Tenable: Hypergrowth Justifies Premium Valuation

Investors are probably balking at Tenable's high valuation (the stock now has a double-digit revenue multiple), but a product with a massive TAM and a strong track record for growth give Tenable plenty of upside potential.

Tenable Holdings, a cybersecurity company that went public in July at $23 per share, has just reported its first earnings quarter since going public.

Two months after going public, Tenable Holdings (TENB), a cybersecurity company whose products help enterprises manage "cyber exposure" across a variety of IT assets, has reported its first earnings quarter. The good news is that Tenable Holdings beat Wall Street's expectations, which is an important test for a newly public company that helps to determine its trading momentum and ability to withstand Street pressure. The unfortunate news is that investors weren't particularly satisfied with the smallish beat to consensus estimates, and recoiled at the company's relatively high valuation. Since reporting earnings, Tenable shares have retreated from all-time highs, though shares are still 48% above the IPO price of $23 and about 10% higher than the closing price on the first day of trading:

In my view, Tenable's pullback affords investors a chance to buy into a fast-growing cybersecurity company at a neat discount. I noted in a prior article that, 2018 being an election year, cybersecurity companies are likely to see a bump in recognition and bookings, and it wouldn't be unreasonable to see a rally in the sector in the last quarter of this year. Tenable itself is one of the growth leaders of the pack - with many category leaders like FireEye (FEYE) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) having more or less settled into lower growth rates as a result of near-complete penetration of their markets, Tenable is one of the few high-growth cybersecurity names left that investors have an opportunity to catch before it becomes a Goliath.

This growth comes at a price, of course. A quick check on where Tenable is currently trading - at its current price of $34 per share, and with 91.08 million shares outstanding post-IPO, Tenable currently has a market cap of $3.10 billion. If we add back the $23.7 million of cash on Tenable's Q2 balance sheet as well as $229.5 million of net IPO proceeds that closed after the Q2 reporting period, we are left with an enterprise value of $2.85 billion.

Alongside Q2 earnings results, Tenable also unveiled its guidance ranges for the year:

Figure 1. Tenable guidance

Source: Tenable investor relations

Tenable's expected $260-$261 million in revenues for the year represents a rather conservative 39% y/y growth rate; for this view to come true, Tenable's revenue growth would have to slip to the low 30s in the back half of the year, which is rather unlikely. Nevertheless, if we take the conservative midpoint ($260.5 million) of Tenable's stated guidance range, we arrive at a current valuation of 10.9x EV/FY18 revenues.

There are certainly far cheaper stocks to invest in, particularly in cybersecurity. Tenable's superior growth rate, however, more than justifies its premium valuation. Rather than compare it to slower-growing cybersecurity stocks, compare Tenable against a company like Okta (OKTA), the single-sign on provider that has returned ~3x since its IPO and is now currently trading at a ludicrous >20x forward revenues:

Okta's revenue growth is only a tad bid stronger than Tenable's; clearly, there is room for upside on an ~11x forward revenue valuation for a company with such strong growth prospects. In addition, Tenable only posts modest losses that hint at a breakeven operating margin sometime in the near future. In my view, this is a growth stock that can stage an explosive breakout - use the pullback to build a position.

Q2 download: revenue beats, but billings slowdown concern and gross margin decline limits cheer

Here's a look at the first earnings release that Tenable posted since going public:

Figure 2. Tenable 2Q18 results

Source: Tenable investor relations

Revenues grew 44% y/y to $63.6 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $62.8 million (+42% y/y) by a two-point margin. This marks only a two-point deceleration from last quarter's growth rate of 46% y/y - with this kind of performance in the first half of the year, it's unlikely that Tenable's growth rate will slide into the low 30s in the back half of this year (which is the implication of its guidance). This quarter also marks the first time that Tenable's revenues exceeded the $250 million annual run rate milestone.

The company also noted that it signed on 282 new enterprise clients in the quarter, ending Q2 with 30% y/y growth in the client base. In addition, 33 of these clients had annual recurring revenues in the six-figure range.

There are a few potential red flags, however, in these results - and investors' focus on these is likely the reason the stock has been dragged down. The first negative highlight is billings growth of 39% y/y. For any recurring revenue software company like Tenable, any quarter in which billings growth lags behind revenue growth (particularly by five points in this quarter) is an indication that revenue growth may decelerate in the near future. However, there could be some seasonality baked into these results, and Tenable could very well recover billings growth by next quarter. In addition, the fact that dollar volume of Tenable's billings in the quarter still exceeded revenue by ~$10 million indicates that Tenable is still growing its deferred revenue backlog.

Figure 3. Tenable billings

Source: Tenable investor relations

Perhaps more concerning, however, is a decline in gross margin. This quarter, Tenable's gross margin clocked in at 84.5% - which is 340 bps worse than 88.7% in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin declines have been in heavy focus this year in the software industry, especially when a much smaller gross margin decline wiped off ~20% off Twilio's (TWLO) stock earlier in the year (though the company has since recovered all of those losses, and then some). In Tenable's defense, its mid-80s gross margin is already a best-in-class margin profile within the SaaS sector that indicates incredibly favorable unit economics, so Tenable certainly has a "cushion" when it comes to gross margin. We'll have to keep a close eye on Tenable's ability to maintain this margin in future quarters, however.

Similarly, operating margins declined, due largely to the gross margin declines as well as a buildup in sales and marketing expenses to fuel growth. Operating margins in the quarter were -25.9% on a GAAP basis, representing a 470 bps deterioration over -20.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Still, however, Tenable's pro forma EPS of -$0.18 still beat Wall Street's expectations of -$0.20, and its free cash flow in the quarter was very near breakeven, with no ramp in the cash burn rate despite the strong revenue growth:

Figure 4. Tenable free cash flows

Source: Tenable investor relations

Key takeaways

It's clear that Tenable's Q2 results were not the home run that investors were hoping for. We'll have to monitor Tenable's billings and gross margin trends in the coming quarters, but in my view, investors should focus on the company's tremendous growth rate, which is just about second to none in the cybersecurity sector.

Many IPOs don't hit their stride until a year past their IPO. Okta is a good example of that, as well as other blowout IPOs like MongoDB (MDB). Investors would be wise to build a position now while sentiment has not yet reached fever pitch.

