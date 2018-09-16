Treasury Yields Are Rising, Junk Bonds Stable, Utility Dividends Still Favored

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF is challenging its 200-day simple moving average of $36.06 for the first time since Jan. 8 when the average was $37.03.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF is above a "golden cross" between my semiannual and annual pivots of $53.86 and $54.46 respectively.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF is trading between weekly levels of $117.86 and $120.30 below a "death cross".

Today, I will show the daily charts and the key value levels, pivots and risky levels.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury Bond ETF ($118.55 on Sept. 14) is down 6.6% year to date with a negative weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $120.17 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $125.11. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 52.07 last week, down from 62.76 on Sept. 7.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $114.72 and $109.86, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average of $125.11.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Utility Stock ETF ($54.30 on Sept. 14) is up 3.1% year to date and has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $53.44 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $48.86. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 85.05 versus 86.06 on Sept. 7 with both readings well above the overbought threshold of 80.00. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.24% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my monthly and quarterly value levels of $50.62 and $49.98, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot of $54.46 and weekly risky level of $55.14. My semiannual pivot of $53.86 should remain as a magnet.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($36.02 on Sept. 14) is down 1.9% year to date with a positive but overbought weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $35.88 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.58. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 82.26 versus 82.48 on Sept. 7 with both readings above the overbought threshold of 80.00 this week.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly and semiannual value levels of $35.21 and $31.15, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $37.15 and $37.23, respectively.

