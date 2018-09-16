Arconic: Reality, Buzz, And The Boeing 737

Arconic (ARNC), the sort-of "value add" half of the old Alcoa (AA) aluminum company that was spun out as a separate entity in 2016, has taken a turbulent course since its inception. At the moment, the turbulence perhaps has stabilized, but both clear change and uncertainty are afoot. The company is narrowing its focus somewhat after its portfolio review, while at the same time it has become the subject of possible buyout rumors. So what do investors need to know and keep in consideration?

The Reality:

When assuming reins earlier this year, CEO Charles "Chip" Blankenship undertook a review of all the segments, with the implicit understanding that Arconic might not keep them all. So it is not especially surprising that as a part of the second-quarter earnings release, the company announced that its "Building and Construction Systems" [BCS] business is up for sale. Assuming any deal closes by the end of 2018, then going forward from 2019, it looks safe to reduce top line expectations by a cool $1 billion, or about 7% of expected 2018 full-year revenue.

(source: Arconic Q2 results slide)

Such a transaction will leave the company more concentrated in aerospace and automotive, and the construction systems line does not necessarily fit neatly into a strategy of focusing on those areas with perceived higher "value add" and better margins. At the same time, depending on how cash from the sale is used, it is likely that Arconic's debt load could be improved. Since the separation from Alcoa, the debt load has dropped pretty significantly, from nearly $8.1 to now about $6.3 billion in just under two years, helped along by Arconic cashing in its equity in Alcoa. As I've noted in previous articles, Moody's downgraded Arconic to Ba2 almost immediately after it became a freestanding company. Moody's said back in November 2016:

Our ratings consider that slower than expected growth in certain of the company's primary end-markets including aerospace and commercial transportation will make meaningful de-leveraging through EBITDA growth less likely through 2017. We expect some of these end-market challenges to moderate in the longer-term with debt/EBITDA improving to the mid-3 times range by the end of 2018, in line with the Ba2 rating.

On an adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 billion for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, its total debt to adjusted EBITDA is closer to 3.3, maybe better than Moody's anticipated.

Going back to 2017, the Transportation and Construction segment of Arconic at the time included Latin American Extrusions (since divested), the Building and Construction Systems [BCS], and Wheel and Transportation Products, which together had adjusted EBITDA of $321 million on revenue of $1.98 billion. If BCS was responsible for 50% of the revenue at $1.0 billion, then for just a quick baseline estimate, carrying that through to 50% of EBITDA would be about $160 million. Obviously, it could be more or could be less, but for sake of argument, if adjusted EBITDA of $1.90 billion went down by $160 million to $1.74 billion, then total debt would be need to be $5.22 billion to have a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3. That amounts to shaving off $1 billion from the total debt, which might be ambitious. However, the company isn't in any immediate cash crunch, as it has $1.45 billion on hand, and there was no indication that the sale is to raise cash, but is purely a strategic decision. Ultimately, where the debt-to-EBITDA ends up after BCS sale has been closed will depend on the management's priorities between redeeming debt, adding to cash on hand, investing in additional CAPEX, or funding the share repurchase program (approved up to $500 million). What management chooses now is highly likely to depend on how much truth there is to the buzz around the company as a whole being bought, which leads to...

The Buzz:

The intended sale of the BCS unit does not appear, on its own, to have made any material impact on the company's valuation. However, when news broke prior to the Q2 earnings release that perhaps the entire Arconic company would be bought out by private equity, and that in fact the company might even have multiple bidders, including Apollo Capital Management, Blackstone, and KKR, to name a few that have been mentioned, then the market took real notice.

ARNC data by YCharts

Prior to the initial July 13, 2018 report in the Wall Street Journal report, shares were trading under $20, but the market is accepting the likelihood that there is potential for the reports to be accurate, so there was a nice bump as a result. Follow-up accounts, once again from the WSJ and Reuters, seem to confirm the discussions are legitimate. With shares now going for around $22, this is representative of approximating the midpoint range between before the rumor came out and what a likely buyout price would be, reportedly at least $25 should the rumor translate to news. In other words, the company's Q2 results have nothing to do with it - in fact, the shares dipped back slightly after results came out on July 31. However, the shares have moved up meaningfully primarily on account of the buzz of this possibility. All the other business challenges remain, including tariffs on aluminum and execution on improving efficiency. But speaking of business challenges, what might be going on with Boeing (NYSE:BA)?

