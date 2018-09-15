Your Daily Pharma Scoop: FibroGen Fast Tracked, Dr. Reddy's Entry, Bristol-Myers Succeeds

Stocks in News: FGEN, RDY

FibroGen's pamrevlumab fast tracked for IPF.

Discussion: FibroGen's anti-CTGF antibody pamrevlumab indicated in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is now under Fast Track review of the FDA. The new status allows a rolling review of the marketing application of the drug. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease in which the lung functions progressively decline. The disease is the most common type of interstitial lung disease (ILD) in which interstitium (i.e. the tissue and space around the air sacs of the lungs) are scarred (fibrosis) and thickened.

IPF shows up as gradual onset of breath and a dry cough. Further, there may be a persistent feeling of tiredness and nail clubbing. Nail clubbing is often associated with lung and heart diseases in which the nails are deformed. The first record of the disease is usually ascribed to Hippocrates himself. And this leads to its alternative name ""Hippocratic fingers".

Though the cause of the disease is unknown (hence, idiopathic), its associated comorbidities are of severe nature. Some of these are pulmonary hypertension, heart failure, pneumonia, or pulmonary embolism, gastroesophageal reflux disease, obstructive sleep apnea, obesity, lung cancer, emphysema, and depression.

Connective Tissue Growth Factor (CTGF) is one of the CNN families of growth factors with cysteine-rich peptides. Its original identification happened as a significant chemotactic and mitogenic factor in endothelial cells. Among the CTGF's biological properties are chemotaxis, cell proliferation, promotion of adhesion, and the formation of extracellular matrix.

Hence CTGF is essential for such biological processes as wound healing, scar formation, fibrosis, embryogenesis, and angiogenesis. Because of these qualities, particularly that of its pro-fibrotic properties, CTGF is considered to be a promising target for therapy in conditions involving pathological fibrosis.

According to a 2014 paper, both the prevalence and incidence of IPF are increasing worldwide. In the U.S. alone, the prevalence of IPF ranges from 14.0-27.9 to 42.7-63.0 cases per 100,000 people. A similar range between 90,000 and 190,000 patients is reported in Europe. This translates into 1.25-23.4 cases per for a population of 100,000. Among the age group of people of 65 years and above, every 1 in 1,000 are estimated to suffer from IPF.

During the 2018 conference of the American Thoracic Society (ATS), May 18-23, FibroGen presented four posters on the positive outcome of the Phase 2b PRAISE study of pamrevlumab in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Consistent with an earlier reported result, results of this phase too showed statistically significant reduction of rate of lung fibrosis progression compared to placebo. The progression was analysed by using quantitative high resolution computed tomography (qHRCT).

As part of the larger fibrotic disease platform, pamrevlumab has completed Phase2 trials on pancreatic cancer, and is in mid-stage of a Phase 2 trial of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Apart from this platform, the company is developing a hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) platform and a biomaterial platform.

The biomaterials platform is attempting to develop a biosynthetic cornea made with recombinant collagen "formed into a highly concentrated fibrillar matrix to provide physical characteristics optimal for corneal implantation." Contrary to the existing therapy of donor graft issue where the integration of the donor cell to the native location is of a rather limited nature, this product is expected to integrate readily into the ocular environment. If successful, the product has an immense potential.

Even if corneal donor graft is world's most prevalent transplant (a 2012 data shows 184,576 corneal transplants performed in 116 countries), ~53% of the world population has no access to corneal transplantation. Further, "the considerable shortage" of corneal graft tissue is heading towards an alarming proposition of "only 1 cornea available for 70 needed". Under the circumstances, complementary solutions like corneal bioengineering or developing suitable biomaterials like FibroGen's FG-5200 assumes paramount importance.

However, the company's most advanced pipeline platform is the HIF platform and its candidate roxadustat. By temporarily blocking the prolyl hydroxylase enzyme, roxadustat is developed to induce "the body's natural coordinated process of producing red blood cells, increasing iron absorption, mobilization, and transport."

The candidate is being collaboratively developed with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. As the Phase 3 clinical trials of the candidate indicated in CKD are approaching estimated termination dates without any major hiccup, the NDA and MAA are expected to be submitted in 2019.

Apart from the U.S. and EU trials, the candidate was also on trial in China and Japan. Obviously, the company expects these two countries to be part of its application for regulatory approval. Trials on roxadustat are now expanding into oncology indications like anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). They are concurrently being held in the U.S. and China.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has already assumed an alarming proportion on a global scale. According to a 2013 report, ~10% of the world population is now affected by CKD, and in 2005, according to the World Health Organization, death of 35 million people is attributed to chronic disease. In the U.S. alone, the cost of treatment of chronic kidney disease is estimated to exceed $48 billion per year.

