Good News: U.S. Government Posts A $214 Billion Deficit For August 2018, The U.S. Private Sector Posts A $214 Billion Surplus

Further, net inflows are expected for the rest of the year from the Federal government and private credit growth.

The good news is that dollars are being added to the economy by the Federal government, allowing the private sector to post a $214 billion surplus.

The US budget deficit is $214 billion in August 2018; this is a net add of income to the private sector and a bumper month.

The US government budget deficit nearly doubled to USD214 billion in August 2018 from USD108 billion in the same month of the previous year, above market expectations of USD156.5 billion

Why Is This Good News?

To understand this better, one has to look at the balance of sectoral flows within the US economy using stock flow-consistent sectoral flow analysis.

The good news is that dollars added to the economy by the Federal government grow the economy. When dollars are added to the economy, it increases the net money supply and allows for more income and transactions from that income.

Professor Wynne Godley first comprehended the strategic importance of the accounting identity, which says that measured at current prices, the government's budget balance, less the current account balance, by definition is equal to the private sector balance.

GDP = Federal Spending [G]+ Non-Federal spending [P] + Net Exports [X].

As a percentage of GDP, all three sectors sum to zero and balance each other out.

A table of the sectoral balance flows is presented below:

(Source: FRED plus author calculations)

*Estimate to be updated when the end-of-year numbers are known.

#Forecast based on existing flow rates and plans.

The chart below shows the above figures since 1960 and forecasted in the near future:

(Source: Professor William Mitchell)

The chart shows that the private sector balance is barely positive and not likely to improve much above 2%. One sees how the Federal government's fiscal balance mirrors the private domestic balance; one's gain is the other's loss, and vice versa.

The chart below shows the newly released data:

The chart below shows credit creation over the same period:

This is a big upside surprise and is discussed in more detail below in the credit growth section.

The chart below shows the current account over a similar period:

The chart below shows the stock market over the same period:

Comparing the charts above, one can see the impact on the stock market:

The impact of the surplus budget drain in January 2018 was felt in February when the stock market retraced 10%. Adding to this drain was a large current account deficit for the same quarter, and that got larger in the following quarter as well. Federal government spending resumed at a healthy $200 billion per month in February and March 2018 and helped the stock market almost make a "V"-shaped recovery. A huge $200 billion surplus budget in April 2018 put an end to the "V"-shaped recovery. Private credit creation jumped in April 2018 and could well have been because some people were going into debt to pay their tax bill. As expected, the Federal government spending pattern follows the pattern for preceding years and is a steady net add into June, July, and August 2018. This will see the markets generally rise. The result for August has confirmed this outlook. The stock market broke briefly into all-time new highs last week but has since retraced a little. The Russell 2000, a broader measure of stocks, remains at all-time new highs. This recovery has been made possible by the steady injection of new money into the economy by the Federal government deficit spending and private credit creation. More upside can be expected while the Federal government and private credit flows are positive.

Aggregate demand in any period can be defined as GDP + Credit, and so any growth in credit adds to aggregate demand.

The positive flows from Federal government spending and private credit creation offset the negative outflow from the current account. President Trump's efforts on international trade may lead to lower tariffs overall and could improve the current account picture. The current account drains, on average, $37 billion per month from the private domestic sector.

Impact on Fiscal Flows

The Federal government's net budget expenditures for August 2018 show that $214 billion was added to the economy. To fully expend the $804 billion congressionally approved Federal budget, the government must on average spend $67 billion per month to get there.

When accounting for calendar adjustments, the government's deficit was USD 152 billion compared to a gap of USD 108 billion in the same month of the previous year. The gap for the fiscal year, which began last October, was USD 898 billion, compared to a deficit of USD 674 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. (Source: Tradingeconomics.com)

The Federal government has exceeded the budget this year, and the private sector has received more surplus funds that were expected. This is a bonus as these funds sit as deposits in private bank balances. This is a fact of accounting and shows that the Federal government's deficit is the private sector's surplus. These positive fiscal flows entering the private sector will tend to push the asset markets upwards.

This month, the balance of account looks like this for the private sector balance:

[P] = [G]+[X] is an accounting statement of fact.

