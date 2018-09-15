Federal Debt Spiral: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 09.14.18

By SchiffGold

The swamp is more expensive than ever!

The U.S. government set a monthly spending record in August. The Treasury also borrowed more money than any August in history. In this week's Friday Gold Wrap podcast, host Mike Maharrey talks about this debt spiral. He also touches on a global movement to dethrone the dollar and a record silver-gold ratio.

