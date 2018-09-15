Sears Holdings: Sales Improvement At The Cost Of Gross Margins

Sears Canada delivered positive comps and significantly lower gross margins (along with declining adjusted EBITDA) in the quarters before it filed for creditor protection.

Adjusted SG&A also increased slightly as a percentage of revenues, indicating that Sears has not been able to get closer towards profitability by cost cutting and shrinking its store base.

This came at the cost of a noticeable reduction in gross margins though.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) reported Q2 2018 earnings that surprised in terms of comparable store sales. However, the smaller comparable store sales decline appears to have been caused by heavier promotional activity. The lower gross margins contributed in Sears's adjusted EBITDA going from negative $66 million in Q2 2017 to negative $112 million in Q2 2018, pushing it further away from profitability.

As well, the results indicate that adjusted SG&A as a percent of revenue increased slightly in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017, showing that Sears's cost cutting efforts and store base reduction haven't moved the needle towards profitability either.

Comparable Store Sales Improvement

Sears reported that its comparable store sales decline was only -3.9% in Q2 2018, which was a marked improvement from Q1 2018's -11.9% decline. This also represents the best comparable store sales performance for Sears since Q3 2014.

In addition, Sears noted that comparable store sales performance was strong in July and August, at +3.0% and +2.5%, respectively. There is potential for Sears to report positive comparable store sales in Q3 2018, which would be the first quarter of positive comps since Q1 2010.

Gross Margin Issues

While Sears's comparable store sales numbers were good, they appear to have been bought through heavy promotional activity. Sears's adjusted gross margin ended up at 22.9% in Q2 2018, down from 24.4% in Q2 2017. This comes despite the higher margin services and other category making up a higher proportion of Sears's revenues. Services and other accounted for 23.7% of Sears's revenue in Q2 2018, up from 20.2% in Q2 2017.

I am assuming that the adjustments to gross margin to exclude items such as closed store reserve and severance (which negatively affect gross margin) are applied to merchandise margins. The adjusted gross margins for merchandise sales would therefore be 16.5% in Q2 2018 compared to 19.6% in Q2 2017.

The low merchandise gross margins appear to be caused by "an increase in promotional activity during the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year quarter, including an increase in Shop Your Way points."

While Shop Your Way expense has sometimes been characterised as voluntary, it is only voluntary in the way that advertising and promotions can be considered voluntary. Technically, all of those items can be reduced or eliminated, but not without consequence. Sears can cut back Shop Your Way expense to push merchandise gross margins back up toward 20%, but then comparable store sales would likely decline by double digits again.

Unable To Cut Its Way Towards Profitability

One thing that jumped out at me is that Sears's adjusted SG&A actually increased as a percentage of revenues compared to last year. Adjusted SG&A was 26.4% of revenues in Q2 2018 compared to 25.9% in Q2 2017.

This comes despite massive cost cutting efforts and a reduction in store count (including specialty stores) from 1,250 stores to 866 stores. While average revenue per store has increased with Sears's smaller store base, its adjusted SG&A per store has also increased, contributing to the increase in adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenues.

Sears appears to be unable to get to profitability via a smaller store base due to the other (non-store level) costs associated with running a national retailer.

The combination of lower gross margins and higher SG&A (as a percentage of revenues) contributed to Sears's adjusted EBITDA going from negative $66 million in Q2 2017 to negative $112 million in Q2 2018. Adjusted EBITDA worsened from -1.5% of revenues in Q2 2017 to -3.5% of revenues in Q2 2018.

The Sears Canada Example

Sears Canada managed to significantly change its comparable store sales trends in late 2016 and early 2017, going from -7.1% (up to mid-November 2016) to a string of months with positive comparable store sales.

Source

However, the marked improvement in comparable store sales came with a sharp decline in gross margin due to pricing and promotional activity, and Sears Canada's adjusted EBITDA declined. Sears Canada filed for credit protection later in 2017.

Sears Holdings appears to have affected an improvement in comparable store sales in a similar fashion by sacrificing merchandise gross margins. This is partially offset by the margins from Sears's service and other revenues, but overall Sears's financial results (in terms of adjusted EBITDA) have gotten worse.

Conclusion

Sears Holdings reported a significant reduction in its comparable store sales decline and looks poised to report its first positive quarterly comps in over eight years. However, this has been achieved through heavy promotional activity that has noticeably reduced gross margins.

Sears can apparently achieve positive comps with low gross margins, or it can restore gross margins and see sharp comps declines again. However, it has not shown that it is able to achieve positive comps (or near positive comps) and stable gross margins.

As well, Sears's adjusted SG&A per store has increased as its store base shrinks due to the infrastructure and corporate office costs associated with running a national retailer. This has offset the increase in revenues per store (as some of the weaker performers have been culled) and has resulted in Sears's adjusted SG&A increasing slightly as a percentage of revenue. Sears doesn't appear to be able to shrink its store base towards profitability.

