SurveyMonkey: IPO Valuation Update

Still, SurveyMonkey's growth appears to have hit a wall, and though the company is closer to profitability than most SaaS peers, it's still not exciting enough to warrant investment.

With an update in its IPO filing to include its first pass at a pricing range, SurveyMonkey (SVMK) - the creator of survey-taking software that powers millions of online questionnaires - is inching closer to its initial public offering, expected sometime in late September or early October. It has printed a price range of $9-$11 for this IPO - which, by indicating a midpoint valuation of $1.29 billion, represents a "down round" from SurveyMonkey's prior valuation of $2 billion.

That valuation of $2 billion was notched nearly four years ago in December 2014, per a Wall Street Journal article. Over a four-year period, high-growth investors typically expect returns of 2-3x, if not more - and certainly, much more than that for pre-IPO technology investments. The fact that SurveyMonkey is now going public at barely more than half of its private valuation marks a huge defeat for a once-popular platform.

Down rounds are rare, but not unheard of, within the tech sector. Here's a rundown of IPOs that have opened to a down round within the past several years:

Cloudera (CLDR), a maker of enterprise Hadoop software.

Blue Apron (APRN), the meal kit vendor.

MongoDB (MDB), an open-source non-relational database software vendor.

Domo (DOMO), a business intelligence software platform.

Needless to say, down rounds are anathema in Silicon Valley and are a signal of slowing momentum for the company. Of the well-known companies listed above, only one, MongoDB, has managed to take off post-IPO, returning more than 2x in less than one year. Cloudera and Domo have been approximately flat (and still trading at less than half of their prior private valuations), and Blue Apron has been the subject of high-profile criticism and is one of the worst-performing IPOs of 2017.

With the exception of Blue Apron, all of these companies were still growing at ~30%-plus at the time of IPO, and save for Cloudera, whose growth has slipped to the mid-20s, each of these companies can still be given the "high-growth" label.

SurveyMonkey, on the other hand, doesn't have that growth label going for it. The depressed pricing is likely an indication of weak institutional demand for the offering, and I wouldn't expect SurveyMonkey shares to take off in their public debut like other SaaS companies.

Of course, a company doesn't need growth to become successful. SurveyMonkey's best bet, in my view, is to lean on its near-profitability status as its key selling point. Its stock can benefit a lot from taking the Twitter (TWTR) approach - Twitter isn't growing anymore either, with its base of MAUs and DAUs flattening, but the stock discovered a newfound resurgence earlier this year when the company hit breakeven GAAP EPS and committed itself to remaining profitable.

In my view, SurveyMonkey is one of the least exciting deals to come to the IPO markets this year. This is an older technology brand that is trying to play up a quasi-subscription software model in order to raise IPO capital and pay off debt. Its best days are likely behind it, and though SurveyMonkey has achieved a respectable level of dominance in its space, it is likely now too oversaturated to achieve anything beyond low-teens growth. I'll be keeping an eye on this company as the IPO draws nearer, but don't expect to jump in.

Valuation update

As previously noted, SurveyMonkey has indicated a pricing range of $9 to $11 per share in this offering. The one caveat here is that initial pricing indications are not concrete, and especially in the earlier part of 2018, software companies have been able to push their ranges higher (and certainly open for trading above the pricing range). Still, however, this "down round" pricing is an important signal as to early institutional demand for the offering.

SurveyMonkey has also firmed up its offering structure, which can be summarized in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey offering details

Source: SurveyMonkey S-1A filing

The company is offering 13.5 million shares in the offering, which indicates an IPO size of $135 million at the midpoint of the pricing range. The company has also received a subsequent private placement offer from Salesforce Ventures, which will be committing to purchasing $40 million of shares at whatever the final IPO price is (at the moment, this indicates 4 million shares at $10 apiece). After considering fees, the company expects to net $157.6 million in clean proceeds from both the IPO and private placement.

With a total of 121.39 million shares, this gives SurveyMonkey a market cap of $1.21 billion post-IPO. The company also has $43.4 million of cash as of its 2Q18 balance sheet, alongside $410.0 million of debt, indicating a current net debt position of $366.6 million. If we also factor in the $157.6 million of expected net IPO proceeds ($100 million of which will be directed toward debt paydown), SurveyMonkey's net debt position trims down to $209.0 million, and its enterprise value is $1.42 billion.

Here's a refresher to where the company's financials stand:

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey financials

Source: SurveyMonkey S-1A filing

In the first half of this year, the company has managed to reinvigorate growth, with 1H18 revenues growing 13.8% y/y to $121.2 million (which compares very favorably to 5.5% y/y growth in FY17). This reinvigoration was likely an IPO-positioning stunt, however (companies can notch a much higher valuation for showing accelerating revenue growth), that cost the company's bottom-line progress: gross margins dipped 50 bps in the first half of the year and net losses widened to -$27.2 million, representing a -22.5% net margin (460 bps worse than -17.9% in 1H17).

If we assume that SurveyMonkey can sustain its 13.8% y/y growth rate into the full FY18, we arrive at a revenue estimate of $249.0 million for the year. This puts SurveyMonkey's indicated valuation at 5.70x EV/FY18 revenues.

Clearly, this isn't an overly expensive valuation. There are plenty of SaaS companies trading at 8-9x forward revenues, and especially for a recent IPO, valuations in the double digits aren't uncommon. However, SurveyMonkey's muted valuation is a reflection of its lower growth. Very few SaaS companies are growing only in the mid-teens, and their valuations are correspondingly weak. Here's where comparable "low-growth" SaaS companies that are showing 10-15% revenue growth are currently trading:

WK EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

If you compare SurveyMonkey's valuation against other recent IPOs that are growing much faster, its 5.7x revenue multiple seems like a steep discount. However, if you compare it with other "legacy" software companies as in the peer set above, its valuation is much more in line.

Key takeaways

In short, don't expect a huge valuation premium for SurveyMonkey. Its decent operating margins and barely positive free cash flows hardly excuse the company's floundering growth rate. The company has also shown in the first half of FY18 that in order to produce >10% growth, margins must be sacrificed. This is a company that can't scale meaningfully beyond where it's at today, and the weak $9-$11 pricing range is an indication of that reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.