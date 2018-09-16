Swensen Six Portfolio Momentum Style

David Swensen lays out a rational approach to portfolio construction in his book, Unconventional Success: A Fundamental Approach to Personal Investment. While Swensen does not specify particular securities to fill the recommended asset classes, it is not difficult to fill in the boxes. Below is one example portfolio that meets what one might call the Swensen Six Portfolio.

VTI is used for U.S. Equities.

VEA fills the bill for Developed International Equities.

VWO is our Emerging Markets ETF.

VNQ covers U.S. Real Estate.

TLT is a U.S. Treasury for stability and diversification.

TIP is the inflation protection ETF.

In the following example, assume we are working with a $100,000 portfolio and the current investments are 300 shares in VTI and 600 shares of VNQ. Why these particular investments will become clear in a moment.

Swensen Six Recommendations: The following worksheet comes from the Kipling LRPC spreadsheet and is critical when managing the Swensen Six portfolio or any other ETF-rich portfolio. Note the arrow pointing to the SHY filter. With this option set to Yes, we avoid purchasing any of the six ETFs that are underperforming SHY. In addition, the ETFs are "momentum" ranked, and based on the Projection-Convolution percentage, we only consider ETFs with a position percentage. Check the red arrow to locate the Proj-Conv column.

Only VTI and VNQ currently meet or pass the Buy screen. This ranking process kept us out of Developed International Equities and Emerging Markets during the recent drawdown of these two asset classes.

Position Sizing Recommendations: This next screenshot is a worksheet titled Position Sizing. The purpose of this worksheet is to set the portfolio risk one is willing to take and then see how many shares are recommended for each security. In the following worksheet, I adjusted the variables so the Maximum Portfolio Risk is 5.0%. If the market were not so high, I would take more risk, but with such a high market, I tend to keep the portfolio risk around 5.0% or lower. It is easy to lower the overall portfolio risk as 5.0% is too high.

If you look under the Shares column, you will see the Position Sizing recommendation is to invest 333 shares in VTI and 574 in VNQ. Depending on the size of the portfolio, I'll round these to the nearest 100 shares as I prefer to work in blocks of 100 shares.

Position Sizing is another way to keep one from investing too many shares in a single security. For example, it is not wise to invest an entire portfolio in shares of the company you work for. This Position Sizing worksheet will direct one away from making this mistake. Investing in VTI is in itself a way to diversify a portfolio.

If 5.0% is too high a percentage for the portfolio risk, lower it and the spreadsheet will lower and adjust the number of shares for the two recommended securities.

Manual Risk Adjustments: The following worksheet looks very much like the above Position Sizing worksheet, only in this table we manage the portfolio by filling in the number of shares we want in the portfolio. This worksheet is where one applies portfolio management judgment. Note that I moved the number of shares in VTI from 300 up to 310. No change in the number of shares of VNQ is forecast. Even by adding another 10 shares of VTI, the New Portfolio Risk comes in under 5.0% (4.44%), leaving around $3,500 in cash.

Performance Data: How is this momentum model working? Currently, I am using this momentum model with nine different portfolios. I use different ETFs in the different portfolios, but try as much as possible to work with commission-free ETFs. Each portfolio is reviewed and rebalanced (if necessary) every 33 days. As a comparison or reference, I also track two Buy, Hold, and Rebalance portfolios managed by different robo advisors. The robo portfolios are heavily oriented toward equities so they are doing well in this equity bull market. All portfolios have real money behind them. None are virtual portfolios.

As a group, the nine momentum portfolios are outperforming the two robo portfolios by 2.7% points over the last year.

While this is a short time to draw any conclusions, this particular momentum model has undergone significant back-testing. While it is not built to optimize historical data, it is designed to be a robust model that will perform well in all types of markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.