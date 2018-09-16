Dividend Champion Spotlight: Nucor Corporation

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

A look at the earnings multiple indicates value, but I don't like the stock at current prices. I think Nucor is a stock you trade, but don't own.

Steel is a backbone resource of global industry. From buildings to bridges, vehicles, hardware, and more, steel (with the possible exception of oil) is the most commonly used basic industrial resource in the world. Today's dividend champion spotlight touches on the largest US steel producer in Nucor Corporation (NUE), whose divided has grown for 45 consecutive years. With the steel industry being such a volatile business (tariffs, competition, and cyclical), we dive into Nucor to find out how it has managed to thrive, and what investors can expect moving forward. At the end of the day, volatile performance makes the stock a potential trade - but not a stock I want to hold for the long term.

Nucor Corporation is the largest steel producer in the US, and largest steel recycler in North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, and operates various facilities across the US. These facilities range from mills, to recycling facilities, to factories to manufacture specific goods such as steel beams and sheeting.

Source: Nucor Corporation

The company operates as three core businesses: Raw Materials, Steel Mills, and Steel Products. Overall, the company generates more than $20 billion in overall revenues.

Source: Nucor Corporation

Financial Performance

Source: Ycharts

As we can see, Nucor's top and bottom lines have been extremely volatile throughout the past decade. While some companies will see a 10%-20% drop in earnings/revenue during a downturn, Nucor has seen revenues literally halved, and earnings reduced to almost nothing. This volatility is caused mainly by how sensitive Nucor is to commodity prices and industrial cycles. Nucor relies on commodity prices to generate profits. The market rates of materials dictate how much Nucor stands to profit. In addition, Nucor is very sensitive to industrial upswings and downturns, as many basic material companies are.

This is important to keep in mind when we look at various financial metrics. The first area we focus on for any potential investment is a company's profitability. I typically look for stable to expanding operating margins, and for a company to convert at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow. Doing this enables a company to have enough financial flexibility to raise its dividend or reinvest for growth without having to lean on too much debt.

Source: Ycharts

Operating margins have declined in recessionary environments, but have collectively trended higher since the recession a decade ago. Free cash flow conversion remains tough, falling quite a bit short of our benchmark.

You have to keep the business model in mind though, when you analyze a specific company. Nucor's business is very "tight". The company must spend on factory maintenance, upgrades, etc., while operating in a low margin environments that can be volatile. The reason that Nucor has been able to raise its dividend for so many years is that the company can drive cash flows through pure revenue volume, rather than efficiency. During upswings, Nucor can see revenues rise several billion dollars in a fairly short amount of time. The company essentially saves enough from the upswings to ride out the downswings. That is why cash holdings fluctuate, right along with free cash flow.

Source: Ycharts

Next, we look at Nucor's cash rate of return on invested capital. The CROCI helps indicate a company's "moat". Companies with high CROCI are usually asset light and highly profitable. It gauges management's ability to generate cash from the resources that it deploys. I usually set a benchmark in the low teens for the CROCI to come in at (or higher).

Source: Ycharts

What IS important in the case of Nucor is that its CROCI is competitive in its peer group. When we chart Nucor against all of its major competitors, we see that its CROCI is the second highest out of the six company group, only bested by Steel Dynamics (STLD).

The last place we look at is the balance sheet, and Nucor really stands out in a positive way here. Despite operating in an environment that can see earnings vaporize, the company maintains strict financial discipline and keeps the balance sheet from becoming too leveraged.

Source: Ycharts

The company has a net debt position of just under $2.8 billion. This places leverage at a multiple of 1.37X EBITDA. This is well under the 2.5X multiple that acts as my "warning sign" threshold. This discipline has earned the company a "best in class" credit rating among peers.

Source: Nucor Corporation

Dividend Outlook

Nucor has navigated violent business cycles to manage raising its dividend for 45 consecutive years (and running). The dividend pays quarterly to shareholders, and totals an annual sum of $1.52 per share. The dividend yields 2.39% on the current stock price, making it a solid income play. Income focused investors who typically seek safety and higher yield would do better with the 3% yield currently found in 10-year US treasuries.

