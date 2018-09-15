U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Returns From Vacation With A 128% Pop

The IPO market is back from its annual month-long break, with the first listings since mid-August. The hot money has come with it.
Despite a broad sell-off among China stocks, three Chinese companies priced US IPOs this week. All three priced at the low end of the range. News app Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT), meaning "Fun Headlines," made headlines on Friday when it popped 128% - the best of the year - helped by a small float (~3% of market cap). Just as unusual, electric vehicle startup NIO (NYSE:NIO) raised $1 billion and traded up 5% on its debut, popped 75% on its second day, and then pulled back 12% on its third. Online pharmacy 111 (NASDAQ:YI) broke issue and finished down 5%.
Targeting cancers, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) priced an upsized offering at the high end. It popped 96%, the year's best pop for a biotech, and the 3rd-best overall. Rounding out the week, Washington, DC area bank FVCBankcorp (OTCQX:FVCB) raised $35 million in a Nasdaq IPO, and finished at its offer price.
Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) postponed its $100 million IPO; the containership operator formed by Navios instead plans to pursue a direct listing. In addition, two companies officially withdrew stale US IPO filings: Petroleum tanker company Product Shipping Limited (PROS) and Guatemalan bank Bicapital (NYSE:BICA).
The 2018 IPO market just hit a major milestone: this year's IPOs have raised $35.7 billion, more than the full-year 2017 ($35.5 billion). Year-to-date proceeds are 61% higher than this point last year.
In non-US news, China's Meituan Dianping (3690.HK) raised $4.2 billion in the year's fifth-largest global IPO (4/5 have been in China).
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Qutoutiao
|
$84M
|
$2,105M
|
-13%
|
+128%
|
+128%
China's second largest mobile content aggregator focusing on lower tier cities.
|
Principia Biopharma
|
$106M
|
$418M
|
6%
|
+92%
|
+92%
Developing oral small molecule therapies for pemphigus, ITP and MS.
|
NIO
|
$1,002M
|
$6,886M
|
-14%
|
+5%
|
+58%
China-based producer of high-performance electric vehicles.
|
FVCBankcorp
|
$35M
|
$257M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Community bank serving Washington, DC and Northern Virginia.
|
111
|
$99M
|
$1,212M
|
-7%
|
-1%
|
+0%
Operates an online retail drugstore and healthcare platform in China.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
|
$100M
|
Health Care
|
Goldman
Phase 1 biotech developing off-the-shelf CAR T cell cancer therapies.
|
ChaSerg Tech Acquisition (CTAC.U)
|
$200M
|
SPAC
|
Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company formed by tech veterans to acquire a technology company.
|
Collier Creek (CCH.U)
|
$350M
|
SPAC
|
Citi
Blank check company led by Pinnacle Foods Chairman Roger Deromedi.
|
ARYA Sciences Acquisition (ARYAU)
|
$125M
|
SPAC
|
Jefferies
Blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors to acquire a healthcare business.
|
EdtechX Acquisition (EDTX)
|
$55M
|
SPAC
|
Chardan
Blank check company formed by IBIS Capital to acquire an education technology business.