The company's finances are steady and apparently do not face any chance of imminent dilution due to offering. According to the latest financial reports, the revenue growth of the company compared to its previous year's performance was 23.54% to $145.66M. According to its Q2 financial results, the company suffered a net loss of $23.4M compared to previous quarter's $31.9M. The improvement occurred primarily due to a milestone payment for an upcoming Japan NDA submission. At the end of the quarter, the company had $733.7M in cash

The share price of the company is now trading around $60 and is moving closer to its 52-wk high of $68.55 propelled by the positive tailwind. As the potentially positive catalysts of NDA/MAA in several locations for both the pipeline candidates become imminent, the share price has further room to move ahead.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launches Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection in the U.S.

Discussion: Dr. Reddy's launches Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Avadel Legacy Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AVDL) FDA-approved Bloxiverz (Neostigmine Methylsulfate) Injection. Bloxiverz is approved and "indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) after surgery."

During the 12-month period ending in December 2017, the company reported Bloxiverz sales of $45M, and $7.49M during Q1 of 2018. The drug was already facing decreasing sales due to increased completion in that FY. RDY's generic is expected to decrease the price of the drug and add to further competition to Bloxiverz.

In Other News

Bristol-Myers Squibb's TYK2 inhibitor successful in mid-stage psoriasis study.

Presentation at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology Congress in Paris and a publication in the New England Journal of Medicine reported that Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) BMS-986165 succeeded in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The candidate, a tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, met the primary endpoints of the trial. Two Phase 3 trials of the same candidate are now recruiting patients and are estimated to be completed by July 2020.

RedHill Biopharma up 7% on announcing positive End-of-Phase II meeting with FDA on BEKINDA for IBS-D.

A positive End-of-Phase II/Pre-Phase III (Type B) meeting between RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) and the FDA was recently concluded. The meeting included discussions on clinical and regulatory pathway towards potential U.S. approval of BEKINDA (RHB-102) for the treatment of diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).Two pivotal Phase III studies with BEKINDA are now at the final stage of designing by RedHill. Earlier, BEKINDA successfully met the primary endpoints.

Verrica Pharma's lead candidate shows positive action in mid-stage molluscum study.

Positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of Verrica Pharmaceuticals' (VRCA) lead candidate VP-102 in molluscum contagiosum are reported by the company. The drug-device combination VP-102 contains a topical solution of cantharidin for the treatment of the contagious skin disease.

SEC charges Ligand Pharma short seller with "short and distort" scheme.

Illegal profiting from a "short and distort" scheme to drive down the price of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND), an effort that reportedly netted more than $1.3M in profits, is allegedly been detected by the SEC. Hedge fund advisor Gregory Lemelson and Lemelson Capital Management LLC are reportedly the targets of the SEC allegation.

Veru nearing launch of study on VERU-111 in treatment-resistant prostate cancer; investors unmoved, shares down 14%.

Veru (VERU) announced that the FDA agreement with the company's plans for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating oral chemo agent VERU-111 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have become resistant to or have failed to respond adequately to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate) or Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) XTANDI (enzalutamide). This gives fillip to the company's plans to file an IND and commence the open-label study by year-end.

Biohaven submits IND application for BHV-3500 for the treatment of migraine.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals' (BHVN) BHV-3500, the first small molecule calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist in an intranasal formulation, is now candidate of an IND application for treatment of migraine.

Shire's Veyvondi OK'd in Europe for von Willebrand disease.

Shire plc's (SHPG) Veyvondi (vonicog alfa, recombinant) for the treatment of bleeding events and treatment/prevention of surgical bleeding in adults with von Willebrand disease (VWD) when desmopressin alone is not effective or is contraindicated is now approved in the EU.

FDA grants priority review to Merck's sBLA for KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for treatment of locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) new sBLA seeking approval for KEYTRUDA, anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic nonsquamous or squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1 (tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥1%) without EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations are now under priority review. PDUFA date is Jan. 11, 2019.

The FDA approves Amneal Pharmaceuticals' chlorpromazine hydrochloride tablets and generic version of methylergonovine maleate tablets.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals' (AMRX) ANDA for chlorpromazine hydrochloride tablets USP in various doses are now FDA-approved.