Source: Ycharts

The big problem I have with Nucor's dividend is the abysmal dividend growth. The charts make it hard to see because of the spikes, but the dividend has done the bare minimum to maintain its growth streak. The quarterly dividend in 2008 was $0.35. That means from then until now (a decade later), the quarterly dividend has moved a whopping three pennies. This is below the historical inflation rate and simply won't cut it for my personal investment standards. The dividend is well funded on a cash basis, because letting the payout ratio grow too high would be perilous the next time a business downturn squeezed the business' profits. There is virtually nowhere else to go but up for the dividend, but investors shouldn't expect huge upside from the minimal growth approach we have seen over the decade.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

As we have touched on earlier in the article, there are some macro level influences that can both help and hurt Nucor's business. The most recent and controversial of these being the Trump Administration's steel tariff. The tariff has been aimed at combating foreign steel manufacturers (cough, China) who have suppressed commodity prices by flooding the market with oversupply (known as "dumping"). The tariffs have made US producers such as Nucor more competitive and boosted profits. Nucor's recent earnings report included record earnings and a 25% year-over-year boost to revenues. The longer these tariffs are in place, the more Nucor will benefit from these policies. My worry in this, what happens when the "punch bowl" gets taken away and the policies are canceled?



Source: Fortune Magazine

A more organic boost for Nucor steel in the coming years would be the need for increased US spending on infrastructure. While infrastructure needs are brought up during every repetition in the electoral process, eventually politicians will need to follow through on allocating significant funds to fix the bridges, rails, roadways and other structures throughout American society.

In private industry, North America still maintains a strong presence in manufacturing. While some industries have died out over the years, there is still opportunity in North America for the automotive market - which is a strong user of steel.

Source: Nucor Corporation

The tariffs will continue to make US made steel a more compelling choice for companies that manufacture in the US. But once again, the questions arise about what will happen if/when the tariffs go away.

Valuation

Shares of Nucor Corporation are currently trading just over $62 per share. This places the stock somewhere near the middle of its 52-week range. Analysts project that Nucor will be earning approximately $7.47 per share for the full fiscal year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 8.3X earnings. While this is drastically lower than Nucor's 10-year median earnings multiple of 24X, this profitability is not expected to be maintained.

Source: Guru Focus

Nucor's earnings have been boosted so dramatically due to the tariffs that the earnings multiple has been suppressed. Looking ahead, analysts expect earnings to shrink over the next couple of years. If we use projected FY2020 earnings of $4.81 per share, the stock is at a forward multiple of 13X earnings. This is still a heck of a lot lower than its average earnings multiple, but the market appears to have negative sentiment over business prospects moving forward.

Because the volatile nature of Nucor's earnings can make multiples tough to judge, other metrics such as free cash flow yield can be very useful. As an investor, I want to maximize my free cash flow per dollar invested.

Despite the volatility of earnings, we can see that buying shares when FCF yield was at its peak led to strong returns. The present is not one of these times, with a FCF yield of 4.74%. I look for a FCF yield in the high single digits (or higher) to indicate value.

Source: Ycharts

Despite the appearance of value regarding the earnings multiple, I wouldn't be a buyer right now. Earnings are expected to decline over the next two years, and given the impact tariffs have had on the business (and the uncertainty around how long they will last), there appears to be more downside potential than upside over the long term.

Wrapping Up

Nucor Corporation is a resilient competitor in a tough industry. The company has overcome lower CROCI and margins with strong financial discipline and by smartly managing peak industrial cycles. Though, this has come at a cost. The dividend is essentially lifeless, and doesn't yield enough to make up for having virtually no growth.

The volatility of Nucor's business can be tough to stomach for long-term investors. That is why I prefer to view Nucor as a potential trade, rather than an investment. Buying the stock during periods of high free cash flow yield has proven lucrative throughout the decade. If FCF yield crosses the 8% mark again, I would be willing to trade the stock based on industrial cycles. However, despite Nucor's efforts, the volatility of the company would prevent it from finding a place in my core portfolio.

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.