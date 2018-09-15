E-Trade: There Is No Place For This Company Anymore

E-Trade will need to cut fees and commissions in order to retain clients, but it will still likely lose customer assets. Interest income will slide as well.

This is on top of existing competition from Robinhood, which has recently been reported as preparing for an IPO.

There are very few trade ideas in the market that are simply obvious. Share prices fluctuate up and down because of a simple reason: for everyone feeling bullish about a particular stock at a particular price, there's someone else betting the opposite. In today's market, however, there is one thesis that can't be made more abundantly clear: E-Trade (ETFC), and, for that matter, all online brokerage companies, are slowly fading away. The numbers don't reflect it yet - E-Trade has still soared over the past year on strong customer growth as well as some inorganic growth from the acquisition of Capital One's brokerage business. But sometime as soon as next year, E-Trade's numbers will start sliding.

Shorting E-Trade is perhaps one of the most prescient bearish calls you can make in the market at the moment. Forget the retailpocalypse and the threat of Amazon.com (AMZN) - retailers still have the advantage of giving their customers something to touch and feel in stores. But as for E-Trade, it's peddling a service that more and more investors are starting demand for free.

From predator to prey

There's one big reason for this: competition. E-Trade was never a stranger to competition, but for the majority of its lifetime, it was the one disrupting the traditional brokerage industry. Before discount brokers came onto the scene, investors would have to call up their stockbrokers to trade in the markets - and that came at a hefty fee, and still does. The rise of services like E-Trade took over the investing world by storm - who wouldn't want to pay a smaller $9.95 fee for executing a simple trade on your own time, and much faster at that?

Now, E-Trade is the one being disrupted. The products its competitors are touting aren't new, but the pricing sure is - absolutely free.

Let's be clear about one thing - the deterioration in E-Trade's fundamentals hasn't started yet. Its recent strength in customer additions (though most of these accounts were acquired). The fact that E-Trade has actually been able to produce positive y/y account growth comps is actually impressive in the face of steep competition.

You'll note, in the chart below, that E-Trade has grown its period-end total accounts to 5.84 million as of the end of Q2, up 9% y/y:

Figure 1. E-Trade account growth

Source: E-Trade investor relations

Trading activity has also held up, with total trades up 27% y/y (the volatility experienced in the markets earlier this year has lifted fortunes at investment banks' trading desks as well as retail brokerages).

Figure 2. E-Trade trading metrics

Source: E-Trade investor relations

You'll notice, however, that E-Trade's average commission per trade is down 9% y/y. Last year, E-Trade already cut its fee from $9.99 to $6.95; you can also get $4.95 trades if you place 30 or more trades per quarter. Eventually, E-Trade will likely have to go lower: Schwab has started pricing its trades at $4.95, putting it neck-and-neck against Fidelity:

Figure 3. Charles Scwab pricing comparison

Source: schwab.com

There's one set of prices that's missing from this comparison above, however, and it's the one that will hurt E-Trade most: free.

Robinhood and You Invest

When Robinhood was founded in 2013 with the premise of free stock trading (the company's two co-founders believed in making the markets more accessible to millennials), many seasoned investors wrote it off as speculative. Why trust a small startup with your capital - potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more? Robinhood attracted primarily hobbyists and younger investors, while most serious investors stuck to their existing discount or full-service brokerages.

That narrative has changed in the past five years, however. Robinhood has raised more than $500 million from some of the most famous VCs in Silicon Valley, at a reported valuation of $5.6 billion. See the company's funding history below from Crunchbase:

Figure 4. Robinhood funding timeline

Source: Crunchbase

Rumors have also recently started circulating that Robinhood is preparing to go public, which will even further legitimize Robinhood in investors' eyes and take more business away from E-Trade. It's difficult to overemphasize this: you can't beat free. Whatever customer stickiness E-Trade was counting on in the past, it will be a much less solid foundation as time goes on.

But the final nail in the coffin, in my opinion, came when JPMorgan Chase (JPM) unveiled its new trading platform, You Invest, last month. The service offers Chase customers up to 100 free trades in the first year, with 100 free trades every year for Premier Plus Checking (>$15,000 in balances) customers and unlimited free trades for Chase Sapphire Banking (>$75,000 in balances) customers. Brokerage balances also count toward these account minimums.

Figure 5. You Invest features

Source: chase.com

Prior to the addition of You Invest to the brokerage landscape, there were still plenty of skeptics who didn't want to trust their assets into the hands of a Silicon Valley startup. That's understandable. But now, those who want to minimize brokerage commissions can move their money into the largest U.S. bank - which used to charge $25 per trade - and trade for free while residing in the comfort that the custodian of these funds is a bank that's been deemed too big to fail. What type of customer will want to remain at E-Trade now?

E-Trade can't beat Robinhood and You Invest in a race to the bottom; that is, the race to $0 in trading fees. Robinhood has earned the Silicon Valley aura wherein it can do no wrong - it's like Amazon (AMZN); it doesn't matter how unprofitable the company is, as long as it produces growth. It can afford to offer $0 trading and subside on interest income alone because no one is pressuring the company to produce a bottom line.

You Invest, on the other hand, is a small experimental piece of a major bank. It has real trading desk revenues, as well as investment banking and a massive retail arm, to produce its profits. Like Robinhood, whose investors are currently ambivalent about profits, Jamie Dimon probably doesn't care if You Invest runs at a loss - potentially forever.

E-Trade, on the other hand, lives and dies by commissions, fees, and interest income. Yes, E-Trade would still be able to generate interest if it cuts down its trading commissions - but the loss of customer assets would still heavily drive down revenues. We haven't yet seen a full quarter where You Invest has fully ramped - when the effects of competition begin eating away at E-Trade's account growth and trade volumes, investors will begin feeling the chill.

Key takeaways

Remember MoviePass (HMNY)? That company tried to revolutionize the movie theater industry by offering customers a heavily reduced subscription to watch an unlimited amount of movies. What Robinhood and You Invest are trying to do isn't too different. What is different, however, is that these companies are incredibly well capitalized and can afford to bleed out their competitors like E-Trade while suffering losses, whereas MoviePass took on a costly battle against the likes of AMC (AMC) with very limited resources.

Over the past year, shares of E-Trade have risen more than 30% despite the heavy threats in the competitive landscape. These gains are ill-deserved, and in my view, the company's recent slide from June highs is a signal of greater losses to come.

ETFC data by YCharts

Avoid this company. In two to three years, E-Trade will be radically diminished, if not gone altogether.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.