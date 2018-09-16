Dividend Champion Spotlight: MSA Safety Inc.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The dividend is well funded by cash flows, and moderately grown to prevent a downturn from threatening MSA's ability to afford its dividend payment.

The core markets that MSA sells to are cyclical, which can cause cash flow metrics to be volatile.

MSA Safety Inc. is a prominent player in the safety industry, manufacturing breathing apparatuses, gas detection products, and more. The company has raised its dividend 47 consecutive times.

As industries advance, there is a constant push to move safety standards higher. This is evidenced through the decades, as working conditions have steadily improved over time. This constant assessment of industrial safety, and the obvious benefits to providing safety measures throughout industry, make companies like MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) interesting potential investments. Today's dividend champion spotlight, MSA, has an impressive 47-year dividend growth streak. With large emerging markets striving to get safety up to the 21st century, MSA has some strong growth opportunities as we enter industry's next age of safety.

MSA actually stands for Mine Safety Appliances. The company was founded in Cranberry Township, PA, in 1914. Despite the meaning of the acronym, the company is actually quite involved in various other industries. The MSA of today designs and manufactures products that provide personnel and facility protection and safety in harsh environments.

Source: MSA Safety Inc.

The company's product portfolio is headlined by breathing apparatuses and gas detection equipment. However, it holds top 3 global market positions in virtually all of its product categories. The company does more than $1 billion in annual revenues.

Financial Performance

Source: Ycharts

MSA has seen pretty steady revenue growth over the past decade. Depending on the economic environment, the company's top line grows at a low to mid-single-digit rate. The recent surge in revenues is mostly the result of its acquisition of Globe, a manufacturer of fire fighting gear. This past quarter MSA's organic revenues grew 5%, while growth was 17.5% when you factor in the acquisition.

When evaluating the financial performance of a company, the first major criteria I look for is profitability. I measure this in two ways. First, I want to see operating margins expand or hold constant. Declining margin trends are a large red flag. Secondly, I want to see the company convert a healthy amount of its revenues into free cash flow. If a company can convert at least 10% of its revenues into cash flow, that company has the financial resources to grow its dividend and reinvest for growth without leaning too heavily on debt.

Source: Ycharts

The first encouraging sign we see is that operating margins have trended higher over the past 10 years. I take the recent crash in operating margin with a grain of salt because it relates to special charges such as tax reform and old liability charges. These won't repeat moving forward. Looking at cash flow conversion, the results are a bit more inconsistent than I would like. MSA has performed well at times, and has had very poor conversion rates at other times.

This partially has to do with the cyclical nature of core markets that MSA services such as oil and gas. To help this, management has worked to help profitability by slimming SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales over the past few years.

Source: Ycharts

The next metric I look at is a company's cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a way to get a read on how effective a company is with its deployed resources at generating cash flow. A company with a high CROCI is typically asset light and profitable. It is also a good gauge on the strength of a company's "moat". I look for this rate to come in at the low teens, or higher.

Source: Ycharts

Again, we see more inconsistency. What is troubling is that the company's CROCI has trended downward before its acquisition of Globe thew the metric out of whack. It appears that the company's CROCI has rebounded to the bottom end of the benchmark since the acquisition has been worked into the financial results of MSA, but this really needs to be monitored over the next year or two.

Source: Ycharts

The last place I look in the financials is the balance sheet. A company that is over-levered can face cash flow and liquidity issues. We see that debt has risen over the past 10 years, a common observation given the low interest rate environment that has existed. MSA has taken on some debt to fund the Globe acquisition, so despite MSA being levered to 2.9X EBITDA, I see this being paid down. MSA has a long-term history of operating below my 2.5X EBITDA debt threshold.

Dividend Outlook

MSA has a storied tradition as a dividend growth stock, with 47 years of consecutive dividend hikes to its name. Today, the dividend is paid quarterly and totals an annual payout of $1.52 per share. The dividend is currently offering a yield to investors of 1.47% given the price of shares. This is well below the 3% that investors can yield from 10-year US treasuries. This lower yield may turn away investors whose primary focus is income generation.

Source: Ycharts

The dividend has grown modestly, but at a pace that exceeds historical inflation rates. Over the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 5.1%. The dividend is well funded, with a cash flow payout ratio of just over 44%. The modest and controlled payout ratio helps MSA navigate the inconsistencies of its free cash flow.

Despite the most recent dividend hike coming in above the average at 8.6%, I would advise investors to continue expecting that growth rate to hover around 5-6%. MSA's business doesn't have the explosive growth that warrants double-digit increases.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Any time a business operates within industrial spaces, there are various macro-level factors that can both help and hurt the business. MSA is no exception to this. The business stands to see a lot of opportunity in emerging markets.

Source: MSA Safety Inc.

Only 38% of MSA's revenues come from outside of the Americas, which means that labor intensive emerging markets such as China and India offer opportunities for growth as they modernize and raise their safety standards.

In addition, MSA's core products only serve a fraction of the overall safety market. Acquisitions can offer MSA the opportunity to expand into new safety categories - provided the proper synergies are present.

There are also some risks in the niche type nature of MSA's business. While safety is a need in all industrial settings, MSA does rely on some specific markets more heavily than others. For example, its gas detection products are heavily reliant on the activity level of fossil fuel production. Gas detection products account for a third of total revenues, so a downturn in mining/oil exploration would have a negative impact on MSA's business performance.

Source: MSA Safety Inc.

In addition, industrial infrastructure spending is reliant on strong economic conditions. In other words, companies shy away from investments and facility upgrades during recessions. A recessionary environment would harm demand for many of MSA's industrial product offerings.

Valuation

The long running bull market has been good to industrial stocks such as MSA, and the stock currently trades near 52-week highs at $105 per share. Analysts currently project MSA to end the fiscal year with earnings per share of $4.43. Based on this forecast, the stock is currently trading at approximately 23.7X full-year earnings. This is just slightly higher than the 22.6X earnings multiple that has been the 10-year median for MSA.

When we look at the yield on free cash flow, we see that this metric also falls somewhere in the "middle". Free cash flow yield is important because I prioritize maximizing the amount of FCF I receive per dollar invested. Cash flow is the "life blood" of a business. By optimizing the amount you receive on your investment, you are putting yourself in a strong position to realize strong returns. I look for a free cash flow yield to come in at the high single digits to indicate value.

Source: Ycharts

The current yield of 3.02% doesn't meet this benchmark, which shouldn't be a surprise because we are in a period of strong economic activity. The market puts a premium on industrial stocks during market upswings. The times when FCF yield actually met our value benchmark were the three times over the past 10 years when the industrial markets saw weakness. This is when you want to buy companies like MSA.

Wrapping Up

MSA has strong positioning in the global safety market and is a leader in its core product categories. Its dividend is well funded by cash flow, even if the cyclical nature of the business can occasionally interrupt financial metrics. The company is poised to see opportunity in emerging markets that will continue to modernize to higher safety standards.

Still, the cyclical nature of the markets that MSA plays in warrants some patience with the stock. I don't like to consider industrials during peak periods of industrial activity. Investors should wait for some economic turbulence - a market crash, a downturn in oil prices, etc., before resetting and giving MSA a fresh look.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.