Chimera: 7.75% From This New mREIT Preferred

Another REIT has come to market with a preferred stock, adding perpetual capital to their capital structure

Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) is a mortgage REIT with a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, Agency RMBS, and other real estate related securities.

At June 30, 2018, approximately 59% of their investment portfolio was residential mortgage loans, 33% was Agency MBS and 8% was Non-Agency RMBS.

The details of the offering are:

The preliminary prospectus can be found here, and the term sheet here.

The following table shows Chimera's preferred coverage ratio, an important consideration when assessing whether to look at the new issue.

With strong coverage multiples, Chimera's preferred has a significant cushion and warrants further consideration and investigation.

The following table shows the details on Chimera's outstanding preferred stock:

And the pricing:

The new issue (if purchased at par) does not come with a concession to outstanding issues, but allows an investor to own it at par. I would expect that the issue will trade over the counter at a discount at first, as the outstandings currently have a yield advantage. I would want to own this at $24.85 or lower in order to have the yield be comparable (2.80%) to the existing preferred stock.

Assuming we can get the new issue at a reasonable price, or even at the worst case of par, value has to be further determined by assessing the preferred relative to an investor's available options (Disclosure - I am long the Cherry Hill Series A and the NYMTO).

I think the Chimera preferred shows well against the peer group, although it lags New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) (NYMTN), Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) (CHMI.PA) and PennyMac (PMT) (PMT.PB).

The stripped yield, graphically:

Stripped price, graphically:

As many investors realize (especially those that read my preferred reviews), mortgage REIT preferred stocks typically come with lower yields than the common stock. This is because the preferred dividend is known (common isn't) and the shares are less volatile.

I like the fact that the Chimera preferred have a smaller "yield give" than the peer group average, as the cost of stability is lower and investors are not giving up as much yield.

Cost of stability, graphically:

Similarly, I find it helpful to look at the risk premium of the peer group. While it stands to reason that the higher yielding will have greater risk premiums, I believe it is important to put the premium in context and to get a feel for the market's view of risk (high yield CDX is currently 319 bps).

Personally, I will take the preferred at +480 bps rather than high yield at +319 bps. The Chimera preferred shows well versus peers, as we would expect given its higher yield.

A look at the equity is often helpful in order to gauge how the first loss piece of the capital structure has performed. Over the last year, Chimera has been middle of the pack in terms of total return.

CIM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last three years, Chimera has led the pack.

CIM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the last five years, they have led the pack by a large margin.

CIM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line: I like the Chimera Series A preferred and will probably look at buying some for some of my accounts if I can get it at the price I like it (I am patient).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI.PA, NYMTO, NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.