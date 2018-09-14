Anheuser-Busch InBev: Bottom Must Be Close (Part 2)

Core volatility option premium traders buy options when implied volatility is at the low end of its range and sell when it is trading on the high end of its range. As illustrated in a recent article, there can be advantages to this strategy (especially on the selling side) as the respective trader can get well away (strike prices) from the actual price of the stock or ETF.

The above strategy is very much a short-term strategy where the trader is looking for a volatility expansion or contraction probably between a period of 3 to 6 weeks.

However, what if we could combine the advantages of using volatility in our trading along with solid fundamentals and valuation metrics? The short-term trader will state that fundamental analysis and valuation do not matter in short-term trading. This may be right from a momentum perspective. When markets or stocks for that matter move, they really can move and do so irrespective of company or sector fundamentals or the like. However, what I am getting at here is the downside risk and not the upside potential gain. Many short-term and swing traders just cut losers swiftly through stop losses or time losses. In one way, they have to because no work has gone into the research of the company in question.

However, if one did the necessary work, this would bring a unique angle to this type of strategy. Here is how a typical trade would go from top to bottom where we would open the trade knowing with complete certainty what the possible outcomes were. Let's get to it.

We discussed a potential trade in Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) or ABI in a recent article where regular October $85 puts were sold. In the latter part of the article, I mentioned the following (in the event the $85 put was tested meaning price now was "in the money"):

However, what if we didn't want to take possession of the shares because of some change in our initial assumption, etc.? Then, we could close or roll this option and keep collecting credit on every roll. What does this do? This buys us time by decreasing our cost basis through rolling those sold options out in time. As long as rolling is done early and effectively, it can be a great strategy when one does not want to take possession of a stock at any given particular point in time.

We didn't discuss though why we would either take possession of the shares or roll out the spread over time. This really is the difference between a short-term trader and a trader who has researched the stock. In the event of that $85 put being tested with respect to BUD, for example, we would either roll or take possession of the shares based on the following reasons.

First, let's get to the company's valuation. BUD is expected to do $5.11 in earnings next year. With the price at the close yesterday coming in at $89.48, this gives us a price to earnings ratio of just under 17.5. Furthermore, the forward sales multiple (2019) comes in at just over 3 when one takes into account the $57.36 billion top line number the company is expected to report next year. These numbers really have not been seen for more than 5 years from this company which to me screams opportunity.

Remaining the skeptic though, the earnings multiple, for example, may be low because of just a low share price or because earnings growth over the past has outperformed share price growth. Either way, a lower than average earnings multiple should always be investigated.

No matter how attractive, a setup may be, we rarely would have interest in a company consistently reporting negative earnings. This though is not the case with ABI. Earnings per share have been increasing since fiscal 2016 and are expected to keep on increasing both this year and next. Earnings peaked out in fiscal 2013 at $8.72 per share, but the profits are in an upward trend once more. Shareholders worried about share dilution also should take note of the rising net income trend we have had over the past few years.

The other risk with a lower than average P/E is that the market believes the company is in trouble maybe from a financial angle. However, when we consult the balance sheet, we can see that ABI's shareholder equity is at the highest it has been over the past decade - at $72.58 billion. No obvious concerns here either.

ABI's gross margins continue to increase, now reaching 63% on average over the past 4 quarters. The firm's profitability is traced back to its massive size where through its brands, it dominates many of the markets it sells into. Successful brands enable ABI lower costs over the long term which increases profitability. This is why long-term shareholders are used to lulls where maybe the company decides to acquire smaller companies over a short space of time in a particular period. The long-term goal though is the same which is to aggressively leverage all brands which increase volumes and over time obviously reduces cost. I do not see this cycle stopping any time soon. The cost savings and synergies of the SABMiller (OTCPK:SBMRY) purchase, for example, are nowhere near being completed which is why investors/traders need to take a long-term view.

The above reasons are why we would take possession of shares at $85 or roll the put option if we were tested. BUD remains an undervalued stock with powerful competitive advantages. It may take a long time to be right here but selling down here seems the wrong call at this stage. Short-term momentum traders take note!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.