The Boeing 737:

Seeking Alpha contributors Edward Ambrose and Dhierin Bechai have taken somewhat opposing views in a deep-dive back and forth around the airplane manufacturer Boeing (and to a lesser extent Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY)), with special emphasis on supply-chain constraints in general, and engine constraints in particular for the newest generation of engines for the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus 320neo, respectively. While I have no direct stake one way or the other in either Boeing or Airbus, the production issues they are having with their suppliers, including Arconic, are worth keeping in mind for Arconic investors.

On the one hand, part of the reason given for splitting Arconic out from Alocoa in the first place was to help realize its value as a highly specialized manufacturer serving the aerospace industry, with some comparisons to Warren Buffett buying Precision Castparts at multiples that Arconic investors would dream of. On the one hand, the idea is justified, as Arconic supplies a variety of parts for both Boeing and Airbus, from fasteners to engine parts. However, Arconic has not exactly gotten the sort of results initially that would justify those sort of lucrative multiples, getting taken to task in the media for causing an earlier delay in mid-2017 on the Boeing 737 MAX for a problem with forged discs [granted, the article linked dates from when Arconic was in the middle of story line worthy of a soap opera, of which the Boeing issue was just one sub plot...]. Since then, a good deal of the other drama has been laid to rest, but the question mark hanging over Arconic's ability to deliver probably lingers. However, regardless of those concerns, Boeing and Arconic inked a deal in July 2018 that both extends previous partnerships and expands on it, with specific opportunity to capitalize on the growing Boeing 737 MAX platform. With those 737s slowly accumulating in Boeing's parking lot, seemingly waiting for engines, will things get backed up enough that suppliers start to have to slow down deliveries? In responding to a question on the Q2 call about production rates related to the Boeing and Airbus contracts, Blankenship gave a clue (emphasis added):

We really don’t get involved in the direct rate requirements from the air framers. We take our forecast and do our own work based on what we see from the engine manufacturers, because the split out of the requirements really are varied by part number in terms of who is playing and what product and what part.

If Arconic is setting its production schedule based at least partly on the engine manufacturers, then it stands to reason that there would be a slowdown in deliveries on the non-engine components for the 737s during Q3 and perhaps into Q4 while Boeing gets caught up installing those engines. Whether Arconic can readily shift production over to other items, at least temporarily, or if Arconic itself has to slow down its production will be questions I plan to keep an eye on.

Conclusions and takeaway

For investors considering Arconic, separating out the business case at the present moment from the case based on speculation of a buyout could lead to different conclusions. The fundamental business case is mixed; I like the debt reduction efforts and cash position overall, and selling the BCS unit is probably a good choice. Still, one trend that has held steady so far for Arconic, going back to its first financial statements since Q4 2016, is that that the value of inventory on its balance sheet has increased every quarter. What was reported then as $2.25 billion is now about $2.66 billion, and with the reported issues with Boeing, I would expect this to continue to rise 1 more quarter if not longer. Having inventory creep up, of course, ties up capital from being converted in cash, and managing that aspect of timing production to deliveries may be a challenge for a while.

However, in the current market, Arconic is realistically being valued less by fundamentals than by expectations of being sold. For a stock that was trading at over $30 in January, before tariffs and trade wars, many investors understandably will not be thrilled to get less than that. Since the case of Precision Castparts is so commonly applied as a benchmark for Arconic, taking the same 12.3x EV/EBITDA that Buffett paid and applying it to Arconic's 2017 EBITDA of $1.78 billion would yield an enterprise value of $21.89 billion. After backing out the $6.3 billion in debt leaves the equity share, which divided out by the share count brings a share value of $32.35. I am not aware of anyone seriously suggesting that Arconic should be treated to the same sort of multiple, but working down to a range of 10.0x and 11.0x puts it in the sort of $24-$28 range. The limitation here is that this quick look isn't forward looking on either EBITDA or debt, which might both go down with the sale of the BCS segment, but it is suggestive.

With the shares in the $22-$23 range as of this writing, I personally do not see the risk/reward payoff for adding or initiating a new long position. In the event of there being no deal, shares would end up spiraling down sharply. If a deal comes together, it would be one of the largest leveraged buyout deals in years, so I cannot advise assuming that any such deal would be consummated as a rationale for buying. Between that risk and the underlying fundamental challenges, I am content to hold what I have already and continue to watch the story play out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.