Las Vegas Sands: A 5% Yield With Upside

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is an attractive investment option at its current market price. The company reported fairly strong Q2 numbers a few months ago, but the stock has seen a painful correction. This has occurred mainly because the earnings per share metric missed analyst expectations, coupled with fears that an escalating trade war with the U.S. and China will hurt foot traffic in Macao's casinos. While these are valid concerns, it is worth noting that LVS reported year-over-year growth in almost every essential category, telling me the pullback has been overdone. Furthermore, LVS has made a commitment of returning capital to shareholders, and I expect another dividend increase will soon be forthcoming. Finally, there are signs that the Chinese and U.S. governments will be meeting in the short term to help smooth out trade relations, which would be a very positive catalyst for LVS.

Background

First, a little about LVS. The company is a developer and operator of integrated resorts that feature luxury hotels, gaming, retail, dining and entertainment, catering to both tourists and business clients. Premier locations exist in Las Vegas, Pennsylvania, Singapore, and Macao. Currently, the stock trades at $61.40/share and pays a quarterly dividend of $.75/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.89%. This is my first review of LVS, although it is a stock I have followed (and owned) for some time. One of the reasons for writing about LVS at this time has been the stock's pullback over the past few months, which is broadly in line with the rest of the gaming sector. This drop, however, has caused the stock to vastly underperform the broader market, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: CNBC

Despite this drop, or perhaps because of it, I believe LVS offers investors a compelling opportunity at its current price, and I will discuss the reasons why in detail below.

Strong Earnings on YOY Comparison

While LVS's Q2 earnings report came out back in July, I still feel it is important to review the highlights from the company's presentation. Despite being "old" news, it helps provide some clarity on why I feel the short-term pain is predominately unjustified. Once we get a sense for how strong the numbers truly are, it is easier to come to the conclusion that the recent sell-off has been drive by broader macro-economic issues, as opposed to specific company performance. This does not mean the macro issues are not real or could not impact the stock further, because they absolutely are real and could certainly drive the price lower still. But what it does tell me is that if we separate the short-term noise from the longer term story, LVS looks like a value play.

To begin, let us consider the year-over-year improvement that LVS has made in some key metrics, namely revenue, net income, and earnings per share. Below is a chart displaying the figures for each for Q2 2017, Q2 2018, and the year-over-year growth, respectively:

Metric Q2 2017 Q2 2018 YOY Growth Net Revenue (millions) $3,109 $3,303 6.2% Net Income (millions) $639 $676 5.8% Earnings Per Share $.62 $.76 22.6%

Source: Sands Q2 Earnings Release

As you can see, these are pretty strong numbers, which tells me LVS is capitalizing well on the growing global gaming trend, with respectable growth across the board in each major category. While international operations have faced some short-term challenges, LVS seems to have handled them in stride. The company posted revenue growth that not only beat last year's metric by more than 6% but also came in with a figure that beat analyst expectations by roughly $20 million.

While these broad numbers tell a good story, what I am really impressed with is LVS's growth in the Macao region. The company registered positive growth year over year in all of its Macao properties, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Sands Earnings Release

This is, of course, of vital importance for the company's long-term growth prospects and speaks to how well the company is doing at attracting Chinese and other East Asian gamblers. It is important to note, however, that LVS's gaming revenue growth among its High Roller "VIP" segment within Macao has been on the decline. This is in line with trends across the industry, so it is not unique to LVS. The good news is, there still is impressive growth, with VIP gaming revenue up 13.3% in Q2 year over year. However, this is down from 21% growth in Q1, and down further from the 24.5% growth in 2017 over 2016. However, my takeaway here is that the growth, while slowing, is still impressive, clocking in double digits for the past six quarters.

Furthermore, LVS is making strides in other areas to make up for this slowdown in VIP activity. To begin with, tourist visits to Macao (from China) have been increasing exponentially. In fact, Chinese tourism to Macao almost doubled in 2017, when compared to 2010, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Sands Earnings Release

All these tourists cannot possibly be in the "VIP" category, which means LVS needs to ensure it has the infrastructure in place to cater to gamblers of all income brackets, as well as those tourists not interested in gambling. Fortunately, that appears to be the case. Consider that LVS has seen its retail sales grow at a rate faster than its gaming revenue, which indicates the company is capitalizing on another profitable avenue in Macao. Similar to the gaming revenue growth, the retail sales (per square foot) have risen year over year across all its Macao properties, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Sands Earnings Release

My takeaway here is I see a company that is growing, earning more money, and also diversifying its revenue streams. Couple that with a stock clearly in an oversold environment, and I have to be optimistic about where the share price is headed going forward.

Dividend - Very Attractive

One of my primary reasons for adding to my position in LVS at current price levels is the firm's dividend. With the share price drop, LVS is now yielding just under 5%, which is quite high, given our current interest rate environment and exceeds the majority of dividend-focused ETFs. Therefore, if investors are looking for yield, LVS may be a good place to start.

