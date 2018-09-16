Armstrong Flooring: A Long-Term Buy In The Home Improvement Space

Shares in Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Flooring (AFI) have been pushing significantly higher almost every day since their July 26 low of $12.26/share. Following the initial surge, interspersed with a late-August pullback, shares are currently trading at $19.11 per share.

The flooring products manufacturer is in favor with institutional buyers who have been gradually acquiring the stock since 2017. And for good reason - as the company continues to offer significant upside based on multiple fundamentals and the broader housing market (and home improvement markets) outlook. Over the balance of this article, I want to examine a number of these qualitative fundamentals, as well as a broader/macro perspective on the underlying housing and U.S. home improvement markets.

Why Armstrong Flooring?

Investors who follow my smart-portfolio strategy know the six key fundamental analysis stock screening filters I apply when shortlisting stocks to be included in the portfolio. Armstrong Flooring is a company which currently meets all six credentials, hence the initial impetus for further study/analysis, and sharing my findings, through this article.

Briefly, the six factors are:

Improving Quarterly Operating (EBIT) Margins. Total Debt to Equity Ratio of Less than 1. Maximum Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow Ratio of 20. Minimum Free-Cash-Flow-to-Capital Yield of 5%. Better than Industry Price to Sales Ratio. Better than Industry Price/Free-Cash-Flow Ratio.

Looking at each of these factors individually, Armstrong delivered operating margins in the most recent quarter of 4.58% compared to a 3.77% operating margin published in the same quarter the previous year. That equates to a 21.48% expansion in operating margin relative to sales revenue.

Total debt to equity currently runs at a low-to-reasonable 12.67%. The current price/free-cash-flow (P/FCF) multiple, which provides a superior measure of valuation (compared to the more commonly used P/E ratio), stands at 12.89, while the free-cash-flow-to-capital yield, which is a similar metric to ROIC but measured by FCF instead of net earnings runs at 6.16%.

When measured against industry peers, the significantly lower P/FCF ratio of 12.89 versus an industry mean of 28.21 implies some potential upside in the stock. This is supported by the company's price/sales (P/S) ratio of 0.4351, relative to an industry (Building Products) mean P/S multiple of 1.5598.

Smart Money Inflows Net Positive

Total inflows into the stock by institutional investors have been net positive since Q2-17. While inflows had tapered off in subsequent quarters, it is interesting to note the recent resurgence of institutional inflows during Q2-18, totaling $16.9m, relative to $10.2m during Q1-18.

Inflows from professional investors - "the smart money" - don't tell us much, as a measure in and of itself. However, as part of an overall method which combines a company's strong fundamentals together with positive macro trends within which the stock operates (in this case, the U.S. housing, and home improvement markets), the added metric of institutional accumulation fueling price and volume activity provides for a better-founded case in favor of the stock continuing to move higher in the medium to long term.

Positive Outlook for the U.S. Housing Market

Looking at the macros, I don't need to reiterate what has already been discussed and agreed upon numerous times on SA, regarding the "consensus positive" US housing market.

There is one chart I closely monitor which shows US housing starts data over the long term. Presently, the trend remains robustly positive and has substantial room for continued growth interspersed by temporary pullbacks. The demand for housing in my opinion, especially single-family homes, underpinned by record employment numbers is unlikely to have any substantive pullbacks over the next few years.

Source: MacroTrends

The market for new homes is just one (smaller) of two key sectors within which Armstrong is known for delivering innovative, quality products, and maintaining a strong foothold.

Source: AFI Annual Report

The second market, representing the majority of the company's revenue, is within the renovation and home improvement markets.

Growth in The U.S. Home Improvement Market

According to Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS), the outlook for residential remodeling remains robust through mid-2019.

Source: JCHS - Harvard University

In the recent (July 2018) report, it is quoted:

Homeowners are expected to increase spending on improvements and repairs at a solid clip over the coming year, according to the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) released today by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. The LIRA projects that annual growth in homeowner remodeling expenditure will taper somewhat in the first half of 2019, but still remain around 7 percent.

Chris Hubert, the managing director of the study, goes on to state:

A growing economy and stronger job market are boosting owners' willingness to invest in home improvements. Rising home values and increased home equity levels are also encouraging more owners to do larger upgrade and replacement projects.

Abby Will, the associate project director, adds:

Although the projected growth for remodeling activity remains strong, the low inventory of existing homes for sale is holding back even larger gains, since significant remodeling and repair often occurs around the time of a sale. Even so, annual spending on residential improvements and repairs by homeowners is expected to reach nearly $350 billion by the middle of next year.

While the report provides a thorough, albeit limited, shorter-term outlook, the findings expect remodeling expenditure to continue at a growth rate of around 7% a year.

Longer-Term Price Targets - Using Price/Sales

The most reliable measure I have used in placing a price target for stocks within the Building Products industry is the price/sales ratio. In time, prices tend towards the industry mean.

Now whether that means Armstrong Flooring will tend towards the "Building Products" industry P/S multiple of 1.5598 or whether the industry will move towards a lower P/S equilibrium remains to be seen.

If the former proves to be the case, and the P/S multiple for Armstrong moves towards the industry over the long term, this would equate to a share price of around $68/share.

While I am in no way proposing that this will likely happen anytime soon, what I am convinced of is a positive, compelling risk/reward opportunity, where there is enough discount at the current price to make Armstrong, in my view, a strong, long-term buy-and-hold.

