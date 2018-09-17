Why Boeing Can Hit $425 In 12 Months

Boeing is one of the main beneficiaries of this trend and has consensus earnings growth better than many tech companies.

In my Seeking Alpha author profile, I note that I like to profit from the monetary and fiscal policies of the United States government and from irrationality in the marketplace. Boeing (BA) is a company that allows investors to do both these. However, despite strong earnings growth and the explicit and implicit support of Washington, the stock doesn't attract the same attention or valuation that highflying technology names get. In light of Boeing's position as a dominant market player and continued earnings growth, I have a 12-month price target for Boeing of $425. Here's why:

1. Strong earnings growth

Boeing is projected to earn $14.68 this year, which against the current price of $355 gives the stock a price-to-earnings multiple of 24 and an earnings yield of roughly 4.1 percent (Basically for every $100 you have invested in Boeing, the company has $4.10 to pay dividends to you or reinvest in the business).

Current consensus estimates for Boeing's earnings are $14.68 for FY 2018, $17.61 for FY 2019, $20.57 for FY 2020, and $23.60 for FY 2021 (not pictured on graph). That adds up to a whopping 20 percent earnings growth rate in 2018, a 17 percent rate in 2019, and 15 percent in 2020.

BA EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

These numbers aren't completely certain, but Boeing's earnings are more predictable than other businesses due to the massive backlog of orders it and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) have on their commercial airline businesses. Boeing's current backlog represents around 7 years of production. Even if bearish analysts are right about near-term production delays, revenue is much more likely to be simply pushed back rather than lost. What's clear about the industry is that the demand for commercial planes is massive and supply can't keep up. Also, although defense spending may not have the growth that commercial aircraft have, it is relatively safe no matter which party is in power due to Boeing's political prowess.

Modeling the consensus analyst estimates while holding Boeing's multiple steady at 24 times earnings gives these approximate price targets:

2019 - P rice target of $425.

2020 - P rice target of $495.

2021 - Price target of $565.

So why are these earnings and price target numbers so good, and why isn't the stock there already?

BA data by YCharts

It's certainly going in the right direction.

First, Boeing has skyrocketed over the last three years. The market has recognized some but not all of the potential for Boeing to continue to make ever-increasing amounts of cash. Second, markets hate uncertainty, and until the company reports these numbers, the market will discount it. Third, companies with monopolies and oligopolies tend to make abnormal amounts of money over time, which discounted cash flow models that sell-side analysts like to use don't fully reflect.

Boeing also knows how to treat its shareholders right, recently announcing an $18 billion buyback and hiking its dividend 20 percent. I love both these moves and look forward to more.

BA data by YCharts

2. Oligopoly market structure

In a free marketplace with enough competitors, competition drives prices down until there are no excess profits (and by extension, excess returns to shareholders). Fortunately for Boeing shareholders, the aerospace industry is nowhere close to a free market. Since 1997, Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) have held a duopoly over the large jetliner market. On smaller planes, other companies like Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) compete. But, in contrast to other industries where innovative startups can disrupt everything, no one can really just pitch some venture capital firms and decide to get into the commercial airliner business. Thus, the market structure trends towards an oligopoly or even a monopoly, depending on how you model it. The only parties with enough money and resources to even try to compete with Boeing and Airbus are governments. China decided to try to compete in 2008 with Comac, first with a Boeing 737 substitute and then with a larger twin-aisle plane. It's been an expensive learning curve for it. The C919 single-aisle plane deliveries have been delayed until 2021, and projections have the company making its first twin-aisle C929 customer delivery in 2026.

Babies will become parents before Comac can effectively compete with Boeing.

Boeing and Airbus have what amounts to decades of a head start over any competitor that tries to enter the market. When demand is greater than supply, the natural result is for profits to rise, and this is what fuels Boeing's amazing earnings growth. The political power of Boeing is not to be underestimated, either.

3. United States government support

Certain industries are favored by the U.S. government. A few immediately come to mind, such as real estate (government loan guarantees and tax breaks) and the auto industry (tariffs, government contracts, and bailouts). Aerospace takes the cake, however, benefiting from government loan guarantees, government contracts, tax breaks, tariffs as needed, tacitly allowed monopolies and more. Boeing isn't competing in a free market, and neither are its competitors. When you look at it objectively, every aerospace manufacturer in the world is favored by their respective government.

Most people don't realize that Boeing is the largest exporter in the United States by dollar value. You can't underestimate the political power that Boeing has. Boeing cleans up at both the state level and the federal level with tax incentives. It has Washington ready to do whatever it needs to stay competitive with Airbus. The situation isn't much different at Airbus, with both companies routinely lobbing complaints at one another around unfair trade and illegal government support. Our allies buy a lot of Boeing planes, too. It's a good way to show your respect to Washington.

The Export-Import Bank of the United States for a long time guaranteed loans to purchase American exports, and as recently as 2012, 82 percent of the loans of the entire federal agency went directly to customers purchasing Boeing aircraft. Now, for political reasons, the bank lacks the authority to make many of the loans. Imagine the surprise when the Italian government, a big Boeing ally, decided to step up and guarantee $1.25 billion in loans. If Trump's new nominee for the bank can clear the Senate, the US Export-Import Bank will be back in business for Boeing, boosting sales even further.

Boeing gets billions upon billions of dollars in United States government contracts each year, second only to Lockheed Martin (LMT) (both companies are good buys, by the way). Despite the drama around the deficit, US GDP is growing at the fastest in recent memory. Defense revenue has fallen a little since 2016 for Boeing, but things are starting to look up. The US government just cleared a $2.1 billion weapons sale to South Korea, with most of the contract going to Boeing.

The federal government has also designed immigration laws to vacuum up scientific and engineering talent from other countries. Close to 60 percent of US graduate students in mathematics, engineering and computer science now hail from abroad. And who better to keep them here in America than companies like Boeing that can offer secure six-figure jobs without even denting the bottom line?

The main risk for Boeing is that it will not be able to execute and supply the demand. This, to me, is more of a short-term risk than a long-term risk. There have been issues around Boeing's supply chain ability to build planes as fast as it needs to, but it's important to keep them in perspective. Airbus has had supply chain issues right along with it. Also, there is likely to be some impact from Hurricane Florence, but I wouldn't overthink it. Boeing's market position means that revenue is sometimes delayed, but the overall trend is up. In 2020, Boeing and Airbus are projected to combine for 45 percent more deliveries than they were able to make in 2013. With demand for air travel in both the United States and Asia continuing to grow, Boeing is one of the main beneficiaries. After all, where else are they going to get the planes?

Conclusion

I was able to make my readers a nice chunk of change over the last six weeks playing options in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Visa (NYSE:V), but I think with the near-term uncertainty around Boeing that the best way to benefit is to buy the common stock and collect the dividend. If you were lucky enough to nearly triple your money off my Apple call, now is still a great time to take your original investment off the table and let the rest run.

Boeing 12-month price target - $425.

Level of certainty - moderately high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

