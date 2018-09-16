Nielsen Holdings Acquires SuperData Research For Gamer Intelligence

The deal was completed against a backdrop of Nielsen pursuing strategic alternatives after activist investor Elliott Associates.

NLSN has been an active acquirer of tuck-in additions to its capabilities.

SuperData tracks the purchase activity for more than 160 million gamers worldwide.

Nielsen has announced the acquisition of SuperData Research for an undisclosed amount.

Quick Take

Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) has announced it has acquired SuperData Research.

SuperData Research operates as a games and interactive media intelligence company.

NLSN continues to make smaller acquisitions as the Board evaluates company sale options in the wake of activist shareholders forcing management’s hand.

Any whole acquisition deal will be complicated by the firm’s heavy debt load.

Target Company

New York-based SuperData Research was founded in 2009 to help clients understand what people play, connect to, watch, and spend on free-to-play games, digital console, mobile, PC downloadable, streaming media and gaming video content, eSports, and virtual reality.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Joost van Dreunen, who was previously Adjunct Assistant Professor NYU Stern School of Business.

Below is an overview video of the SuperData Arcade dashboard:

(Source: SDR)

SuperData analyzes the spending of more than 160 million gamers worldwide and its primary offerings include:

SuperData Arcade

SuperData Arena

Company partners or major customers include:

Activision Blizzard

PlayStation

Apple

Twitch

Google

Tencent

Visa

Investors in SuperData Research included Makers Fund, which invested an undisclosed amount in the firm’s Seed stage round. (Source: CrunchBase)

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Netscribers, the global digital games market is projected to grow to $274.24 billion by 2022.

This represents a tremendous CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 19% between 2018 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the improved global economy, higher disposable income, the proliferation of internet and smartphones, and the rise in gamers across the world.

Major competitive vendors that provide digital games intelligence include:

Appfigures

App Annie

Mobile Action

EEDAR

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Nielsen didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the Nielsen’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of June 30, 2018, it had $394 million in cash and $12.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was $81 million.

Nielsen acquired SuperData to bolster its Games and Esports group by adding SuperData’s custom and syndicated data offerings.

As Nielsen stated in the deal announcement,

With this acquisition, clients will now have greater access to global market intelligence around digital video gaming use, sales, and audiences, in addition to our existing areas of expertise such as consumer research, video game tracking, esports sponsorship valuation and consulting services.

In the past 12 months, NLSN’s stock price has fallen by 31.6% vs. the S&P 500 Index gain of 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

The deal for SuperData was finalized one week before the company stated that it was widening its exploration of ‘strategic alternatives’ to include a sale of the company, no doubt on the impetus from the Elliott Associates active stake.

In the past year, Nielsen has been a busy acquirer of various tuck-in capabilities and I’ve covered a number of its acquisitions.

However, the firm has experienced a severe drop in stock price and activists such as Elliott have come in to force changes. Accordingly, several research firms have upgraded NLSN on the prospect of a sale transaction.

It is difficult to see where NLSN goes from here. The firm has a heavy debt load already, so the prospect of private equity taking it out and loading it up with even more debt is a longshot.