Aside from being high, LVS has a pretty solid track record of increasing its dividend on an annual basis. While the company's dividend history is relatively short, this is still an impressive signal. LVS began paying a dividend back in 2012 and has increased its dividend every year since then. Not only that, but the initial dividend increases were quite substantial, to the point where LVS's distribution is now three times what it was back in 2012. To illustrate this growth, the following chart displays the annual dividend payouts for LVS over the past seven years:

Source: Sands Earnings Presentation

Clearly, the growth has slowed of late, with the 2018 dividend representing only a 2.74% increase over 2017. Still, the broad picture shows a company committed to returning capital to shareholders, which is something I take very seriously as an investor focused on dividends and income.

So, what does this mean going forward? Clearly, LVS has an above-average yield right now which is attractive. Yet, its slowing dividend growth does admittedly concern me somewhat. However, LVS's initial dividend hikes were clearly not sustainable, but rather an attempt, in my view, by the company to make up for lost time with respect to not having a dividend at all. Consistently growing the dividend over seven years is something to applaud, even if the growth of late has been small. Surely, this is a metric to continue to monitor, but give that LVS has seen strong earnings and revenue growth this year compared to last, I expect 2019 to see a continuance of the dividend increases. This helps provide me with some reassurance for staying long with the stock. Even if the share price struggles, I know the income stream is safe, and that is of vital importance to me as a long-term shareholder.

Potential For a Sharp Rally If Trade Fears Ease

I have mentioned that LVS has some positive attributes and that I feel its share price has been pounded rather unjustly. However, it is important to examine the why behind this steep drop. Of particular concern has been the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China, with tit-for-tat tariff implementations and escalating rhetoric on both sides. This has impacted the markets in both countries but has disproportionately hurt firms like LVS that rely on a strong Chinese economy to boost both foot traffic and amounts wagered in their Macao locations. These offshore locations, in both Macao and Singapore, have been essential to the long-term story of the company. This is because there has been, and continue to be, expectations for rapid growth in gaming in that corner of the world. A slowdown in the Chinese economy and equities markets will undoubtedly ripple through the gaming market, and investors were quick to punish the gaming sector over trade war fears.

But what I just discussed has to do with the outlook and future expectations, but what is actually happening on the ground? Recent results have shown some resilience in the Macao gaming region, which is encouraging. According to a report by Bloomberg earlier this month, Macao's gaming revenue topped analyst forecasts in August for the first time in four months. In fact, revenue rose 17% percent in August in a year-over-year comparison. This figure actually came in above the median estimate, which called for 15% expansion. Clearly, this is a solid figure, although it has not excited investors in the short term, with casino stocks like LVS failing to rally on the news.

That said, my takeaway is still positive. It is hard to sneeze at a growth rate of 17%, even if that is down from a year earlier. And it is true that growth will likely continue to slow in the coming years, as estimates, illustrated below, make this prospect clearly visible:

Source: Bloomberg

However, we have to consider that this is still strong growth, and 2019, while on the decline, is forecasted to see revenue grow by 9%. Given the profit that LVS is extracting from this region, I see this as an opportunity in the near term. Of course, if, over the next few years, growth continues to decline and goes negative, we will have to reassess. But, for now, it seems gaming in Macao is still very popular and will continue to be so.

To summarize, I see this as a sector that will continue to face some challenges and headwinds going forward. Yet, it remains a sector which has strong growth projections over the next few years. The biggest overhang in the near term has got to be trade relations between U.S. and China, and the market is set to jump on any good news from this front. In fact, today (9/13), LVS opened almost 2% higher on the news that the U.S. was pursuing further trade discussions with China, and that the Chinese government welcomed such discussions. While the price action cooled off later in the session, it pointed to the idea that if trade relations between the two nations continue on a positive trajectory, LVS will be a primary beneficiary of this action.

Bottom Line

There is no denying the short-term story of LVS has been painful for investors, which has seen a steady eroding of the share price of the past few months. While this drop has impacted the broader casino sector, LVS has been hit particularly hard due to its heavy presence in East Asia. However, I have used this drop to add to my position, rather than sell-off, because I see a company that is continuing to earn more money year over year, has an attractive dividend, and should rally hard if we see some positive clarity on trade. At this point, all the bad news seems to be baked in to LVS, and then some. While there is no denying there has been a slowdown in activity in Macao, one of LVS's biggest hubs, we are still seeing double-digit revenue growth, with almost 9% growth expected in 2019. While slowing growth is always a concern, these types of forecasts hardly warrant a 20% drop in the share in a few months' time. Given LVS's strong second quarter, I expect a dividend increase to be announced for 2019, which will act as another positive tailwind for the stock. Therefore, I remain bullish on this company's long-term prospects and would recommend investors consider initiating positions in LVS at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.