U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: IPO Market Returns From Vacation With A 128% Pop

The IPO market is back from its annual month-long break, with the first listings since mid-August. The hot money has come with it.

Despite a broad sell-off among China stocks, three Chinese companies priced US IPOs this week. All three priced at the low end of the range. News app Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT), meaning "Fun Headlines," made headlines on Friday when it popped 128% - the best of the year - helped by a small float (~3% of market cap). Just as unusual, electric vehicle startup NIO (NYSE:NIO) raised $1 billion and traded up 5% on its debut, popped 75% on its second day, and then pulled back 12% on its third. Online pharmacy 111 (NASDAQ:YI) broke issue and finished down 5%.

Targeting cancers, autoimmune diseases, inflammation, Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) priced an upsized offering at the high end. It popped 96%, the year's best pop for a biotech, and the 3rd-best overall. Rounding out the week, Washington, DC area bank FVCBankcorp (OTCQX:FVCB) raised $35 million in a Nasdaq IPO, and finished at its offer price.

Navios Maritime Containers LP (NASDAQ:NMCI) postponed its $100 million IPO; the containership operator formed by Navios instead plans to pursue a direct listing. In addition, two companies officially withdrew stale US IPO filings: Petroleum tanker company Product Shipping Limited (PROS) and Guatemalan bank Bicapital (NYSE:BICA).

The 2018 IPO market just hit a major milestone: this year's IPOs have raised $35.7 billion, more than the full-year 2017 ($35.5 billion). Year-to-date proceeds are 61% higher than this point last year.

In non-US news, China's Meituan Dianping (3690.HK) raised $4.2 billion in the year's fifth-largest global IPO (4/5 have been in China).

at 09/14 Qutoutiao $84M $2,105M -13% +128% +128% China's second largest mobile content aggregator focusing on lower tier cities. Principia Biopharma $106M $418M 6% +92% +92% Developing oral small molecule therapies for pemphigus, ITP and MS. NIO $1,002M $6,886M -14% +5% +58% China-based producer of high-performance electric vehicles. FVCBankcorp $35M $257M 0% +0% +0% Community bank serving Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. 111 $99M $1,212M -7% -1% +0% Operates an online retail drugstore and healthcare platform in China.

Underwriter Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) $100M Health Care Goldman Phase 1 biotech developing off-the-shelf CAR T cell cancer therapies. ChaSerg Tech Acquisition (CTAC.U) $200M SPAC Cantor Fitz. Blank check company formed by tech veterans to acquire a technology company. Collier Creek (CCH.U) $350M SPAC Citi Blank check company led by Pinnacle Foods Chairman Roger Deromedi. ARYA Sciences Acquisition (ARYAU) $125M SPAC Jefferies Blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors to acquire a healthcare business. EdtechX Acquisition (EDTX) $55M SPAC Chardan Blank check company formed by IBIS Capital to acquire an education technology business.

