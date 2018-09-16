The Transports ETF Is The First Of The 5 Equity ETFs To Set A New High In September

The Russell 2000 ETF held my monthly pivot at $169.83 last week with my annual pivot at $165.04 and my quarterly risky level at $177.79.

The Transports ETF set its all-time high of $209.43 on Friday and is above my annual pivot of $204.61 with my quarterly risky level at $215.57.

The Nasdaq 100 QQQs ETF closed last week on my quarterly pivot of $183.98 with my monthly risky level of $188.50.

The Spiders ETF is above my quarterly pivot of $288.57, which targets my weekly risky level of $293.75.

The Diamonds ETF is above my monthly value level of $253.81, which targets my quarterly risky level of $265.00.

Today I will show the daily charts and the key value levels, pivots and risky levels.

All five equity ETFs have positive but overbought weekly charts, so we switch our focus to the daily charts and the key trading levels. Here's today's scorecard:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $256.74. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 90.76, up from 89.71 on Sept. 7 and above 80.00, making the ETF an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My monthly, annual and semiannual value levels are $253.81, $246.52 and $243.29, respectively, with weekly and quarterly risky levels of $365.00 and $264.99, respectively, which are below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26. To reach bull market territory, DIA needs to trade above $279.84.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $285.61. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 91.58 versus 91.98 on Sept. 7 with both readings still above 90.00. This is a warning that SPY continues as an "inflating parabolic bubble".

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My annual and semiannual value levels are $276.34 and $270.84, respectively, with monthly and quarterly pivots of $285.45 and $288.57, respectively, with this week's risky level at $293.75 versus the all-time intraday high of $291.74 set on Aug. 29. To reach bull market territory, SPY needs to trade above $303.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $181.13. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 84.23 versus 86.17 on Sept. 7 with both readings well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My semiannual and annual value levels are $169.40 and $156.14, respectively, with my weekly and quarterly pivots at $184.63 and $183.98, respectively, and my monthly risky level at $188.50 versus the all-time intraday high of $187.53 set on Aug. 30. QQQ is in bull market territory 22.6% above its Feb. 9 low of $150.13.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The Transports ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $201.94. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 87.09, up from 85.13 on Sept. 7 with both readings well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My monthly and semiannual value levels are $196.57 and $181.19, respectively, with my annual pivot of $204.61 and weekly and quarterly risky levels of $211.47 and $215.57, respectively. To reach bull market territory, IYT needs to trade above $211.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The small-cap ETF has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $169.49. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 85.08 versus 85.45 on Sept. 7 with both readings above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My annual and semiannual value levels are $165.04 and $154.04, respectively, with my monthly pivot at $169.83 and my quarterly risky level at $177.79. IWM closed last week above $171.00, returning to bull market territory 20.3% above its Feb. 9 low of $142.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.