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has for some time been moving away from nut processing, which is a commodity business, to targeting the consumer market with a variety of branded products. The overall purpose was to diversify its customer base while improving margins and earnings in the retail market.

Along with its wide variety of processed and raw nuts, the company sells snack foods and condiments, which in some products is added to fruit and other items to create trail mixes. Its other products include baking ingredients, a variety of toppings for yogurt and ice cream, products coated with chocolate and yogurt, among many other offerings.

The brands it sells under are Fisher, Sunshine Country, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts and Squirrel Brand, along with a number of private brands.

It competes in three specific markets: Consumer Products, Commercial Ingredients, and Contract Packaging. Its customer base includes wholesalers, retailers, and commercial ingredient and contract packaging firms.

The consumer distribution channel now accounts for 65 percent of revenue, with the other two segments generating sales about even with one another, with Commercial Ingredients producing about a percentage point more in revenue than Contract Packaging.

When it initiated it transition to its consumer segment becoming a larger percentage of its business in 2007, consumer sales represented 51 percent of all revenues.

Latest earnings results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was $211.5 million, a gain of 4.9 percent from the $201.6 million in the same reporting period of 2017. Net income for the quarter was $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, down from the $6.7 million, or $0.59 per diluted share year over year.

Gross profit was $32.9 million in the quarter, down from the $33.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross profit margin fell to 15.6 percent, down from the 16.7 percent year over year.

Full year net income was $32.4 million, or $2.83 per diluted share. That compares to net income of $36.1 million for fiscal 2017, or $3.17 per diluted share. It appears the loss in income came from two things: loss of some of its commercial business and one-off higher costs in the fourth quarter. We'll get into more detail concerning that in the next section of the article.

Overall operating expenses in the quarter were up by $1 million, while full-year operating expenses increased slightly by $1.3 million. Most of that was attributed to the acquisition of the Squirrel Brand business, along with increases in "shipping, advertising and sales commission expenses."

Reasons gross profit and gross profit margin fell

For the quarter, the reason behind the decline in gross profit, gross profit margin, and earnings was the company had to go to outside walnut shellers in order to meet the needs it had until the next harvest.

Spot market prices for walnuts were higher than the company was producing at its how plant. Those higher costs in turn put downward pressure on gross profit and gross profit margin dropping in comparison to the prior year, as well as earnings.

In the latter part of the fourth quarter the company said spot market prices for walnut dropped, which brought the cost of shelled walnuts closer in alignment with its current selling prices. This will improve its performance going forward because it will start to utilize walnuts from the new harvest, which it has more control over the price.

So far this year, the overall decline in gross profit and gross profit margin was the result of "higher commodity acquisition costs for walnuts and higher acquisition costs for pecans for the first two quarters of the current fiscal year."

Based upon its past ability to grow profits and boost margins, I see this as an anomaly in its performance and expect it to continue on its upward trajectory in those areas going forward.

Free cash flow and dividends

Over the last five years, JBSS has been very successful at generating free cash flow, producing an overall total of $157 million during that time, as of the end of fiscal 2017. In full year 2017, free cash flow came in at $45 million.

So far in fiscal 2018, the company has continued with its success. Mr. Sanfilippo said this:

We were again successful in generating cash from our operations in fiscal 2018. As a result, we increased the annual regular dividend by 10% to $0.55 per share and supplemented that with a special dividend of $2.00 per share, both of which were paid on August 17, 2018.

With its past record of producing solid free cash flow, along with its current FCF success, it looks like it should be able to boost regular dividends in the years ahead, as well as reward shareholders with a special dividend. It may not give out the special dividend every year, but it has been consistent enough to expect it fairly often.

Conclusion

With an occasional bump in the road, such as in last quarter with the higher costs of pecans and walnuts at spot prices, the company still has the fundamentals in place to grow its business on a continual upward trajectory.

It has been successfully transitioning from a nut processor to a serious competitor in the consumer part of the sector. As a result, it has continued to improve revenue, margins, earnings, and cash flow.

That, combined with what I believe will be consistent, incremental growth in the years ahead, makes the company a good long-term holding.

While the company will continue to provide a modest growth narrative for shareholders, its most attractive aspect is the safety of its regular dividend, and its decision to reward shareholders with a special dividend consistently.

For investors with safety, income and long-term value in mind, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a quality company that should continue to deliver in those areas for many years.

