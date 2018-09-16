Technically Speaking For The Week Of September 10-14

Nada. Zip. Bupkis. Nothing. Zero. Those are the adjectives that are running through my head as I try to come up with a description of the overall trend of the news flow right now. We're between earnings seasons, so there isn't any talk of hitting or missing numbers. The economic news has fallen into a somewhat predictable pattern of being pretty damn good. The Fed is gradually raising rates (and the economy is, once again, expanding "moderately"). There's an awful lot of "lather, rinse, repeat" right now. Of course, this is when something - usually completely unexpected - comes crashing through the window mucking everything up (at which time, traders slip from absolute calm to complete panic and everyone starts posting links from Zero Hedge). So, of course, stay tuned. But, for now, enjoy the calm.

The Census Bureau released its latest annual income and poverty report this week. First, cue both left and right outrage over some aspect of the report (the left will argue it undercounts while the right will come up with its own alternate calculation methods that vastly differ from the Census data). Frankly, I've always found the government stats people in all departments to be really good at their jobs, meaning the data is about as accurate as you can get. Here's the key data on income trends from the report:

There are a couple of key takeaways from above. First, notice that no one gained any ground in the early 2000s' expansion. In fact, both Hispanics and Blacks lost a bit of ground. Second, there's a big move higher for most groups starting in about 2013, which coincidentally corresponds with a change in survey methodology (see page 12 of 74 in this PDF which will link to a longer explanation somewhere else). I think the central takeaway is that we're just now really getting over all the financial devastation of the financial crisis, which provides a remarkably well thought out link to my final point (almost like I planned it).

Can we please get it right when talking about the last recession? Because we're ten years out from the Great Recession (there are those capitals again), we're seeing a ton of retrospectives on what happened. I've also seen the incredibly uninformed trope that we should have recovered in a mere few years from the event. No. This is not even close to reality. The US experienced a "balance sheet recession," which is one of the most pronounced economic contractions an economy can experience. It takes forever to recover from these events. For more, please see this from 1933: Irving Fisher's Debt Deflation Theory of Great Depressions. It describes with remarkable accuracy what happened. It's almost like he knew what he was talking about.

So, let's see how we did this week, shall we?

Bulls should be very happy because this is what a bullish performance table looks like. The equity markets rose and the bond markets were down. The only negative here is that the IWMs' performance was middling - ideally, in a really strong bull market, the small caps race ahead as traders say, "Hey - I really want more risk." But that's a small complaint. Overall, this was a good week.

Two 5-minute weekly charts capture everything you need to know about the last five days:

Notice the red line, which is the 200-minute EMA? That line removes most of the noise from all the daily fluctuations. The red line rose most of the week, which means the overall trend was up. The absolute point move was small - just a few points. But still we moved higher.

Once again, pay attention to the red line; it moved lower throughout the week. Like the DIAs, the move was slight in absolute terms - prices only dropped about half a point. But the overall trend was down.

And, speaking of EMAs, let's put out on our noise-canceling headphones and look at the daily EMAs for all three major averages: the SPYs, QQQs, and IWMs:

The most important trendline - the 200-day EMA - has been moving higher for the last year. And right now, the shorter EMAs are not only above the 200-day EMA, but they are also moving higher. The only drawback to this chart is the MACD, which is neutral.

Everything I said about the SPY, copy and paste it here.

More cutting and pasting, with the exception of the MACD commentary. Momentum here is moving lower and has given a sell signal.

Here's my final thought: With all this good news, why aren't we screamingly higher? GDP growth was strong, and earnings were great; everything is humming along. Why are the averages making really big gains? Just sayin.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.