Lumber Liquidators: Hurricanes Appear To Have Minimal Impact On Value

That would add only a few cents to net income over the course of a year.

Hurricanes Irma and Harvey appear to have increased Lumber Liquidators' sales by a minor amount (probably under 0.3% of annual sales) after taking into account the impact of store closures.

While hurricanes can result in a sales boost for stores in hurricane affected regions, the impact on a national chain like Lumber Liquidators is limited.

Lumber Liquidators (LL) tends to attract some additional interest during hurricane season due to the property damage caused by the hurricanes and the need for flooring replacement thereafter. However, the net boost to Lumber Liquidators' sales from past major hurricanes has actually been pretty minor, so Lumber Liquidators' valuation should remain essentially unchanged.

Past Hurricane Impact

In 2017, I attempted to estimate the impact of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma on Lumber Liquidators' sales by looking at Hurricane Sandy's effect on late 2012 and 2013 sales. Lumber Liquidators had provided estimates for Hurricane Sandy's impact on comparable store sales in its 10-Q filings in Q1 2013, Q2 2013 and Q3 2013. From that (and some other calculations), it was possible to calculate that Hurricane Sandy ended up boosting Lumber Liquidators' sales by around 1% of annual sales, but with limited impact beyond a year.

I had believed that Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma could have resulted in Lumber Liquidators seeing a temporary boost to sales that equaled around 2% to 2.5% of annual sales (due to the higher property damage caused by those hurricanes), but it appears that the effect was significantly less than that.

Lumber Liquidators mentioned in its Q3 2017 earnings call that the hurricane-related store closures negatively affected that quarter's comparable store sales by an estimated 90 basis points. It then estimated that Q4 2017 comparable store sales could be positively impacted by 100 to 300 basis points, although probably at the lower end of that range.

In Q4 2017, Lumber Liquidators mentioned that the Houston stores saw a strong boost to comparable store sales as a result of the rebuilding, but since that only involved 8 to 10 stores, the effect on overall sales was more muted. Florida, on the other hand, saw no real boost in post-hurricane sales.

By Q1 2018, Lumber Liquidators was still seeing some (but diminished) boost to Houston sales, but believed that boost was going to effectively end soon after. While Lumber Liquidators did not quantify the hurricane related impact on comps this time, the total net effect seemed pretty modest (perhaps 0.1% to 0.3% of annual sales) based on the commentary.

Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded several times over the past few days. While still quite dangerous and a significant threat to both people and property, it had been downgraded from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm. This reduces the risk of wind damage, but there are still expectations for severe flooding.

AccuWeather estimated that Hurricane/Tropical Storm Florence would cause around $30 billion to $60 billion in economic impact and damage, less than hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Sandy.

With that relative level of damage, it seems likely that Lumber Liquidators will only see a modest boost in net sales due to Hurricane Florence, most likely less than 0.5% of annual sales and potentially negligible after accounting for the negative impact of store closures.

Effect On Financials

A 1% boost to annual sales from a hurricane would temporarily add around $11 million to Lumber Liquidators' revenue. This would translate into approximately $4 million in added gross profit and perhaps $2 million in net income after income tax and added SG&A is factored out. As noted before, hurricane related sales tend to peter out after several quarters and there is no apparent long-lasting impact on sales. Therefore, Lumber Liquidators' value may be boosted by around $0.07 per share by a hurricane that temporarily adds 1% to annual sales.

Hurricane Florence's impact (and other hurricanes of similar damage causing potential) may add around $0.03 or less to Lumber Liquidators' value.

Conclusion

While stores in hurricane affected regions may see a large temporary boost in sales, the overall effect on a company such as Lumber Liquidators with stores in most states is pretty minor. For example, stores in hurricane affected regions could see a 20% boost in sales in the quarter after a hurricane, followed by a 10% boost the next quarter and a 5% boost the quarter after that. However, if only 5% of stores are in that region, the effect on total company sales is only 1% in the first quarter, 0.5% in the second quarter, and 0.25% in the third quarter. This adds up to around a 0.4% increase in annual sales, which only adds pennies to the stock value given that there is no permanent increase in sales beyond those few quarters. Thus, hurricanes appear to have no real impact on Lumber Liquidators' valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.