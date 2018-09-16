Thomson Reuters: In-Depth Financial Analysis Of The Blackstone Deal

Have investors, and the market, properly assessed the company in light of the deal and the company's expected transformation?

Summary

Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) (TSX: TRI) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) will be finalizing their long-awaited deal, the sale of a 55% stake in Thomson Reuters's Financial & Risk Business, on October 1st. Concurrently, Thomson Reuters will be buying back $10 billion in shares, equivalent to around a third of the company's total number of shares outstanding. As the deal will significantly alter the company's financials, growth prospects, balance sheet and market cap, I thought it might be of interest to take a close look at Thomson Reuters and the Blackstone deal. In this article I'll value the company, calculate how accretive the deal was to shareholders, and discuss the planned share buyback program. I believe the company is looking slightly undervalued, mostly due to its stable revenues and overall business model.

Note: All figures in USD.

Summary of the Deal

First, a quick summary of the Blackstone deal. Thomson Reuters will sell 55% of its Financial and Risk Business unit to Blackstone for $17 billion. The stake accounts for close to a third of the company's EBITDA. Most of the proceeds will be used to finance a share repurchasing program, for close to a third of the company's market cap / shares outstanding. Proceeds from the deal will be used as follows:

(Source: Thomson Reuters 2Q2018 Investor Presentation)

Valuation - The Narrative

Aswath Damodaran likes to begin his valuations with a story, to better ground the subsequent financial analysis. I think it is a very useful habit so I've come to do the same.

Thomson Reuters's narrative is, I believe, quite straightforward. The company operates in a mature industry with few competitors. Its business model and revenue/cash-flow generation are both incredibly stable, due to its subscription-based business model and many markets of operation.

(Source: Thomson Reuters 2017 Annual Report)

Being the market leader in a mature industry has its downsides, however. Thomson Reuters's has had very anemic growth for the past few years, with the company focusing on margin improvements through economies of scale:

(Source: Thomson Reuters Blackstone Deal Presentation)

The Blackstone deal will, however, change things for the better. First, Thomson Reuters will receive $1-$3 billion for investments in their core business segments, so revenue growth will likely increase. Second, the company will likely also see quite a bit more growth in their Financial and Risk business unit. Blackstone, as one of the largest private equity investment firms in the world, has the capacity, experience and willingness to turnaround struggling companies/operations. By retaining a 45% stake in the partnership, Thomson Reuters is sure to benefit from the above. Third, Thomson Reuters will be retiring a significant portion of their shares, close to a third, so shareholders should see some accretion.

To summarize, Thomson Reuters's valuation is dependent on the company's stable revenues and business model, its anemic revenue growth, and expected benefits from the Blackstone deal.

Valuation - The Numbers

With the story or narrative in place, I can calculate the company's valuation. I'll be using a DCF model, but first I'm going to state my assumptions. Figures and growth rates were almost all based on company guidance, which has generally been met, and previous performance. The only exception was EBITDA growth for the company's Financial and Risk business segment. I estimated 5% growth due to benefits from the Blackstone deal. Mid-single digit growth is about the best performance a company in a mature industry can expect.

With the assumptions in place I'll forecast the company's operating results and free cash flow. I included data for 2017 and 2018 for comparison purposes and consolidated the company's portion of the Financial and Risk business segment along with the others.

With the forecast in place I can calculate the company's valuation using a DCF model.

The risk-free rate and equity risk premium are standard numbers and the beta used was the company's 5-year average.

The terminal growth rate of 2.5%, for years after 2023, is slightly higher than the company's 2% recent average, as I assumed the Blackstone deal would also bring long-term benefits.

For shares outstanding, I assumed $10 billion in share buybacks, as per company announcements, at an average price of $44.5, close to its current trading price.

Thomson Reuters will also be receiving around $4-$5 billion in extra proceeds from the Blackstone deal. I've included $2.4 billion of these, corresponding to an investment fund and certain extra costs related to the transaction.

Based on the calculations above, Thomson Reuters is currently 15% undervalued. Consistent with the narrative, the company's undervaluation is mostly driven by the company's stable business model and benefits from the Blackstone deal.

The first is responsible for the company's relatively low beta of 0.68 and cost of equity of 6.8%. The very low cost of equity for the company ensures its cash-flows trade at a relative premium versus the broader market, as they are much less volatile and risky. If the company's beta was closer to the market average of 1 the company would be significantly overvalued:

The Blackstone deal is also driving the valuation in two key ways. First, the $2.4 billion in extra proceeds, most of which will be invested or used for acquisitions, is a massive sum of money and directly accretive to shareholders. Once you account for the share buyback program that amounts to $5 dollars per share! The company's valuation would decrease to $46 dollars per share without these proceeds, very close to its current trading price of $45.5.

