To T Or Not To T, That Is No Longer The Question

A rather strange selloff post Q2-2018 made the stock cheap enough for us to step in.

Last time we looked at AT&T (T), we were of the opinion that while capital expenditure adjusted debt is still high, the current valuation (with the stock at $32) offered hope for decent returns.

We were worried about a generalized selloff in the market though and we came away with the conclusion:

We think should AT&T go lower (we see possibility of as low as $28) or if and when we feel the stock market has run its due correction, we will be stepping in.

However, while the stock did not hit our target, we did step in. Let us explain why.

The revenue "disappointment"

AT&T released Q2-2018 numbers and while the revenues were slightly off the mark, we were quite pleased with the numbers in general. The revenue numbers included 16 days of Time Warner revenues, and with the delays on closing the acquisition, it is possible that the consensus miss was purely from that delay. Also modeling the new revenue recognition rules impact might have skewed expectations slightly.

We were focused though on the updated guidance.

Raising adjusted EPS to high end of $3.50 range.

Raising free cash flow to high end of $21 billion range (inclusive of all deal and integration costs).

When you combine that information, you get to a quarterly run rate of free cash flow of $6.5 billion for Q3 and Q4. AT&T paid just $3.07 billion in dividends last quarter.

The net result in our view was that the company had ample room to deleverage its balance sheet in a rather rapid manner.

The market reaction

The stock traded down in a rapid fashion after the results and spiked the yield to a high of 6.54%.

While we were waiting (and still are, #Godot) for a market correction, it was becoming clear to us that this bifurcated market was not be resolving any time soon.

Value was being trampled, and while a few of the high flyers have come down to earth, the bulk of growth remains expensive and value is getting cheaper (relatively and in some cases absolutely) by the day. The last time growth pummelled value so badly was in the late 90s and where everyone was partying like it was 1999.

That was followed by a rather resounding win for value.

So, while we did not get the market correction or the price of $28 we were hoping for, we did get an upgraded guidance for AT&T and a lower price. That allowed us to issue these alerts at $30.42.

Source: Wheel Of Fortune Alert July 25

The straight buy with a yield of 6.42% was a great value. We see the yield as rock solid with a 2X coverage based on cash flow and we are happy with the current dividend even if it is not increased. The option was great play to get a 12.54% annualized yield even if the price stayed flat or moved slightly lower.

Source: Author's calculations

What to watch for going forward

The debt load is still large and deleveraging to historical ratios will take over 4 years. The weighted average interest rate on the debt actually moved lower this quarter as AT&T acquired Time Warner's lower interest debt and redeemed some higher cost debt as well. We need to see AT&T continue to be able to issue debt without raising interest costs significantly. The good part is that AT&T's debt maturity profile is so extended at over 14 years that interest rate increases will have a minimal immediate impact. Also, a free cash flow after dividends of over $13.5 billion annualized from Q3-2018 exceeds the average annual maturing net debt. Even without large synergies, if AT&T can maintain status quo and deliver current levels of cash flow, the stock appears cheap.

Conclusion

We recently looked at the Warren Buffett indicator of stock market returns as well a margin adjusted CAPE ratio. While both indicators have their issues, we agree that the market, in general, is overvalued and poised for sub 4% annualized returns over the next decade. The bulk of this overvaluation is coming from egregiously expensive technology stocks. Some of them appear cheap due to extended margins, but the sector as a whole should deliver negative returns over the next decade. Just avoiding this sector should raise annual returns to 5-6% range. Also, locking in investments where the yield is 6.5% and just the dividend being maintained over a decade gives you better returns than the market seems like a great bet to us. That is particularly true when we see the free cash flow yield of 12% on this stock. Yes, there are risks, but we see them well discounted at our entry price.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

