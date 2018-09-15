Will The Sun Come Out Tomorrow For SunTrust Banks?

It's been a weird past several months for financial stocks. The 10 year-2 year yield curve sits at 0.23 with an ugly downwards chart. Saber-rattling between the US and China has sparked fears of a trade war and potential economic downturns. Emerging markets have been hit hard recently, and Turkey raised interest rates to 24%. The global economy, while still strong here in the US, looks shaky and cautious.

US financial stocks have been in a funk for most of 2018, trading relatively sideways overall. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is a good general gauge of the US financial stocks, and it has returned just 0.43% YTD versus 8.98% YTD for the S&P 500. What happened to rising interest rate tailwinds? GDP growth? Are these catalysts already spent or are they just hiding?

Recent Events

Shares of SunTrust Banks (STI) have dropped about 8% in the past two trading days, and not just on the aforementioned issues. Two analyst weigh-ins and a hurricane have added fuel to the fire. On 9/13, both Wedbush and Piper Jaffray issued ratings for SunTrust. Wedbush initiated a Hold with a price target of $75. Piper Jaffray was more pessimistic, downgrading STI from Overweight to Neutral, and a price target of $74. The statement admitted that STI was the second best performing bank over the past year and that historically it has been able to demonstrate great efficiency and expense ratios, but that revenue growth was a concern.

While that concern may be valid, I believe that the sudden sell-off is not. The market seems to be selling the rumor to eventually buy the news. This is a great middle-sized bank that may not offer the splashy headlines and fun of a national giant, but I think it will offer a great total return.

Financials

SunTrust is a middle-sized bank, which aims to provide the scale and resources of a big bank with the nimbler and simpler operations of a smaller, regional bank. Assets of $208 billion place it below the raised SIFI limit of $250 billion, meaning that it is not subjected to the stringent yet important federal regulation that comes with the status.

STI has business in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, and has recently expanded into Texas and Ohio. Despite this geographic expansion, STI has reduced its total full-service branch count from 1,659 in 2011 to 1,222 in Q2 2018. This is consistent with the efforts of the big banks, which are seeking to shift consumer banking to online and mobile, and having limited service branches in order to control costs.

Over time, STI has been a fantastic growth story, with consistent EPS growth and improving efficiency. As the business model has shifted more from growth to value, it has increased its capital return to shareholders to be a much larger percentage of profits.

Loan diversity and overall customer mix is strong, and STI sees lower loss ratios on its loan portfolios than most banks. Conservative underwriting may mute revenue growth, but it has obviously helped the company see great margins and lower expenses.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, I believe that there are many investors out there who are hesitant to jump back in to the big bank scene and would prefer to invest in a bank that they understand like a traditional regional bank such as U.S. Bancorp (USB) or SunTrust.

Quarter over quarter, key profitability metrics improved across the board, with an efficiency ratio of 59.4%, down from 62.1%, and net interest margins of 3.28%. The balance sheet and other figures are largely flat, but are still relatively good compared to peers.

While top-line growth is indeed a concern going forward, it may comfort you to know that many banks experienced a decline in revenues and loan portfolio size in the past quarter. This is why when the lumpy top-line numbers don't impress, you focus more on improving the bottom line a la Bank of America (BAC) and U.S. Bancorp.

SunTrust efficiency ratio of 59.4%; Net Interest Margin of 3.28%

U.S. Bancorp efficiency ratio 54.8%; NIM 3.13%

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) efficiency ratio 56%; NIM 2.36%

Wells Fargo (WFC) efficiency ratio 64.9%; NIM 2.93%

Bank of America efficiency ratio 59%; NIM 2.38%

(Data from individual company quarterly earnings reports)

As you can see, or can't (sorry that the picture is small), from a quick glance, STI is achieving ROA, ROE and ROI metrics that are better than almost all of the other money center and regional banks. It also offers a 2.8% dividend that compares very favorably to the rest of the US banks, with WFC one of the only higher-yielding ones. Debt to equity ratios are also significantly less than the big banks, which makes sense to its bigger and more complex operations. However, I always like to see companies with low debt because it means that there is room to increase leverage if management sees an opportunity.

Dividend and Buybacks

STI will pay a $0.50 quarterly dividend on 9/17/18 to investors as of 8/30/18. This current 2.8% yielding dividend was increased 25% from last quarter's $0.40. With a payout ratio of only 35.6%, there is plenty of room to grow in the future.

STI also authorized a $2 billion share buyback program valid through June 2019. This represents 6% of the float and should help goose the share price higher. I know that many people on Seeking Alpha detest buybacks when your share price is not at 52-week lows, but I'm happy to see a capital return precedent.

Summary

It's more interesting to invest in the giant, international banks with trillions of assets, but I believe that there is a place for owning a slice of a more traditional bank. With key metric indicators on-pace or better than most other banks, there is a measure of safety to the balance sheet. Asset management margins racing to zero and emerging markets shaking things up make me more confident to invest in a smaller, more nimble bank that is more insulated from external influences. I see the recent drop in share price and decent dividend yield as providing an interesting opportunity to go long in a hybrid growth-value-income vehicle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may pick up additional shares if the share price of STI keeps falling. Current cost basis is $67.90.