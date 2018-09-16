Treasury Yields Are Rising, Junk Bonds Stable, Utility Dividends Still Favored

Today, I will show the daily charts and the key value levels, pivots and risky levels.
The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)
The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.
The Treasury Bond ETF ($118.55 on Sept. 14) is down 6.6% year to date with a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $120.17 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $125.11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 52.07 last week, down from 62.76 on Sept. 7.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $114.72 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $125.11.
The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)
The Utility Stock ETF ($54.30 on Sept. 14) is up 3.1% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $53.44 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.86. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 85.05 versus 86.06 on Sept. 7 with both readings well above the overbought threshold of 80.00. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.24% dividend yield.
Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $50.62 and $49.98, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $54.46 and weekly risky level of $55.14. My semiannual pivot of $53.86 should remain as a magnet.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)
The Junk Bond ETF ($36.02 on Sept. 14) is down 1.9% year to date with a positive but overbought weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $35.88 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.58. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 82.26 versus 82.48 on Sept. 7 with both readings above the overbought threshold of 80.00 this week.
Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.21 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.
