USO Finds Resistance At $15 - Is There Fuel For A New High?

USO has enough fuel for a push past $15, for reasons stated below, which investors should not bet against.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) got its move that investors were waiting for, as the 100 day moving average (around $14) did, indeed, act as a springboard for a move higher. However, once prices tagged $15, the rally lost a little steam towards the end of the day.

So, investors may be thinking, can USO push past $15 now to new highs? Even with resistance in the way and surging oil production having a lack of pipeline and processing capacity, which causes inventories to rise frequently (even though gluts these days are short-lived, due to short cycle fracking), I believe current oil fundamentals in the market are strong enough to allow USO to push past $15, and make new highs.

Fundamental Case For USO

Hurricane Florence is helping boost oil prices, although, most oil production in the U.S. is occurring onshore. The Marcellus in the Northeast could be affected. But, Florence should be going to the Carolinas, and then turning south to Georgia, where oil production is minimal.

I believe the real reasons to own USO are due to a perfect storm of events of their own, no pun intended, which is the synchronization of flashbang geopolitical events with depletion-driven, short cycle fracking that, according to National Oilwell Varco, are conspiring to keep long cycle supplies offline, which props oil prices up.

This all comes at a time when oil demand is reaching 1.8 million barrels per day on a strengthening global economy. So, there seems to be plenty of catalysts to allow USO to push past $15.00

Technicals Are Strengthening

The fundamental story for USO is exciting, but we can't go long the stock until the technical indicators on the charts line up with the story. As readers can see below, USO got the rally from $14, to where resistance in July and August formerly occurred, at $15.

Source: E*TRADE

An inverse green hammer was even formed in today's candlesticks, which is considered moderately bearish. So, the stock could easily retrace its steps back to $14.50, where support of the 9 day moving average lies (black line), let the 50 day moving average curl upwards, and reload for another push past $15.00.

This breather before the push seems like the most likely scenario. But, there are certainly enough catalysts to fuel a rally, so I could see the case for both scenarios. Either way, the trend is certainly up for USO, and investors should not bet against it.

Let's Take A Look From The Top Down

We already know that housing starts are strong, as reported by frac sand companies like U.S. Silica (SLCA) and Covia (CVIA). GDP is also strong, according to Schlumberger (SLB), and oil demand is robust, according to Continental Resources (CLR).

To prove the economy is strong, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which is probably the best representation of the overall health of the economy, is in a bullish uptrend. The ETF has pulled back some amid China trade issues, but is forming nice support on the 20 day moving average (orange line) at $290.

Source: E*TRADE

SPY's RSI also has room to run higher before being overbought. So, since the uptrend for SPY is strong, as is the U.S. economy, then that should act as a tailwind in USO's rally higher.

Conclusion

USO used $14 as a launch pad, as we predicted, and is now trying to make a move past $15. USO has enough fuel to keep rallying higher past $15, due to geopolitical tensions rising in-tandem with depletion-driven fracking, which are both keeping longer cycle oil supplies offline. These trends, in addition with a strong global economy, are forcing oil prices to rise, which should allow USO to follow suit.

In the short term, USO shares should see digestion sideways at a whole number mark, most likely $14.50, before the breakout occurs. But, certainly the path of least resistance seems higher for USO, and investors should not bet against shares long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.