Inserting the numbers

[P] = [$214 billion]+[-$41 billion*]

*Estimate: The current account deficit is -$124 billion for the last quarter, and this works out to -$41 billion per month.

[P] = $173 billion net add.

To this number, one can add the impact of credit growth to work out the net increase in the money supply.

An important note on the current account is that on the books it appears as a negative. Due to the trade system that has been developed, the money does not leave America. What happens is as follows:

1. Goods and services flow into America, and we have the benefit of those real resources that lift our standard of living.

2. Dollars are paid to the foreign sellers' US bank account reserve balance. So the ownership of dollars has changed, but the net amount of dollars has not.

3. The US commercial bank holding an excess of bank reserves exchanges the reserves for Treasury securities to earn more interest on them and it allows the Fed to maintain the target interest rate by "soaking up" excess reserve liquidity.

4. Due to restrictions on foreigners owning assets in America, there is very little that a foreigner can do on a macro level with his accumulated dollars apart from buying Treasury deposits. This system is best expressed by Professor Michael Hudson:

Military spending accounted for the entire U.S. payments deficit from the time the Korean War pushed the overall balance into deficit in 1951, through the Vietnam War decade of the 1960s. Settling the "balance" consisted of gold sales, until the United States finally was forced off gold in 1971. Since then, U.S. deficits have been settled by a run-up of Treasury debt to foreign central banks. For most other nations, the typical payments [im]balance is foreign debt service, leading to a loss of international reserves (formerly gold, now mainly U.S. Treasury IOUs). The United States is almost alone in being able to settle its payments imbalances on military, trade and investment accounts in government IOUs denominated in its own fiat currency - U.S. Treasury bonds payable in dollars - without constraint. Other debtor countries are obliged to sell off their public domain, and let U.S. diplomats and the IMF dictate their economic policy. (Source: Hudson, Michael. J IS FOR JUNK ECONOMICS: A Guide To Reality In An Age Of Deception (Kindle-Position 947-953))

5. With these dollars "locked up" at a low-interest rate level, there is room for the Federal government to spend more dollars into the economy.

Credit Growth

The credit growth is shown in the chart above at the start of the article.

It is a paradox that credit growth should occur now in the face of rising interest rates. What is most probably happening is that borrowers that were locked out of the credit system due to not qualifying for a loan due to restrictive regulations now qualify and are accessing credit even though it is more expensive now than it was. A good deal of pent-up demand exists from this market.

Another factor could be borrowers front-running anticipated Fed rate rises and seeking to lock in a lower rate now.

This year, credit growth has added $83 billion to the private sector and is stronger in the current year than last. On average, credit growth is adding $11.8 billion per month to the money supply in 2018. This would total $142 billion for the year and add 0.73% to GDP if it can be sustained. 2017 saw a meager $23 billion. 2018 is looking much stronger.

When one adds this to the Federal government contribution, one can see that the money supply is growing monthly, as per the table below:

Year Government [G] Credit Growth [C] Total 2018 $74.8 billion per month $11.8 billion per month $86.3 billion per month

The chart below (M3 for the USA) shows that the net money supply is growing.

This is good short-term news for investors, as it means that assets in the private sector, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate, can expand in value to fill this fiscal space.

The stock market and other asset markets in the US can be expected to rise into the end of the year.

Longer-Term Picture

The private sector balance in the US is positive, and credit creation adds further to aggregate demand. One could be quite sanguine about the direction of asset markets. There is one caveat, though. There is an unfortunate global trend developing, as illustrated in the chart below from Mr. Robert P. Balan and this recent article.

The simple takeaway is that when the monetary base of the big global central banks falls, so do asset markets. While the domestic front looks relatively good, though tax exemptions are expiring at the end of 2018 and a big drop in Federal discretionary expenditures is coming up, the global outlook is bleak.

The black dotted line on the chart above is falling in line with central bank balances as assets are sold and liquidity absorbed. Asset markets tend to follow this trend with a three- to six-month lag.

President Trump is seeking to have the tax exemptions and many others made permanent which will be a good thing if he can get it through. At a gut level, President Trump knows that the Federal government's deficit is the private sector's surplus and is doing what he can in our political system to keep the flow of funds maintained and asset markets supported.

