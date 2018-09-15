Legacy Reserves' Latest Big Move

September 14th was a news-making day for shareholders of Legacy Reserves (LGCY). The oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm, with a robust presence in the Permian Basin, has been held under by the weight of debt for years now, but this latest transaction announced by management, a move that reduces debt by $130 million, will help out its leverage situation. The cost to shareholders is not immaterial, but in the long run, it shouldn’t dent upside potential for investors by too much.

A look at the transaction

It’s no secret that Legacy comes loaded with a lot of debt. Despite having a pro forma equity value (assuming $5.13 for its current share price) of $544.50 million, its debt is far larger at $1.359 billion. Management has maintained for a while now that it would like to work on bringing this figure down, and now we see the form this desire has taken. On September 14th, management announced that it would be exchanging with some debtholders $130 million worth of principal in debt for $130 million of convertible notes.

Of this debt, $21 million in principal comes from the company’s 8% 2020 Senior Notes, while the remaining $109 million relates to its 6.625% 2021 Senior Notes. The holders of the 8% 2020 Senior Notes will also receive 105,000 shares of Legacy’s common stock. With a conversion price of $6 per share, this implies that once converted, the current debtholders will receive, in aggregate, 21.772 million shares of the firm, representing about 166.6667 shares of common stock for each $1,000 in principal.

The upside for Legacy on this is twofold. For starters, the conversion of the notes to common units will reduce annual interest expense for the firm by $8.90 million, but the other benefit is that this will be $130 million in principal that Legacy won’t have to worry about refinancing or paying off over the next few years. For its 2020 Senior Notes, the business now has just $212 million to worry about, and for its 2021 Senior Notes that figure is $137 million. Total debt, after accounting for this, will be reduced to $1.229 billion, with $541 million due under its revolving credit facility coming due in 2019 (though that will almost certainly be refinanced in whole or close to it) and $339 million in the form of its Second Lien facility that will be due in 2021.

This impairs the value for Legacy modestly

Undoubtedly, a reduction in principal is beneficial to shareholders in the respect that it reduces leverage, but there is some downside associated with the terms at which debt is converted into equity. As an example, let’s consider financial performance for Legacy next year. At this time, I am preparing for the launch of my Marketplace Service on Seeking Alpha and as part of that I am creating high-quality cash flow analyses of various oil and gas companies. Legacy is one such firm of the more than twenty I’ve put work into. Using that model and applying current energy prices (with oil at $69.67 per barrel and natural gas at $2.766 per Mcf) and assuming that capex remains flat at $225 million while production remains flat, free cash flow for Legacy in 2019 should be $48.45 million if the notes convert at the start of next year. Without conversion, free cash flow would be $39.55 million.

Working backwards and according to my math, this will translate to operating cash flow of $273.45 million, up from a non-conversion scenario of $264.55 million, and EBITDA should be $364.34 million either way. In the table shown below, you can see the price/operating cash flow ratio for Legacy for 2019 as well as the EV (enterprise value)/operating cash flow. Similar metrics are included in the table as well.

*Created by Author

In the past, I have made the case that shares of Legacy should be worth maybe around $15 apiece, with the idea that if oil prices rise further (to $80 or higher), that it wouldn’t be unreasonable to see the stock trading around $20. This is due to the fact that, by really any measure, shares look quite cheap where they are even today. Take a look, for instance, at it from a price/operating cash flow perspective. Right now, with shares trading for $5.13 each, and assuming the conversion of its preferred holders into common but without the debt deal just announced, shares are trading for a multiple of 2.06. Under the same scenario, shares on an EV/operating cash flow and on an EV/EBITDA basis are trading for 7.20 times and 5.22 times, respectively.

Based on the industry average EV/EBITDA of 10.56, but with its hefty debt, shares of Legacy should be worth around 8 to 8.5 times EBITDA. At 8 times, this implies a price on the common, without this debt transaction, of about $14.66. This would translate into a price/operating cash flow multiple on shares of 5.9. With the debt transaction that management announced, a figure closer to 9 times is likely realistic, with 9 times suggesting a price of $15.01. Although the target price has moved in a bullish way here, the price/operating cash flow figure would actually be greater at just a hair over 7. Even at 8 times EBITDA, the price/operating cash flow figure following the deal would grow to nearly 6.2.

As you can see, changes in the capital structure can make the company look more attractive one way and less attractive in another. What if, for instance, we decided that shares are worth around $15 based solely on the price/operating cash flow ratio. Right now, without the debt transaction, shares are trading for 2.06 times operating cash flow, while if we assume the impact from this transaction, shares are currently worth 2.40 times operating cash flow. Extrapolating this with a $15 share price prior to the transaction would imply a post-transaction share price of $12.88. That’s still a great deal of upside, but not what it was.

This doesn’t mean, however, that shares might not be worth $15 at some point. Assuming no further debt conversion transactions are made, the E&P firm should generate operating cash flow of $321.84 million in 2019, while EBITDA should be $412.74 million in a world where WTI is worth $80 per barrel (a world I think we are likely to see next year). Putting these figures into perspective, we find that Legacy, if it were to be worth between 8 and 9 times EBITDA, would have a price/operating cash flow ratio of between 6.44 and 7.72, respectively. Compared to today’s ratio of 2.04, this suggests a share price with $80 oil of between $16.19 per share and $19.41 per share.

Takeaway

To understand the full impact of this transaction on the prospects for shareholders, we need to break the picture up. For starters, there’s no doubt that this transaction makes Legacy, because of its reduced debt, a “safer” play than it would be without it. Because of the conversion terms, this does blunt upside if you keep oil prices around $70 per barrel, but data is regularly suggesting that we could see WTI of $80 or higher over the next several months. If this does come to pass, $15 to $20 for a target price is quite realistic, but in order to get there, we are moving the goalposts a bit. Personally, I intend to continue holding my shares in the business, but if oil is still around $70 or lower at the point it crosses $10, I may sell some (but unlikely a majority) of my stake in the firm. If we’re on our way to $80 for crude, I’ll likely keep holding at higher price points, because even under those reasonable circumstances, I believe that we could hit or exceed that $15 price I believe shares could trade for moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, LGCYO, LGCYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.