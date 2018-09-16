U.S. Dollar Rally Weakens Gold Price Outlook

Trading commodities can be very lucrative and very costly if you miss the timing. For most of 2018 I have watched people recommend gold as an investment. It sounds good, doesn’t it? Gold is only supposed to appreciate over time, and if you just hang on long enough it will pay off. Gold appreciates in decades not in months or years. If you jump in too soon, you will underperform the S&P 500 or worse. You should consider some things if you decide to invest in gold.

I know you have seen at least one commercial about the long term potential of gold. Investors made multiples on their money on the last gold boom. You can make a fortune trading gold if you know when to get in. At the same time, if you bought gold in 2011, then you are probably still down about 40% on your investment. Gold like many investments has a time when it shines.

Source: goldsilver.com

I enjoy reading gold articles because it’s fun to see how people view different investments. In general people are bullish towards gold investing. Again all you have to do is wait long enough and you will be right about its bullish outcome. Just keep waiting… I have traded gold long enough to know when it’s set for a breakout. Now is not that time. The simplest approach for me works best and I will highlight what things I look for before looking deeper.

Gold Price

The market is all about supply and demand. Gold has limited supply and most of the gold reserves have been located. Over a prolonged period of time, with a steady demand you would expect price to appreciate. In an equities market, people tend to demand gold in their portfolio as a hedge against uncertainty. Demand for gold increases when a recession seems likely. This is just one factor and since the market outlook for 2019 currently looks good, then investing demand in gold speaks for itself.

In Q2 2018, gold demand was 4% weaker on year over year comparison mostly driven by weak ETF inflows. Central banks decreased buying by 7% helping increase supply by 3% for the quarter. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is backed by physical gold. The year to date performance of GLD is -8.44%.

Cash is King

If you want a safe haven investment that is not the U.S. dollar then you would be looking at gold or the Japanese yen. Gold trades in a loose correlation to the Japanese yen. Both gold and the JPY are pressured down when the U.S. dollar rallies.

Source: Stockcharts.com

You can see a loose correlation in price of gold compared to the JPYUSD.

Source: Think or Swim

Also a strong dollar is very tough on emerging markets and we can see the impact it has on iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM). The EEM has continued a steady decline since the beginning of the year. Recently many have been calling for an opportunity to trade this but I still believe it’s too early. The declining trend line must be broken before I would advise buying into EEM.

Source: Think or Swim

The multi-year picture helps put things in perspective where support levels hit. You can see the price of EEM has room to fall. As long as the U.S. dollar rally continues, the woes for gold and emerging markets will continue. Factors like trade wars and Fed rate hikes can also impact.

If you intended to leverage the gold trade then you would buy gold miners. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is a good way to have exposure to the large gold miners. Typically small fluctuations up or down in gold will compound to bigger ones in this group. The market factors in the company’s reserves in gold yet to be mined.

One holding in the GDX is Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD). Several months ago analysts were overly optimistic on forward gold prices and raised RGLD price targets.

Source: TipRanks

Despite the promising upside the reality of the price decline was echoed with negative view by hedge funds that were reducing their positions.

Source: TipRanks

Source: Think or Swim

You can see in the RGLD price chart a similar decline to that seen in the EEM chart failing to break above the trend line.

Source: Think or Swim

Notice the downward channel in gold prices. While a small rebound in gold prices short term is possible, I expect gold to decline to $1172 per ounce, and continue to the December 2016 lows around $1130 per ounce. There will come a time when the markets will favor gold. In the meantime the U.S. dollar rally will be a huge headwind for gold.

I wrote this article to highlight just some of the factors to consider that impact gold pricing. For long term investors I would refrain from buying gold or gold miners until a clear change in trend appears.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.