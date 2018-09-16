Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks ended a positive week on a flat note as news arrived that President Trump wants to move forward with tariffs on $200B of Chinese products. For the week, the Dow added 0.9%, the S&P 500 increased 1.2% and the Nasdaq turned in the best showing with a 1.4% gain after Apple impressed with its new product lineup. The 10-year Treasury closed with a 2.997% yield after briefly topping the 3% level. Check out a preview of next week's action in the latest Stocks to Watch article.
Economy
Monday:
Coalition talks in Sweden... The ruling Social Democrats and Greens and their Left Party ally won 40.6% of the vote, while the opposition center-right Alliance held 40.3%. Far-right and anti-EU Sweden Democrats came third with 17.6%, up 5 percentage points from four years ago, capitalizing on voter discontent over issues such as immigration, crime and healthcare.
Tuesday:
China will ask the World Trade Organization to impose sanctions on the U.S. next week for non-compliance related to a ruling regarding U.S. dumping duties. The 2017 WTO decision was related to several industries ranging from machinery to metals to light industry for a total annual export value of up to $8.4B.
Wednesday:
A day after Russia and China kicked off their largest ever war games, the two countries vowed to stand together against protectionism. "We see a serious challenge for all of the global economy, especially for the dynamically-growing Asia-Pacific and its leadership," Vladimir Putin declared. Both countries are further looking into using national currencies in their transactions, sidelining the dollar.
Thursday:
The European Central Bank, Bank of England and Turkey's central bank all announced policy decisions within an hour of each other today. The first two signaled caution, reinforcing a policy lag behind the Federal Reserve, while the CBRT acted vigorously to tame soaring inflation. A full 625 basis points interest rate hike to 24% sent the lira sharply higher.
Friday:
Florence was downgraded to a Category 1 storm on Thursday evening, but its sheer size and predicted deceleration means it could batter the U.S. East Coast with hurricane-force winds for nearly a full day. Over 150K people in North Carolina are already without power, while about $30B-60B in economic impact and damage is expected. Sectors on watch include insurers, agriculture, healthcare, electricity providers and building supplies.
Stocks
Monday:
Les Moonves is departing CBS as part of a settlement with National Amusements, members of the board and related parties. His exit follows six new allegations of sexual misconduct from women, as reported by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. COO Joseph Ianniello will serve as President and acting CEO while the board searches for a permanent replacement.
Tuesday:
The Environmental Protection Agency announced a rollback of Obama-era methane emission rules. The proposal wants to give oil and gas companies more time to assess and safely repair infrastructure that's often found in remote areas. Changes will also give drillers a year to perform leak inspections and 60 days to make repairs, double the current time frames.
Wednesday:
Apple unveiled its biggest and most expensive iPhone today at its fall launch event, with most of the buzz swirling around a 6.5-inch OLED screen phablet called the iPhone Xs Max. Two other models were also unveiled called the iPhone XS (5.8-inch OLED) and XR (6.1-inch LCD). More Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) products included the Watch Series 4, which got new health features including the ability to sense falls.
Thursday:
One for the record books? Bloomberg's Michael Patterson notes the "Great Crypto Crash of 2018" has extended its collapse from a January high to 80% - worse than the 78% plunge in Nasdaq following the bursting of its bubble in 2000. Fortunately for the global economy, the actual dollar amounts in crypto are of far smaller measure than the trillions wiped out in the tech crash.
Friday:
Volkswagen is halting production of its iconic Beetle next year, ending an 80-year run for a car that introduced many Americans to the German brand in the 1960s. It's one of the longest-lived and best-selling vehicles of all time, with 22.7M sold worldwide. VW (VLKAY) said the move comes as it focuses on other models and its EV lineup, but left the door open for a potential return of the nameplate.