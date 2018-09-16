Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Coalition talks in Sweden... The ruling Social Democrats and Greens and their Left Party ally won 40.6% of the vote, while the opposition center-right Alliance held 40.3%. Far-right and anti-EU Sweden Democrats came third with 17.6%, up 5 percentage points from four years ago, capitalizing on voter discontent over issues such as immigration, crime and healthcare.

Tuesday:

China will ask the World Trade Organization to impose sanctions on the U.S. next week for non-compliance related to a ruling regarding U.S. dumping duties. The 2017 WTO decision was related to several industries ranging from machinery to metals to light industry for a total annual export value of up to $8.4B.

Wednesday:

A day after Russia and China kicked off their largest ever war games, the two countries vowed to stand together against protectionism. "We see a serious challenge for all of the global economy, especially for the dynamically-growing Asia-Pacific and its leadership," Vladimir Putin declared. Both countries are further looking into using national currencies in their transactions, sidelining the dollar.

Thursday:

The European Central Bank, Bank of England and Turkey's central bank all announced policy decisions within an hour of each other today. The first two signaled caution, reinforcing a policy lag behind the Federal Reserve, while the CBRT acted vigorously to tame soaring inflation. A full 625 basis points interest rate hike to 24% sent the lira sharply higher.

Friday:

Florence was downgraded to a Category 1 storm on Thursday evening, but its sheer size and predicted deceleration means it could batter the U.S. East Coast with hurricane-force winds for nearly a full day. Over 150K people in North Carolina are already without power, while about $30B-60B in economic impact and damage is expected. Sectors on watch include insurers, agriculture, healthcare, electricity providers and building supplies.