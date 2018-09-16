Despite Drop, Brown-Forman Still Looks Expensive

Brown-Forman (BF.B) is a company we’ve always admired both from an investment perspective and as a consumer. We’ve owned the stock off and on over the years, but recently sold out. I know it seems like just yesterday (actually August of 2017) that we wrote an article saying the stock could be a good buy at that point. We sold out gradually from January 2018 through April of 2018 as the stock appreciated almost 40%. Although it’s currently lower than our sale price, we don’t think the stock is cheap enough to make it a buy again.

Don’t get us wrong, it’s still a good company, with good products and with end markets that are doing well. Brown-Forman has consistently generated returns on invested capital of around 20% the past decade. It’s also benefiting from strong growth in its end markets. Whisky and tequila are Brown-Forman’s principal products and both happen to be products that are expected to post the strongest growth over the next three years. Whisky is projected to be the fastest growing global spirits category while tequila is expected to be the second strongest. Even better news for Brown-Forman is that premium and super premium (the price points they target) brands posted the strongest category growth last year with revenue growth around 7%.

Brown-Forman’s Valuation Problem

The problem isn’t Brown-Forman, the problem is the company’s stock price. Brown-Forman is currently valued at 33 times earnings and 29 times forward earnings. Its current earnings yield is 2.9% versus a five-year average of 3.7%. It trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of almost 24 compared to a five-year average of about 19.

Using a reverse DCF model with a 10% discount rate, 3% terminal growth rate, and five-year variable growth period shows that the current stock price implies 19% free cash flow growth over the next five years. Despite Brown-Forman’s strength, we don’t think this is realistic.

Over the past five years, Brown-Forman grew revenue by 2.66% annually, operating income by almost 3%, and net income by almost 4%. Those figures are likely to improve for the next five years given the strength in the company’s end markets that we cited above. In fiscal 2018, sales were up 8% (EPS and operating income were affected by the $70M funding of a new non-profit foundation). For fiscal 2019, the company is predicting 6-7% net sales growth, 7-9% operating income growth, and EPS growth of 5-11% (backing out the jump from the one-time $70M expense last year). However, in the first quarter of 2019, the company adjusted guidance slightly downward to operating income growth of only 4-6% and dropped EPS estimates by more than 30% because of slower operating income growth and FX headwinds. Over the longer term, analysts are projecting EPS growth of around 9-10% over the next five years.

You’ll notice that none of those numbers even come close to the 19% free cash flow growth needed to justify the current price. Of course, there is an argument to be made that perhaps the discount rate is too high. After all, spirits stocks are usually considered “safe” and Brown-Forman’s exemplary operating history certainly supports that point. However, even if we drop the discount rate to 8%, we still need a bit over 10% free cash flow growth to justify the current stock price.

And is a lower discount rate even justified? The stock market is characterized by nothing else if not constant change. Take tobacco stocks, once considered one of the ultimate safe stocks, they are now under siege from new market entrants like e-cigarette company JUUL Labs. We are much more comfortable considering every stock is subject to possible disruption and using the long-term market average return rate of around 10% for our discount rate than we are assuming a stock is special and warrants a lower discount rate. Advantages and good management can all too often prove fleeting.

Summary

While we like Brown-Forman and the outlook for their main markets looks strong, we just can’t see a way to make the numbers work when it comes to valuation. Even with lowering the discount rate in our DCF model, the stock is still priced for 10% free cash flow growth which is still above what management is guiding and what analysts are predicting. We just don’t think Brown-Forman’s higher than historical average trading multiples are worth it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.