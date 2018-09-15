Adobe: An Unstoppable Force

With reports that Adobe is pursuing accelerated growth in its marketing products through an acquisition of Marketo, the company could see even stronger growth soon.

The company managed to accelerate revenue growth by 50 bps in the quarter, an impressive feat given its nearly $10 billion annual revenue scale.

It seems more and more evident over the past several quarters that Adobe (ADBE), the application software company best known for products like Photoshop and Acrobat, has become very much like Salesforce.com (CRM) - but a more profitable version. Like Salesforce, Adobe has managed to maintain growth in the mid-20% range for quite some time. And when organic growth begins to slow, Adobe pursues growth via acquisitions. Marketing applications have long been one of Adobe's new core focuses and most important sources of growth, and this past week, a Reuters report broke that Adobe is pushing to acquire Marketo (MKTO). Prior to its take-private by Vista Equity Partners two years ago, Marketo was one of the best-recognized and fastest-growing SaaS companies in the so-called "mar-tech" space.

Adobe's high degree of quality comes at a price. I've cautioned previously about buying Adobe at the top of the market - but more and more, it seems like there is no such thing as a "top" for Adobe. Small pullbacks are quickly reversed into gains, and the stock continues its upward trajectory almost uninterrupted. While Adobe goes against my typical grain of buying value-oriented, somewhat overlooked technology stocks, I find it unlikely that Adobe won't continue to materially outperform the market as it has been.

ADBE data by YCharts

Adobe is already up 57% this year. The key to getting behind Adobe's massive rise and its steep valuation, however, is to place a higher importance on its earnings growth. Looking at Adobe from a revenue multiple standpoint makes me shy away - 14x forward revenues is one of the steepest valuation multiples in the sector, hands down.

But Adobe also has a powerful earnings base to consider. We often look at SaaS companies from a revenue standpoint because they have no profits to their name, but with Adobe, a 40x forward P/E ratio doesn't look too bad when we consider the fact that pro forma EPS grew 57% y/y this quarter, up to $1.73 from $1.10 in the year-ago quarter:

Figure 1. Adobe earnings growth

Source: Adobe investor relations

A 40x P/E ratio divided by 57% growth yields a PEG ratio of 0.70x - actually suggesting that Adobe is undervalued after giving credit for its rapid earnings growth.

I've been in and out of Adobe's stock over the past year, but it seems like I should stick to my guns and ride Adobe higher. The company's growth trajectory seems unstoppable and its rapid rise in share price is a reflection of that growth, not overhype.

Q3 download

Here's a look at Adobe's latest results:

Figure 2. Adobe 3Q19 results

Source: Adobe investor relations

Revenues grew 24.4% y/y to $2.29 billion, actually accelerating 50 bps over last quarter's revenue growth of 23.9% y/y. When a company at Adobe's scale manages to maintain its growth rate - let alone accelerate at any pace - it's a true accomplishment. Adobe has been growing in the mid-20s for quite some time, and with both organic and inorganic growth to support it, this pace of growth looks highly sustainable. Wall Street was looking for revenues of $2.25 billion, or +21.7% y/y - marketing an impressive 270 bps beat this quarter.

As usual, Adobe's growth in ARR is equally impressive. For any company that is comprised primarily of subscription revenues, growth in ARR should be the chief objective - and for Adobe, it grew total digital media ARR by 6% from the prior quarter to $6.40 billion. This was helped also by record revenues from Adobe's Document Cloud, despite fears of competition from the other heavyweight in the space, DocuSign (DOCU).

John Murphy, Adobe's CFO, pointed out the following drives behind the top-line strength this quarter on the Q3 earnings call:

Several key factors contributed to this growth, including: strong net new subscriptions across user segments and across the U.S., Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific, driven by robust traffic and customer acquisition on adobe.com; strength in new individual app subscriptions with the Photography plan and Acrobat; continued momentum with Creative Cloud adoption in emerging markets; retention of users migrating from promotional to standard prices at annual cycles; new pricing introduced in North America; seat expansion and adoption of services in the enterprise; and strength with Adobe Stock, which achieved greater than 30% year-over-year revenue growth during the quarter."

This strength translated well into bottom-line expansion. Adobe managed to increase its already sky-high gross margin to 87.1%, a 140 bps increase over 85.7% in the year-ago quarter. This makes for a powerful combination with the fact that nearly all of Adobe's revenues are on a recurring basis. This company is a profit machine - with its steady flow of subscription revenues droppings straight into the bottom line.

Continued expense discipline on the operating cost side also allowed Adobe to expand its operating income by 31% y/y to $718.6 million, representing a GAAP operating margin of 31.3% - 170 bps better than 29.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Operating cash flows, similarly, grew 36% y/y in the quarter, and as previously mentioned, EPS of $1.73 grew 57% y/y and beat Wall Street's expectations of $1.69.

Figure 3. Adobe cash flows

Source: Adobe investor relations

If you glance at the last section of the chart below, you'll also note that Adobe's share count has been gradually dwindling. Unlike most SaaS companies that award stock comp liberally and see their outstanding shares balloon on a quarterly basis, Adobe has been able to manage down its share count. This is an important source of EPS growth as well, alongside top-line expansion and margin improvements.

Figure 4. Adobe share count history and supplementing data

Source: Adobe investor relations

Key takeaways

There seems to be no reason why Adobe's success should slow down anytime soon. Its ~$5 billion cash balance also gives it a plentiful war chest with which to acquire companies like Marketo and pursue even more growth. With gross margins near 90%, all of Adobe's top-line growth feeds tremendous EPS expansion - which is unlike most large SaaS companies such as Salesforce and Workday (NYSE:WDAY), which, despite reaching tremendous scale, are still struggling to produce meaningful GAAP EPS.

Stay long on this name.

