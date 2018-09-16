Torc Oil & Gas: Good But Not The Best

The valuation is not attractive enough for me to buy. And for a comparable price, I prefer another similar company.

Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF) is a small Canadian oil producer. Its production profile and costs can be compared with Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) and Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF).

The company has been growing through acquisitions. But it has managed to keep a low net debt at the cost of issuing shares to finance the acquisitions.

With WTI prices above US$60, the company realizes high netbacks.

The market does not provide an interesting price for me to buy shares. And at a comparable price, I prefer to buy shares of Bonterra.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Overview of the company

As the previous article on Seeking Alpha about the company is more than two years old, I present the company.

Torc Oil & Gas is a small Canadian oil producer. The table below summarizes the reserves at year-end 2017.

Source: Annual information form 2017

Following the acquisitions in 2018, the company communicated total proved plus probable reserves greater than 133 mmboe with about 85% of liquids. Considering an estimated production of 25,100 boe/d for 2018, the P+P RLI at 14.5 years is lower compared to similar producers. Whitecap's P+P RLI is 22 years and Bonterra's is 21 years.



But the company develops its production and its reserves via acquisitions. The table below summarizes the assets the company acquired this year.

Acquisition Date Production (boe/d) Flowing barrel price (C$/boe/d) The "June Acquisition" June 2018 3,200 67,218 The “Privateco Acquisition”

July 2018 1,000 60,150

Source: Author, based on company reports

Despite the acquisitions, the company is keeping the debt under control. With the last transaction after Q2 2018, the net debt amounts to C$414 million. The whole debt is drawn from a credit facility.

The management expects the net debt to represent about 1x the cash flow by the end of the year, which is prudent. Instead of growing the debt, the company finances a part of its acquisition by issuing shares.

The company is also regularly issuing shares via a share dividend program. It saves some cash, but dilute the shareholders. The table below shows the impact of this program on the dividend payment for H1 2018. The company paid C$16.3 million in cash for a C$24 million dividend.

Source: 2Q 2018 MD&A

Also, it is worth mentioning the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns approximately 28% of the company. This institutional shareholder provides an extra source of capital. But their interests may not always match those of the minority shareholders.

High netbacks at current oil prices

The table below summarizes the production for Q2 2018.

Source: 2Q 2018 MD&A

The increase in production compared to last year includes production from acquisitions in 2017. The production mix is very similar to Whitecap Resources. And the story is the same: with improved oil prices and depressed gas prices, most of the revenue (95%+) comes from oil.

Source: 2Q 2018 MD&A

The company realized an average price of C$64.04/boe during Q2 2018. The table below shows the costs components to arrive at an operating netback of C$38.82/boe.

Source: 2Q 2018 MD&A

With SG&A and interests costs of C$1.43/boe and C$2.47/boe, the cash netback amount to C$34.92/boe.

The table below shows the company operates its production at very similar costs compared with Whitecap.

Source: Author, based on company reports

And the costs to replace the produced assets are also very close to Whitecap's costs. As shown below, DD&A expenses amount to C$23.79/boe for Q2 2018.

Source: 2Q 2018 MD&A

The year-end reserves report below shows PDP FD&A costs and proved FD&A costs of C$19.40/boe and C$14.26/boe.

Source: Year-end 2017 reserves report

As there is no perfect formula to calculate the replacement costs, I calculate the average of these costs to arrive at an estimation of C$19.15/boe. My estimation for Whitecap replacement costs was C$19.56/boe.

At these prices and costs, Torc oil&gas realizes a profit of C$34.92 - C$19.15 = C$15.77/boe.

From a profit perspective, the hedges constitute the biggest difference with Whitecap. While the hedging position was neutral this quarter for Torc, Whitecap recorded losses close to C$6/boe. And Torc has hedged only about 20% of its production for the rest of the year, as shown on the table below.

Source: 2Q 2018 MD&A

In comparison, Whitecap has hedged approximately 55% and 33% of H2 2018 and FY 2019 production. So, Torc Oil & Gas is more exposed to the oil prices variation over the next few quarters.

Valuation

We have seen that the company realized an estimated profit of C$15.77/boe during Q2 2018, including the costs of replacing the produced reserves.

With an estimated 2018 production of 25,100 boe/d and with the same prices and costs, the company would realize a profit of C$144,5 million for 2018. Applying a multiple of 12x values the company at C$1.73 billion, corresponding to a share price of C$8.12 (US$6.25).

I will consider buying shares with a 30% margin of safety, corresponding to a price of C$5.68/share (US$4.37/share). The market values today the company at about C$6.38/share (US$4.9/share).

The slide below presents the estimations of the management based on a run rate of 27,000 boe/d (against an estimated 2018 production of 25,100 boe/d).

Source: Presentation September 2018

With the assumption of the WTI at US$65/boe, the free cash flow after maintenance capex amounts to C$362 million - C$161 million = C$201 million. With a production of 25,100 boe/d, this profit corresponds to approximately C$187 million.

By applying the same 12x multiple, the fair value of the company would amount to C$2.2 billion, or C$10.33/share (US$7.95/share).

As a side note, the table also highlights the low net debt to cash flow, even with a WTI at US$55.

The current flowing barrel valuation below shows a price of C$70,635/boe/d, similar to Bonterra's valuation and higher than Whitecap's.

Compared to Bonterra, Torc Oil & Gas has a lower P+P RLI, generates lower netbacks, and management's ownership is lower. Thus, I prefer to buy shares of Bonterra for the same flowing barrel valuation. The only drawback I see with Bonterra is the higher net debt.

Conclusion

Torc Oil & Gas is generating high netbacks with the current oil prices. And the management is keeping the debt at a modest multiple to cash flow. But the company is issuing shares to finance acquisitions and to pay a part of the dividend.

The market does not offer a low enough valuation for me to buy shares. And for a similar price, I prefer to buy Bonterra that generates higher netbacks and has higher P+P RLI.

