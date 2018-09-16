Thursday's 10-Year TIPS Reopening Looks Attractive, But...

The inflation breakeven rate is trending at 2.12%, still in the "neutral zone" and below current U.S. inflation of 2.7%.

The problem? A 5-year TIPS is currently yielding 1 basis point higher than a 10-year. Why buy a longer-term with a lower yield?

The current trend indicates a real yield around 0.88%, which is attractive, at least based on auctions over the last seven years.

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday will reopen CUSIP 912828Y38 at auction, creating a 9-year, 10-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security. This TIPS - which originally auctioned on July 19 - carries a coupon rate of 0.750%.

Because this TIPS trades on the secondary market, we can get a very good idea of its current after-inflation yield and price right now, a few days before the auction.

The best data source for reopening auctions is Bloomberg's Current Treasury Yields page, which provides real-time updates on CUSIP 912828Y38, the most recent TIPS of this term. As of Friday, it was trading with a real yield to maturity of 0.88% and a price of $98.73 for $100 of par value. It is trading at a discount because the real yield is higher than the coupon rate of 0.750%.

You can double-check that result on the Wall Street Journal's Closing Prices page, which updates each weekday at the market's close. Friday's listing shows this TIPS - which matures 2028 July 15 - with a real yield of 0.873% and a price of about $98.84.

Finally, to track the yield trend, check the U.S. Treasury's Real Yields Curve page, which provides yield estimates for full-term 10-year TIPS. The 10-year closed Friday with a yield of 0.89%, which is in line with the other estimates, given its slightly longer term.

A 10-year TIPS with an after-inflation yield of close to 0.90% is very attractive, at least by the standards of the last seven years. Since July 2011, only 1 auction out of 42 of this term has generated a real yield to maturity of higher than 0.90%. That was a reopening on May 17, which generated an after-inflation yield of 0.934%.

Also, investors should keep in mind that this TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.00393 on the settlement date of September 28. That means buyers will be paying slightly higher than par, but also getting a small amount of accrued inflation. That index won't significantly affect your investment's total cost.

Yield curve has flipped

But here is the one issue that might give you pause: A 5-year TIPS currently carries a higher real yield than a 10-year TIPS. As of Friday, the Treasury estimated a real yield of 0.90% for a 5-year TIPS versus 0.89% for a full-term 10-year TIPS. This is highly unusual, and it makes the 5-year TIPS a lot more attractive investment than a 10-year TIPS (Higher yield, shorter term). Here is a chart showing both the 5-year and 10-year real yields over the last three years, with the trend lines merging in the last few weeks:

Shorter-term yields are being pushed higher by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise its Federal Funds Rate twice more in 2018 - first in late September and then again in mid-December. That would push short-term interest rates - such as for the 4-week Treasury - close to 2.5%, up from the current 2.0%. With inflation running solidly above 2.0%, these Fed increases look highly likely.

The trend for longer-term interest rates is a lot more uncertain, but the nominal 10-year climbed to 3.0% on Friday, up 10 basis points since September 4. So the trend is wavering, but generally higher. There were indications this week that the European Union may begin phasing out quantitative easing, which should push global interest rates higher, if only slightly.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a nominal 10-year Treasury yielding 3.0% on Friday, this TIPS reopening right now would have a 10-year inflation breakeven rate of 2.12%, about 4 basis points higher than the original auction on July 19. So this TIPS would outperform a nominal Treasury if inflation averages higher than 2.12% over the next 10 years (U.S. inflation is currently running at 2.7%).

Here is a chart showing the three-year trend line for the 10-year inflation breakeven rate:

Inflation breakeven rates have climbed from the very low levels of 2016, when TIPS were a screaming buy versus nominal Treasurys. Today's breakeven rate falls into the "neutral zone," meaning that TIPS are neither cheap nor expensive versus nominal Treasurys.

A rate of 2.16% indicates that investors don't believe that inflation will continue higher than 2.5% over the longer term, and that's probably reasonable. But TIPS provide inflation insurance, and the breakeven rate of 2.16% means this insurance is still relatively cheap.

Thinking of buying a longer-term nominal Treasury? I'd strongly suggest looking at the 2-year (2.78%) or 5-year (2.90%) versus a 10-year at 3.00%.

Why invest in this 10-year TIPS?

If you think real yields are getting close to a top, this is the time to buy, to lock in a higher real yield over a longer term. If you believe that the U.S. economy is about to substantially slow, or go into recession, this TIPS - or even a nominal 10-year Treasury - is a good investment. This 10-year TIPS is an extremely safe investment with a reasonable yield. Just buy it and add it to your ultra-safe allocation. You are building a TIPS ladder and don't yet have an issue maturing in 2028.

I probably won't be a buyer at this auction, mainly because I bought an earlier 10-year maturing in 2028 and have twice invested in 5-year TIPS this year.

This TIPS will reopen again in mid-November, and there will be a final 5-year TIPS reopening in December, which will follow shortly after the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. That one will be interesting.

I will be reporting Thursday's auction result soon after the closing at 1 p.m. EDT.

Here is the history of all 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions since January 2011:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.