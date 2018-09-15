Manulife Financial Corp. - Strong Operating Performance And Attractive Pricing

Strong Operating Performance

Core ROE of Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) has increased from 11.5% in 2Q 2017 to 14.0% in 2Q 2018. The company is expected to continue this upward path in ROE from a combination of healthy business performance and cost control. Core earnings grew across its business segments.

Source: Company Slides

New business value grew at a healthy 24% during the same period while core expenses increased by only 4%. New business value is the present value of premiums from new businesses confirmed to receive from present to future.

Source: Company Slides

The company has targeted to release $5 billion in capital from legacy businesses by 2022. ALDA (Advanced Life Deferred Annuities) sales released $400 m of capital in 2Q 2018. It has announced the disposition of Signator, which will release around $100 m of capital in 4Q 2018. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has already released $940 m of capital.

Strong Financial Condition

Manulife Financial Corp. enjoys strong ratings from credit agencies.

Source: Manulife's Credit Ratings

Summary of Company Data

Name of Company Country of Origin/ Exchange Traded Sector Stock Price Target Price MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP Canada/

TSX Financial Services - Insurance - Life - Insurance - Life CAD22.84 CAD31.99 @ 14 Sept. 2018 COMPANY PROFILE Manulife Financial Corp. together with its subsidiaries provides individual life insurance and individual and group long-term care insurance services. Its business segments are Asia Division, Canadian Division, U.S. Division, and Corporate and Other. Manulife is the largest of the three major Canadian life insurers by market capitalization, ahead of Sun Life (NYSE:SLF) and Great-West Life (OTCPK:GWLIF). It provides financial protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife markets through the brand name Manulife Financial in Canada and Asia and primarily through the brand name John Hancock in the United States. Stock Code MFC Annual Dividend Yield 3.7% Market Capitalization CAD45.31 billion SUMMARY Valuation Based on the Composite Valuation Indicator, the stock has a Target Price of CAD31.99 within a 12-month period. Our Target Price represents upside of 40.1% based on stock price of CAD22.84 as at 14 Sept. 2018. Growth EPS Growth for the company is moderately positive. Financial Condition This indicator is not available for some types of companies, e.g. financial institutions. Quality of Earnings This indicator is not available for some types of companies, e.g. financial institutions. Operational Efficiency This indicator is not available for certain types of companies, e.g. financial institutions.

Source: ProThinker - Think like a Pro instantly! - Stock Valuation

The Price Earnings (PE) ratio is the most frequently used valuation indicator for a stock. However, there are times when this ratio cannot be used, e.g. when the company reports a loss, or profit is so minimal that it results in an abnormally high PE ratio. Or Net Profit After Tax may be volatile and it is better to use Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) to value the company.

At the price of CAD22.84 as at 14 Sept. 2018, Manulife Financial is trading at a PE ratio of 10.4 times last 12 months' earnings. This is a 27.7% discount to current fair Price to Earnings ratio of 14.4 times (Price based on the historical average PE of the company is indicated by the red line).

The Price to Sales ratio is another commonly used valuation indicator for a stock. It overcomes some of the limitations of the Price Earnings ratio in that it can be used even when the company is not making a profit or only making minimal profits. However, it should not be used by itself because a company may be achieving sales but not profits.

At the price of CAD22.84 as at 14 Sept. 2018, Manulife Financial is trading at a Price to Sales ratio of 0.8 times last 12 months' sales. This is an 11.0% discount to the current fair Price to Sales ratio of 0.9 times.

Price to Cash Flow is an alternative method to value shares. This is because accounting profits can be subject to manipulation. Therefore, some investors prefer to value a company based on cash flows generated by the operating activities of the company. It also acts as a reality check to valuation measures such as Price to Earnings and Price to Sales. If a company generates high profits and sales but not operating cash flows, it could be heading for trouble because it is cash that pays the operating expenses. However, the Price to Cash Flow ratios of most firms are volatile and should not be used in isolation to determine the valuation of the stock.

The current Price to Cash Flow ratio of the company cannot be determined, e.g. when current cash flow is negative or when estimates are not available.

Price to Earnings, Price to Sales and Price to Cash Flow ratios all value a company based on what it is generating (i.e. profits, sales or cash flow). Price to Book ratio is different in that it values a company based on what it owns (i.e. its net assets). This is usually a suitable valuation indicator for a financial institution, which frequently revalues its assets and liabilities, or a company with huge asset base, e.g. utilities company.

At the price of CAD22.84 as at 14 Sept. 2018, Manulife Financial is trading at a Price to Book ratio of 1.1 times current book value. This is a 0.0% discount to the current fair Price to Book ratio of 1.1 times.

For stocks that have a history of paying meaningful dividends, the stock price is often dependent on how much dividend the company pays.

At the price of CAD22.84 as at 14 Sept. 2018, Manulife Financial is trading at a Dividend Yield of 3.7%. This is a 19.0% discount to its historical average Dividend Yield of 3.0% (Note: The lower/higher the dividend yield, the more expensive/cheaper the stock is).

Everybody has their favorite valuation indicator. Although most people would use Price to Earnings ratio to value stocks, others believe that profits are open to manipulation and Price to Cash Flow is a better measure. Yet others rely on Price to Sales ratio to value companies as this measure can be used even at times when the company is not profitable. Another way to value companies would be to value its assets, and typically the Price to Book ratio is used for that. Income investors who invest mainly for dividend income like to use the Dividend Yield to find companies that are undervalued.

We believe that each of these methods has its pros and cons. Therefore, we reckon that the best way is to use all five indicators and let empirical data find us the best possible combination of these five indicators that explains the stock's price.

To find out more about our valuation methodology, click here.

Using a combination approach, we found a Composite Valuation Indicator that explains the stock price better than any of the standalone indicators above. And it gives you one signal to decide whether to buy, hold or sell the stock. The problem with using different standalone indicators is that they may give you different signals. Some may tell you it is overvalued while some tell you it is undervalued. This is no help to an investor who must make a definite decision whether to buy, hold or sell the stock.

Based on the Composite Valuation Indicator, the stock has a Target Price of CAD31.99 within a 12-month period. Our Target Price represents upside of 40.1% based on the stock price of CAD22.84 as at 14 Sept. 2018. We recommend that investors start to take profit after an upside of 25%.

Other Considerations

Of course, in deciding whether or not a stock is attractive, it is more than determining its valuation and future fundamentals. We need to consider other aspects of the stock such as growth, financial condition, operational excellence, cash flow, technicals, etc.

It is difficult to find a stock that is attractively valued and still pass every single criterion of the investor with flying colors. At times, we need to make certain trade-offs. For a full quantitative analysis, you could refer to this report.

Source of Data: Company description, historical financial statements data and price data are from gurufocus.com. Estimates are from marketscreener.com - Thomson Reuters.

Disclaimer: This report is for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Neither ProThinker nor any other party guarantees its accuracy or makes warranties regarding results from its usage. Redistribution is prohibited without the express written consent of ProThinker. Copyright(c) 2018. All rights reserved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.