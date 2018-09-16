Lovesac: Widening Losses Are A Red Flag

Lovesac recently reported Q2 results, the first earnings release the company has given since going public in July at $16 per share.

Lovesac (LOVE), the maker of sectionals and beanbags that recently went public in July, has just reported its first earnings quarter since its IPO. The results were a mixed bag: Lovesac deftly beat expectations on the top line, with revenue growth accelerating yet again (Lovesac's growth rates so far in the first half of FY19 have far exceeded growth rates in FY18). However, the company shed a few points of gross margin and saw net losses nearly triple - making us wonder if the company sacrificed margin or pushed through too many discounts in order to achieve growth.

Since its IPO, Lovesac has traded roughly flat. It hovered around $20 in its first day of trading, and it's still at ~$20 now - though relative to the initial IPO price of $16, shares of Lovesac have returned a decent 25%.

LOVE data by YCharts

The company remains a micro-cap stock: with 12.9 million shares outstanding post-IPO, Lovesac has a current market cap just shy of $270 million. In my view, this is an IPO to be avoided - it's far too experimental and has such a limited track record for execution to be considered for serious long-term investment.

There's no doubt that Lovesac's growth is impressive. Typically, a growth IPO investor would only care about the top line - but that rule really only applies to technology companies, preferably those with a strong subscription revenue base. With a company like Lovesac that has to make and sell individual products, however, the bottom line matters. A declining gross margin this quarter indicates shrinking unit economics - and combined with a business model that focuses heavily on an expensive retail footprint (as I noted in my original article), this company might not have as much longevity as investors would hope.

In my view, it's best to stay on the sidelines for Lovesac. The company's revenue growth, north of 60%, is truly tempting - but investors run the risk of Lovesac being a flighty lifestyle fad that is undergoing a temporary growth spurt. There are far better companies to invest in.

Q2 recap: astonishing growth, but costly to achieve

Here's a look at Lovesac's results in the second quarter:

Figure 1. Lovesac 2Q19 results

Source: Lovesac investor relations

Revenues grew 60% y/y to $33.2 million, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $30.5 million (+47% y/y) by a large thirteen-point margin. A large quarterly beat on the first earnings report tends to set the momentum for a recent IPO's trading pattern, so the fact that Lovesac was able to drive such strong growth is a positive signal.

Note also that this quarter's growth rate represents a meaningful acceleration from quarters past. In 1Q19, Lovesac had grown revenues at 57% y/y; and in FY18, full-year revenue growth clocked in at only 33%. To the naked eye, this seems like Lovesac is just now hitting its stride. The company reported in its earnings press release that the sales strength was driven by both "an increase in new customers combined with an increase in the total number of units sold."

But we do have to check what's going on under the hood. Notice, first of all, that gross profits fell to 53.7%, down 190 bps from 55.6% in 2Q18. Retail and consumer products stocks typically get hammered on such dramatic moves in gross margin, and Lovesac should be no different. Recently, the company entered into a partnership with Costco (COST) wherein Lovesac operates mini-showrooms inside Costco warehouses - but this channel expansion may come at the cost of margins. Lovesac may also be discounting more heavily to achieve sales growth - currently, its website is running a promo: 30% off Sactionald and 25% off Sacs:

Figure 2. Lovesac promotions

Source: Lovesac.com

The driving point here: Lovesac's growth isn't cheap. It came at the expense of gross margins. And until Lovesac can prove that it can drive both strong sales growth as well as expanded gross margins, investors will be skittish on this stock. After all, investors are banking on Lovesac's premium brand image and >50% gross margins to drive its profit growth.

There's one more growth driver that lent a hand in expanding sales this quarter, but at a steep cost: Lovesac's retail footprint expansion. Lovesac's self-owned stores have long been a cornerstone of its go-to-market strategy, and this quarter, the company opened five new showrooms and closed one, or a net add of four showrooms to end the quarter at 72 (+16% y/y). In the first half of FY19, the company has added six net new showrooms.

The larger presence Lovesac has inside malls and shopping outlets, of course, the more customers it can attract. But this growth strategy isn't cheap. Through the first half of this year, Lovesac has spent -$6.0 million on capex. If we had in the -$13.3 million of operating cash flow burn, the company has generated negative free cash flow of -$19.3 million in 1H19 alone. Relative to 1H18's free cash flow burn of -$11.8 million, this represents nearly a doubling of FCF losses:

Figure 3. Lovesac cash flow

Source: Lovesac investor relations

As of the end of Q2, Lovesac has just $48.2 million of cash remaining on its balance sheet. At its current burn rate, the company has barely over a year left of liquidity. This puts Lovesac in a fairly precarious position - its growth seemingly relies on heavy spending, so it will be forced to raise capital to maintain it. Fortunately for the company, the stock is up since the IPO and its balance sheet is clear of debt, so Lovesac could probably raise either equity or debt capital with relative ease.

Still, however, Lovesac will have to justify its growing losses. Net losses this quarter nearly tripled to -$7.0 million, and the company's pro forma EPS of -$0.27 missed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.25. Given Lovesac's current expansion binge, these losses are likely to get worse before they get better.

Key takeaways

Lovesac remains an IPO to be avoided. The company's tremendous growth comes at the cost of its bottom line, and Lovesac's retail expansion strategy may hit a wall if the company's cash balances dry up. Perhaps most concerning of all is the company's two-point drop in gross margin - if the company has to discount heavily in order to achieve growth, the premium brand that investors are banking on may be an illusion after all.