Second, the Blackstone deal should drive higher EBITDA growth for Thomson Reuter's Financial and Risk business unit. By my estimations, if overall EBITDA growth was closer to the company's recent average of 2% the valuation would decrease to $45 dollars per share, equal to its current trading price.

Exclude the three factors above and the company would be massively overvalued, which makes sense considering its anemic EBITDA growth for the past few years.

It is also a bit surprising what isn't driving the relative undervaluation. Investors might think that the massive share buyback program, $10 billion for a company with a $31 billion market cap!, would significantly increase the company's value per share, but it more or less won't. By my calculations shares outstanding will go down by around 32% but the 55% stake in Financial and Risk was responsible for around 31% of the company's EBITDA, so the asset sale and share buyback program mostly cancel each other out.

Notwithstanding the above, I decided to more directly compare the company's valuation with, and without, the share buyback program. A more thorough analysis shows the program itself was slightly accretive to shareholders:

As you can see, the share buyback program is driving a $2 per share increase in valuation, equivalent to 5% of the company's valuation. Not huge, and probably less important than expected, but beneficial nonetheless.

Valuation - No Deal Comparison

I wanted to take a closer look at the benefits of the Blackstone deal. To do this, I decided to re-do the valuation, this time assuming no Blackstone deal. Most of the assumptions, see above, change in straightforward ways: no share buyback program, no $2.4 billion in extra proceeds and forecasted EBITDA growth goes down to 2%. Forecasted operational results and valuation, including a side-by-side comparison, below:

Consistent with my general thesis, it seems the deal was accretive to shareholders, the company would be trading at fair value without it. As mentioned previously, the change in EBITDA/terminal growth rate and the $2.4 billion in extra proceeds from the Blackstone deal are the key drivers in the above.

Valuation - Conclusion

Thomson Reuters is slightly undervalued according to my DCF model. I believe the Blackstone deal to be accretive and broadly beneficial to shareholders, as the company will gain a massive new investment fund and slightly increase its earnings growth. Nevertheless, the undervaluation is small and very dependent on the deal and Blackstone. Growth could fail to materialize, leveraged buyouts fail all the time, or volatility/the beta could spike, as Blackstone might pursue many changes in the business unit's strategy. I'm still cautiously optimistic about the company, but time will tell if the benefits from the Blackstone deal actually materialize.

Share Buyback Program and Dutch Auctions

Finally, I want to take a look at the company's share buyback program. Around $1 billion will be repurchased following a normal course issuer bid, basically bought back from the public at market prices. The vast majority, $9 billion, will be repurchased through a modified Dutch auction:

Upon expiry of the SIB (substantial issuer bid/tender offer), the company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than US$47.00 per share and not less than US$42.00 per share) that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of common shares properly tendered to the SIB, and not properly withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding US$9 billion. (Source: Thomson Reuters's SIB Announcement)

Basically, investors place bids to sell their shares for between $47-$42 dollars. The company then selects the cheapest $9 billion in tendered shares, and buys them at the highest price in the lot. If too many shares are tendered, offers are prorated. Investopedia has a very informative example if the explanations above didn't suffice.

Even if shareholders don't tender enough shares the company seems commited to reducing its share count:

If the number of shares tendered under the SIB is less than the US$9 billion target, any shortfall is expected to be addressed through additional NCIB share repurchases and/or via a distribution to shareholders by way of a return of capital distribution. (Source: Thomson Reuters's SIB Announcement)

Recommendations for Investors

As I'm valuing the company above the SIB range, $51 versus $47-$42, I can't really recommend participating in the SIB. Nevertheless, I recognize that investors and readers might disagree and wish to exit their positions. For these investors, I would recommend bypassing the SIB and just directly selling their shares in the open market, due to the low potential for returns and lack of a clear winning strategy.

As the company is currently trading close to the upper-end of the SIB's purchase price range, there is very little potential benefit from participating in the SIB versus simply selling your shares. At most, investors could see 1%-3% higher returns. This seems, to me, to be too little to be worthwhile for investors.

Although much has been written about Dutch auctions, there are very few foolproof ways to benefit from them, and even fewer worthwhile bidding strategies. From what I remember from my undergrad in economics and game theory classes, most forms of auctions are equivalent, and designed to (in this case) minimize costs for the issuer. Auction winners are, invariably, those who underestimate the company's valuation and future prize trajectory. Considering my valuation and DCF model I believe that to be the case this time as well.

Conclusion

Thomson Reuters's deal with Blackstone seems likely to benefit the company and drive future earnings growth and investors returns. Thomson Reuters seems undervalued, but only slightly so and benefits from the deal could fail to materialize. Investors wishing to divest from the company should probably do so through an open market sale, as there is little potential for profit in the SIB. I know the article is very non-committal but hopefully readers found the information informative and useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.