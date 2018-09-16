Sector ETF Week In Review For September 10-14

I look at the charts of the 10 largest members of the XLPs.

I've added REITs to the list as represented by VNQ.

Just to recap, over the last few months, sector rotation has taken a decidedly end-of-the-cycle tone, with healthcare, utilities, and financials leading the pack. That, however, is shifting.

Here's what happened last week:

This is really an early-cycle line-up with energy, industrials, and technology leading the way. Energy is rising with oil, which has recently bounced off its 200-day EMA. Industrials were rising, thanks to somewhat calmer waters in the trade war front. Expect that to change now that Trump wants to impose an additional $200 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports (just in time for the Christmas shopping season, no less). Technology rounded out the pack. Healthcare, staples, and utilities all rose, but their gains were lower.

The 1-month chart is also dominated by industrials (see Chinese tariff comments above). Healthcare and staples are number two and four on the list, respectively. But discretionary is number three (this week's retail sales report showed continued consumer spending). Utilities are in the middle of the pack. This table is also becoming less end-of-cycle in tone.

Remember that it takes the 3-month table more time to change. So the fact it's still late cycle in orientation doesn't mean that the 1-week and 1-month time frames aren't affecting it. It just takes time for the shorter times to filter through to the longer time frames. This is still a solid, late-cycle table, led by utilities, healthcare, and staples.

Let's look at the relative performance relative to the SPYs for the last 10 week:

Healthcare (XLV) is still leading. In fact, it's the only sector doing so. Utilities (XLU) have fallen into the weakening category, where consumer discretionary (XLY), technology (XLK), and REITs (VNQ) have been for a few weeks. Energy (XLE) is still in the lagging category and is bumping along the bottom. Basic materials (XLB) are also lagging but are in somewhat better shape than the energy ETF. Financials (XLF), industrials (XLI) and consumer staples (XLP) are all improving.

The above chart is still very late-cycle, save for the industrials. However, I'd place that ETF into a special category - the "being buffeted by geopolitical events" group. Staples are about to start leading the SPYs, which means traders and investors are still buying the conservative sectors.

Let's take a look at the 6-month charts for some of the larger members of the XLPs:

There's a lot to like. Let's start with the top row, far left:

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is in a 6-month uptrend. It's recently sold off to the 10-day EMA.

CVS (NYSE:CVS) has broken through resistance and is now at a 52-week high.

Coke (NYSE:KO) has also broken through resistance and is near a 52-week high. It's bumped against top-side resistance for the better part of the last few months.

Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rallied from late May to early July. It's bumping up near 52-week highs.

Next, let's look at the middle row:

Altria (NYSE:MO) is in the middle of a 5-month rally.

Colgate (NYSE:CL) is halfway between its 52-week high and low. It is currently consolidating gains.

Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) rallied from late May to the end of July. It's sold off a touch as traders take some profits. But it's still in an uptrend.

Procter (NYSE:PG) is consolidating gains just like Pepsi.

Finally, we have the two charts at the bottom:

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is the one laggard of the group. It's bouncing along the bottom.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) gapped higher after a strong earnings report. It's also near 52-week highs.

The main question with the XLP members is simple: can they continue to move higher or will they start to sell off? Obviously, no one can give you a definitive answer. But stocks in motion tend to stay in motion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.