This Is How Fortunes Are Made

Invariably, they're very risky, so one should only dedicate a small part of their portfolio to these situations, if at all.

It is of course very difficult to spot these opportunities and you'll have to beat numerous odds to profit from these.

The best investments, the ones that build fortunes, are the home runs of companies beaten down.

We look at a lot of companies to figure out what makes them tick, and since writing is a great thinking tool, you see the results here on SA. One of the things we are looking for is a unicorn, a stock with the potential to be a multi-bagger in relatively short order.

Sometimes these are hiding in plain sight; what to think of the next graph:

Yes, in just six months, Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) is up 1,225%. How about that for a unicorn, one that builds fortunes if you had the smarts to get in at the right time.

But these things aren't easy to spot. In fact, we looked at Tandem Diabetes not all that long ago, when the stock was half-way this spectacular run (the stock price was at $23), and asked whether that already terrific rally could continue. This is what we concluded:

revenues are increasing at a very brisk pace (44%) and the prospects for this to continue are pretty good. However, the company still makes very substantial losses, and these aren't disappearing overnight whilst the shares already sell for over 10x sales. So we think the shares are in need of cooling off a bit.

So clearly there was something we weren't seeing. Apparently, other investors were not daunted by the steep valuation and large losses, taking these as a temporary phase the company is going through and focusing instead on the large profit potential. Something along those lines.

Where we failed, we pointed out another SA contributor, Henrik Alex, who had succeeded spectacularly, even if he himself didn't seem to agree. He saw the possibilities back in January, and his readers who stuck with this are now sitting on what almost surely are some of the largest, if not the largest, wins in the market.

But Alex beat himself up; in the comment section of our article, he wrote:

Thanks for the accolade but my article actually didn't show great timing. While I expected the strong preliminary Q4 results to lift the share price considerably higher and allow for a much less dilutive financing later on, the company instead sold 30 million new shares at $2 at a major discount in February. After the company filed for the offering, I sold my initial position at a loss and loaded the truck back up big time just slightly above the offering price of $2. But I sold out my last shares at just below $4 in early March and missed the subsequent rally entirely this way. So, in fact, poor timing - both on the initial call and on the sale.

Apart from the fact that he still almost doubled his own money on the name, we still think he fully deserved our accolades for spotting this tremendous opportunity.

And these things hiding in plain sight is always more or less obvious with hindsight, at the moment itself it is of course considerably more difficult to spot. If not, everyone would spot these opportunities and there are a host of people much smarter than we are looking at basically everything.

And, of course, reward goes hand in hand with risk. Back in January, Tandem Diabetes was bleeding cash (in fact, they still are) and in considerable need for financing, which did make this no obvious multi-bagger. In fact, the company could just as well have gone under.

It has this in common with one we did spot, and actually bought for the SHU portfolio, Inseego (INSG). We bought 5,000 shares at $1.52 last October for the SHU portfolio and we're now sitting fairly pretty:

Inseego too still looked like a dire proposition a year ago after the sale of their MiFi division went sour and the company was hobbled with large debts, losses and bleeding cash.

Yet, as Tandem Diabetes, if they could survive, there was undoubtedly potential, as we explained in our last article from September 6 when we argued the shares are still a buy.

Much of that potential is due to 5G and the fact that their long-term partner Verizon (VZ) and other carriers see 5G as a way to move into the fixed home broadband market. Indeed, because of a lack of 5G phones, this is the first 5G market to take off.

We also got lucky as the trade spat between the US and China has disqualified the Chinese competition and Inseego will likely get a double boost:

The fixed broadband market (routers, hotspots) in which the company operates will be much bigger (4G wasn't widely used for fixed broadband to homes).

There is much less competition.

The company also has a few other moving parts like a couple of gems in the form of SaaS businesses which are about to seriously increase revenues and we think they merit a higher valuation.

So these two have two things in common:

Substantial risk: The companies were close to keeling under.

Large opportunities: If the companies would survive, they could really thrive.

Inseego managed to survive by restructuring, cutting $30M+ out of its cost base even when revenues were sinking (a consequence of the thwarted sale of its MiFi business).

More recently, it has gotten rid of a potentially large liability and got new finance (although at too low a level). The shares of Tandem Diabetes got off to the races when they did that substantial financing at $2, which gave the company a new lease of life and set it up to go after its market opportunity, which it did with both hands.

Should you still buy Inseego?

Well, we don't know what the share price will do in the next week or next month. What we do know is that the stars really seem aligned for the company.

Not only do they have a very large 5G opportunity, the cash from which they will use for further deleveraging their balance sheet, they also have three other businesses that will grow more gradually, but it's probable they will keep on growing:

Their own (small) IoT business will get a shot in the arm from the advent of 5G.

Their SaaS DMS business is getting a shot in the arm from contract renewal with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and a new five-year contract with Sprint (NYSE:S), and these will take Inseego's DMS platform beyond the government to the private sector, increasing the addressable market by a factor 5x-10x.

Their SaaS Ctrack business has opened up a $1B opportunity in the aviation market, where they are the first mover with a number of deals.

We also think it's likely we'll get quite a number of PRs announcing deals for their 5G routers and hotspots in the fairly near future as this market is about to take off.

We think that buying on dips is still worthwhile and see this stock go to $10+ in 12-24 months, not just on 5G but on a revaluation of their SaaS businesses. That's not quite in Tandem Diabetes territory, but good enough for us.

Nano Dimension

All very well, you might say, but can you point us to other opportunities that have not yet ran parabolic but have a shot at something similar?

Well, we're not sure about the parabolic part, but we think the company Nano Dimension (NNDM) has some of the characteristics of the two we mentioned:

It has a potentially large opportunity in 3D printing of electronics (and possibly also some other stuff like stem cells).

It too is loss making and will need financing at some stage.

Revenues are still very low (they're only just starting to sell their printers for a couple of quarters), but it's increasing at a 70% sequential rate (q/q), and with the increase in installed base, they sell their specialist ink as well for $20K-$30K a printer a year.

If you want more details, we wrote about this company (here and here), and we have the feeling that with another financing, this too could get substantially higher as the company has a fairly low market cap of $40M.

Conclusion

There is a whole lot of stuff that all has to go right for investors to spot multi-bagger companies:

There are many people looking, including hundreds of thousands of pros who do this for a living.

You have to spot the potential.

Almost invariably, these situations involve very substantial, even existential risks; you have to see whether you can find anything that mitigates that risk.

You have to get the timing roughly right.

You don't have to get cold feet and sell prematurely.

And this sums up why these instances are so rare, of course. For instance, spotting the potential isn't hard. Many biotech companies that are developing new products tend to have huge potential. The same with many companies offering new technologies.

But biotechs can stumble over numerous things (most notably FDA trials) and it requires deep specialist knowledge to assess these realistically. The same holds for small technological companies that come up with new technology, to which you can add a host of other risks like execution.

Which is why we tend to look in places where one might assume to be on a little firmer ground. For instance, Inseego had SaaS businesses that were already developing nicely, and 5G was always going to give them a shot after the sale of MiFi fell through.

Nano Dimension is already selling its printers and the Chinese are all over these. So it's difficult, but nevertheless it's fun trying, although certainly not for everyone and these stocks should only be a small part of your portfolio. Or you can simply buy Amazon and go on holiday.

