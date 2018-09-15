Alibaba Group: Valuation Update

The pressure that the negative dynamics of China’s stock market exerts on Alibaba overbalances all other factors now.

In the last quarter, we got a situation where Alibaba's revenue growth rates reached a record high, but the EV/Revenue multiple fell to a record low.

A technical view on the dynamics of Alibaba's (BABA) stock value clearly indicates that it is considerably undervalued.

First of all, it is indicated by the exponential trend the company's stock has been following since 2015. Now the actual price of Alibaba's shares is more than two standard deviations below the level of this trend:

An exponential trend always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis.

Similar things happened in 2016 and 2017. In both cases, Alibaba subsequently caught up with its trend:

The rolling annual total price return of Alibaba's shares is approaching zero, which is actually the lower border of the standard deviation of this indicator. This also points to the technical undervaluation of its current price:

Over the last two months, the rolling monthly total price return has been fluctuating at the level of the lower border of the standard deviation. This indicator has never stayed in the negative zone for so long in its entire history:

As I have already mentioned, the analysis of the technical parameters of the price dynamics of Alibaba's shares makes us be convinced of the company's undervaluation.

Let's look at the multiples.

You can always find a dozen of multiples pointing to the undervaluation of the company, and the same number of multiples pointing to its overvaluation. Therefore, before starting the analysis of multiples, one should determine which of the main financial or operational indicators is the key growth driver of the company's capitalization at present.

I solve this problem by analyzing the correlation between the growth rates of the financial indicator and the multiple value calculated on the basis of this indicator. And that's what I can say about Alibaba in this context.

The growth rate of Alibaba's EBITDA is not in direct correlation with EV/EBITDA multiple. Moreover, the faster the company's EBITDA grows, the lower its capitalization expressed by EV/EBITDA is. It is obvious that at this stage of Alibaba's development, the dynamics of this financial indicator is not a key driver of capitalization growth:

There is no significant correlation between the FCF growth rates and the level of the EV/FCF multiple. Although it is worth noting that the current value of EV/FCF is at its historical minimum:

Moreover, I haven't found evidence of a significant impact such indicators as the ROIC and the ROE have on Alibaba's capitalization.

What concerns Alibaba, the company's revenue growth rates have the strongest impact on its capitalization. But there is a nuance here...

Here is a diagram of the correlation between Alibaba's revenue growth rates and the EV/Revenue multiple without the results of the last two quarters. Here we see a very reasonable situation, when the acceleration of revenue growth is broadcast in the growth of the company's capitalization expressed by the EV/Revenue multiple:

Now let's add the last two quarters to the diagram:

The correlation has changed diametrically. And in the last quarter, we got a situation where Alibaba's revenue growth rates reached a record high, but the EV/Revenue multiple fell to a record low. If the previous pattern of correlation between these indicators persisted, with Alibaba's current revenue growth rates, its shares should be traded for at least $250.

There are only two alternatives to explain this situation. Either revenue as a financial indicator has ceased to be the determining driver of Alibaba's capitalization or the effect of the external factor tells upon it, and in reality Alibaba is strongly undervalued in the context of the demonstrated revenue growth rates.

I'm in favor of the second alternative. And that's why.

Despite the variety of activities, more than 92% of Alibaba's revenue is generated in China. Therefore, the local economy and the stock market have a significant impact on the company.

Approximately until July, shares moved quite synchronously with the US stock market. Then their directions parted:

And Alibaba's shares started following China's stock market:

Now we just need to recall that on July 6, China accused the US of starting a trade war and implemented tariffs equivalent to the $34 billion tariffs imposed on it by the US.

In my opinion, as soon as the talk about the trade war between the US and China went into the realm of practical action, China's stock market experienced tremendous pressure, as it strongly depends on buyers in the United States. Naturally, in such a situation, Alibaba also fell under the pressure that now overbalances all the fundamental and technical drivers.

Bottom Line

Alibaba's shares are undervalued by approximately 50% in terms of its current key driver - revenue growth rates. But as long as the risk of further escalation of the trade confrontation between the US and China continues, this growth potential can hardly be implemented.

