RSX: Central Bank Lifts Key Rate In Bid To Calm FX Markets

I spoke about the possibility of a rate increase in Russia in my article on the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) which was published in late August. This expectation turned into reality - the Russian Central Bank raised the key rate to 7.50%, up from the previous 7.25%. This a major decision for the Central Bank as it ends a long series of rate decreases, down from as high as 17% in December 2014. The decision is also a very important development for RSX because the consensus called for 7.25% rate, so it's a surprise. Let's look at the decision in detail.

Inflation goes up, growth goes down

Speaking about the rate increase, the Central Bank noted that annual inflation was returning to 4% in 2018. Currently, the Central Bank expects inflation at 3.8-4.2%. The Russian Central Bank has a target inflation rate of 4%. However, the recent volatility in the Russian ruble together with the expected VAT increase in 2019 from 18% to 20% led the Central Bank to change its expectations for inflation in 2019. The new prognosis calls for inflation of 5.0-5.5% in 2019 and then a return to 4% in the first half of 2020. This is a major change in inflation expectations, and this change partially explains the Bank's decision to lift the key rate.

Besides the change in inflation expectations, the Bank also decreased 2019 GDP growth estimates to 1.2-1.7%. This year's GDP growth estimate remains unchanged at 1.5-2%. Obviously, the bank takes into account not only the dynamics of the ruble and the VAT increase, but also the upcoming sanctions on Russia (although the exact details of these sanctions are not yet clear).

Central Bank wanted to show its independence

A number of prominent Russian speakers, including Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, have recently made statements which could have been easily interpreted as "we don't want a rate increase". One of the promises of the new term of Russian President Vladimir Putin is to bring mortgage rates down. In current conditions, mortgage rates have finally fallen below 10% (not for everyone), but you can imagine the pain of paying 9-10% on a mortgage in a situation when income rates for the majority of the population are either stagnant or rise slowly.

However, it seems like the Russian Central Bank wanted to showcase its independence in the light of the situation in Turkey, where the Central Bank initially fell under pressure from President Erdogan but later was forced to raise rate substantially. In the case of Turkey, the damage to lira has already been done. Sure, there are other reasons why lira fell, but worries about the Central Bank independence played a significant role. Since downside contagion among emerging market currencies is a widespread phenomenon, the Russian Central Bank wanted to highlight its ability to make decisions on its own.

Central Bank won't buy currency until the end of this year

According to a budget rule, the Central Bank buys foreign currency at the market for reserves if oil is higher than the number set in the budget. This rule serves two purposes, increasing reserves in good times and also preventing the ruble from strengthening too much when oil is high. However, due to current pressure on the national currency, the Central Bank decided to step out of the market and let the ruble trade alone. This measure will provide support for the ruble, and a more stable ruble is beneficial for dollar-denominated RSX.

Public finances are in decent shape as ruble-denominated oil stays high; sanctions remain a key worry

Author's chart

The recent weakness in Russian ruble corresponded with upside in oil prices, increasing cash flow (in this case, ruble flow) to the Russian budget. If we look at the levels seen in early 2016, ruble-denominated oil has more than doubled. This is a very strong factor for the stability of Russian finances.

The key catalyst playing against the Russian market are the sanctions that US will impose in November this year. I'm not a fortune teller and I bet that no one knows the exact list of sanctions that will be imposed, but I'll share my view on the topic. In my opinion, US will not take the long-term risk of cutting Russian state-owned banks from dollar. There's too much chatter on trying to decrease the dependence on the dollar all over the world now, including US allies like EU, to make such a decision. Therefore, I'd bet on some personal sanctions, sanctions against Russian weapon-related and maybe cybersecurity companies and a ban on new Russian debt. This will not be pleasant for RSX, but it won't be a catastrophe.

Conclusion

RSX continues to receive significant support in the $19.50-20.00 area. However, the shadow of sanctions weighs on RSX's price dynamics. The Central Bank's decision to increase the rate will likely provide some support for the ruble, and, therefore, for the dollar-denominated RSX, but I won't expect any sustainable upside before November. The reason for this is that sanctions depend on the political process which may be unpredictable. One thing is to pen down your views on what sanctions will be on paper, and a completely different thing is to place an actual bet. I believe that many players will prefer to stay on the sidelines before the sanctions announcement due to the inability to estimate risks. I maintain my view that this time a rebound from $20.00 won't be as easy as in April of 2018.

