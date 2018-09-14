How To Read Friday's News: Of Trade Wars And Rare Russian Rate Hikes

While news that another EM central bank is being preemptive was a positive development, it was offset by reports that the U.S. is moving ahead with more tariffs on China.

On Friday, there were two additional pieces of incremental news when it comes to the evolution of the prevailing market narrative around EM and the dollar.

I've talked a lot here recently about the prevailing consensus narrative around the dollar (UUP).

The idea is that the greenback needs to take a sustained breather in the interest of buoying ex-U.S. risk sentiment and thereby helping to guard against a kind of boomerang effect where the turmoil in emerging markets (hereafter "EM") and select other assets (e.g., European financials) finally comes home to roost stateside, weighing on U.S. stocks (SPY).

I won't rehash the whole story here because I imagine most readers are by now well-versed and for those who aren't, I penned a handy pocket guide a couple of weeks back called "Paradox: U.S. Stocks Need A Break From 'America First'".

The short version is that for many analysts (JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic included), August marked the tipping point beyond which the stark divergence between U.S. equities and the rest of the world was no longer tenable. 2018 has been defined by U.S. stocks' ability to rise despite international developments. That bulletproof character is ironically attributable to the very same policies that have rattled risk sentiment outside the U.S. U.S. fiscal policy catalyzed a buyback binge, bolstered corporate bottom lines, and helped prolong the economic expansion, but a consequence of that same fiscal policy is a more hawkish Fed and a stronger dollar. The stronger the dollar, the more pressure on EM. Meanwhile, the trade tensions have weighed on the outlook for global growth, and as a consequence, the divergence between the U.S. economy and the rest of the world has widened, making U.S. assets look even more attractive compared to their international counterparts and thereby exacerbating the performance disparity. Finally, protectionism raises the specter of higher consumer prices at home, which in turn makes the Fed predisposed to hawkishness in the interest of guarding against an inflation overshoot.

The ebb and flow of this narrative has defined the market since mid-August. The dollar took a breather midway through last month, and that helped EM find its footing (briefly). The brief dollar pullback came not a moment too soon. The implosion of the Turkish lira pushed EM to the edge, so it was with open arms that risk assets embraced Trump's criticism of the Fed (dollar negative), China's efforts to put the brakes on yuan depreciation (USDCNY negative) and Jerome Powell's ostensibly dovish Jackson Hole speech (dollar negative).

The reprieve was short-lived. On Thursday, I documented how things began to go awry for EM again starting at the tail end of August and continuing into the first week of September. In that same linked post, I argued that in light of everything said above, it was good news that August CPI data in the U.S. missed expectations, because that took some of the pressure off the Fed (at the margin, anyway). At the same time, EM got a boost from a surprisingly forceful rate hike from Turkey, which helped to restore some semblance of (probably misplaced) confidence in the country's central bank and underscored the notion that even the most politically beholden developing economy monetary policymakers are aware of the need to hike rates to avoid further currency depreciation.

On Friday, there were two notable events with respect to the narrative outlined above.

First, Russia delivered their first rate hike since 2014, surprising all but one of 42 economists polled by Bloomberg. The fundamentals are decent in Russia, but the ruble isn't immune to spillover from turmoil in other EMs. The main risk for Moscow is of course the threat of U.S. sanctions on sovereign debt, the so-called "nuclear option" that, if implemented, would almost surely lead to steep losses for Russian assets on par with the April selloff.

Late last week, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev threw caution to the wind by implicitly calling for a rate cut during a speech in Moscow. That was seen as a kind of passive aggressive encroachment on central bank independence, and suffice to say CBR governor Elvira Nabiullina dispatched those concerns with Friday's rate hike.

The ruble knee-jerked higher on the decision and the pre-emptive strike against further currency weakness was a welcome development in light of inflation (blue line) and inflation expectations (white line) that have been creeping up in Russia of late:

(Source: Bloomberg)

At the broader level, this was just the latest sign that EM central bankers are doing a fairly decent job of trying to stay ahead of the curve. They might not ultimately be successful (it's impossible to completely offset the effect on EM of a hawkish Fed), but better to do something than nothing, and in that regard, Russia's move to join Argentina, Turkey, India, and Indonesia in the camp of EM "hikers" (so to speak) was welcome news.

EM FX performed reasonably well this week (see chart below of the JPMorgan EM FX index) and with electoral jitters still hanging over Brazil and with Argentina facing renewed IMF uncertainty, thanks to news that the next disbursement will be delayed, any week that passes without a fresh bout of turmoil is a "good" week.

(Source: Bloomberg)

So, that's the good news.

The bad news is that on Friday afternoon, Bloomberg reported that Donald Trump has instructed aides to move ahead with the next round of tariffs on China. The decision to go forward with duties on another $200 billion in Chinese goods came less than 48 hours after reports indicated Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was planning a new round of talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. It's probably safe to say those talks are either on hold or if they go forward, will be less than cordial assuming Bloomberg's four sources are correct.

As alluded to above, trade tensions have played dollar positive for the last six months for two simple reasons. First, tariffs have the potential to drive up prices for consumer goods in the U.S. and the read-through for the Fed is hawkish. A hawkish Fed is bullish for the dollar. Second, the more the trade tensions escalate, the bigger (and more real) the threat to global growth. EMs are highly sensitive to changes in the outlook for the global economy.

Sure enough, the Bloomberg story helped the dollar extend its Friday advance, on the way to trimming what was a pretty sizable weekly decline. Here's a Friday chart of the Bloomberg dollar index:

(Source: Bloomberg)

And here's a week chart:

(Source: Bloomberg)

On Friday evening, we got the latest CFTC report and in the week through Tuesday, specs pared their bullish dollar bets to $20.8 billion. That's the third consecutive week that specs have trimmed that position, but as you can see, it's still stretched (the visual is updated with the latest data):

(Source: Goldman)

That stretched positioning is why Jeff Gundlach thinks the greenback is likely going to move lower going forward, but Friday's fillip (inspired by the report that the next escalation with China has already been ordered by the White House) is a reminder of just how many dollar positive factors are in play.

This is the push and pull; the ebb and flow. Just when you think a below-consensus inflation print and a couple of rate hikes from EM central banks are set to turn the tide, push the dollar lower and reignite global risk sentiment, you get a fresh escalation on the trade front or some new data point that suggests the U.S. economy is still firing on all cylinders. Have a look at the following chart which illustrates how key a weaker dollar is when it comes to keeping the risk from EM contained.

(Source: Bloomberg)

So, the purple line is the ratio of JPMorgan's EM FX volatility gauge to the bank's G7 FX volatility gauge and the gray line is the Bloomberg dollar index. The point there is to show you how the greenback's inexorable ascent since April has driven EM FX volatility sharply higher relative to volatility on G7 currencies. That, in turn, puts enormous pressure on carry trades and on countries that have borrowed heavily in foreign currency. The green shaded box on the right-hand side shows how recent dollar weakness coincided with a reprieve for relative EM FX volatility.

Make no mistake, this continues to be the key to global risk sentiment, and as mentioned here at the outset, the fate of U.S. stocks from here hinges largely on whether things stabilize in ex-U.S. risk assets.

As ever, if you want to know whether U.S. equities will be able to push to new records from now through the end of 2018, you should watch the dollar and also dollar-yuan.

The fate of the financial world always hangs on the greenback in one sense or another, but right now, watching the dollar is perhaps more important than ever before.

